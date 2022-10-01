DANVERS – The Shawsheen Tech Football team came away with a 27-13 road victory over Essex Tech, to improve to 3-0 on the season.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams got off to a great start in the second quarter behind the running of Caleb Caceres, who scored the game's first two touchdowns on carries of 16 and 21 yards. Jack Finn booted both PAT kicks and Shawsheen was up 14-0 with 4:54 left.
Just 1:59 later, Essex got on the board as Marco Schirripia caught an 11-yard pass from Harry Lynch and the extra point kick by Colin Holden was good and the lead was cut in half at 14-7.
Shawsheen wasn't finished scoring in the first half. With 40 seconds to go, running back Mavrick Bourdeau took a hand-off and tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Ryan Copson and the kick was good making it 21-7 at the break.
The same Essex players connected again with 4:41 left in the third quarter as Schirripia caught an 11-yard pass from Lynch but the PAT was blocked by the Rams, and it was a 21-13 game.
Shawsheen then iced the game when QB Sidney Tildsley completed a 22-yard pass to Bourdeau with 6:27 left in the game. The kick was no good, but the Rams led 27-13 and the defense held on from there to close out the victory.
“I was very impressed with the way our team grinded it out,” said head coach Al Costabile. “Essex is a very well coached team with great athletes. We had to stay focused and overcome some set backs. The players did a real good job of staying focused for four quarters and grinding out an opening CAC league game on the road. The offensive and defensive lines continued their strong play and Caleb Cacares finished with 18 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He had a big game for us to boost our offense.”
Tildsley finished the game completing 8-of-11 passes for 45 yards, while, Bourdeau added in his 34-yard TD strike. Tildsley also had 25 rushing yards. Copson finished with two catches for 38 yards and a TD and Bourdeau added four catches for 34 yards and a TD.
Defensively, Tildsley had five tackles, Kevin Ackerley had 4.5 and Copson had three.
GIRLS SOCCER
After losing two-of-its-first-three games of the season, including the opener to Greater Lowell (3-1), the Shawsheen Tech Girls' Soccer team responded by winning three games in a row over Northeast (5-0), Lowell (2-1) and Mystic Valley (2-1). With that 4-2 record, the Rams took a trip on Monday night to face Greater Lowell for the second time in 19 days, hoping to pull out a big shocking win, much like they did against Lowell.
Despite changing up some formations and putting pressure on the Gryphons throughout the game, the Rams were edged out by a 3-2 score.
“Greater Lowell just lost to Essex Tech in their last game 5-0, so we felt they could capitalize on this,” said Shawsheen head coach Doug Michaud. “We've made some changes in our formation and moved some players around, so we knew the game would be a different match than last time the teams met.”
Greater Lowell took a quick 2-0 lead in the first half of play.
“(They) had several great shots and opportunities, but our sophomore goalie Sydney MacPherson kept the game close. We were down 2-0, but were determined to fight back,” said Michaud.
The Rams started to generate some offensive chances as freshman forward Maria Cafaro found the back of the net to cut the lead in half at 2-1. Immediately after that, the Gryphons scored what proved to be the game winner. But down by two goals, the Rams didn't quit. With 12 minutes remaining in the game, senior forward and captain Kerry Brown found the back of the net, cutting it back to a one-goal game once again.
In the final minutes, the Rams' offense was pressing and had several chances to score but couldn't tie the game up.
“The midfield played a great second half switching the point of attack, led by senior center-midfielder Caitlyn Aprile, while, sophomore Judith Sloman, junior Riley Rourke, freshman Alexis LeBlanc, senior Kelsey Giordano, and freshman Ava Noble all had strong games,” said Michaud.
Last Tuesday, Shawsheen defeated Mystic Valley, 2-1. Mystic took a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the contest and the score remained that way through the first half break.
Then with about 20 minutes left in the game, sophomore forward Kendra Minghella tied the game, only to see freshman defender Ava Noble earn the game winner and she caught the Mystic goalie out of position and “launched a shot from 40 yards out to score the go-ahead goal.”
Michaud added that on defense senior Kelsey Giordano, Noble, senior captain Makayla Melanson, senior Lindsay McCarthy, sophomore Alex Burke, and sophomore Skylar Driscoll as played well as did midfielder Caitlyn Aprile.
GOLF
The Rams Golf team defeated Minuteman Tech, 156-107, on Tuesday to put their record at 8-1.
The low medalist for the Rams was Matt Tramonte with a 38 and 30 points. Also scoring for the Rams were Tyler Tsoukalas with a 39 and 29 points, Max Carpenter with a 41 and 26 points, Liam Milne with a 40 and 25 points, Brendan Lee with a 41 and 24 points and Chase Darcey with a 43 and 22 points.
The Rams faced Burlington in a non-league match on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and will follow that up with away meets with Nashoba Tech on Thursday and Northeast on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Last Wednesday, Shawsheen was defeated by Lowell Catholic, 3-1, by scores of 25-18, 25-21, 14-25 and 25-20.
“We struggled with serving which led to giving up a lot of free points. However, the team fought hard through each set, never giving up. Despite an overall team effort, Rams were unable to get ahead,” said first-year head coach Katie McGinness.
The Rams' game on Friday against Whittier Tech was cancelled.
Shawsheen (3-2) will host Greater Lawrence on Friday and then travel to face Greater Lowell on Wednesday.
