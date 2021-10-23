BELLINGHAM — It had already been a terrific season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Golf team.
Tuesday took the cake.
Already with the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Championship title in their back pockets, the D2 Coach of the Year in Jim Sullivan and the D2 Co-Player of the Year in John Ragucci, the Redmen took an hour-plus bus ride to Bellingham to compete in the Division 2 Central Mass Sectional Tournament held at the Maplegate Country Club.
In years past, Tewksbury has consistently qualified for the sectionals and would finish in the lower portion of the Division 2 North tournament. This year, they were moved to Central Mass, and ended up finishing eighth out of 13 teams with a combined score of their top four players of 338.
Concord-Carlisle won the title with a 307 score, followed by Medfield (322) and Advanced Math and Science (329) and those three teams advance to the Division 2 state meet. Tyngsboro was fourth (331), followed by Westwood (333), Norwood (336), Walpole (337), Tewksbury (338), Ashland (356), Nipmuc (359), Billerica (360), Lowell Catholic (395) and Uxbridge (404).
“We finished eighth out of 13 teams, but there's the better stat of it — Tyngsboro finished in fourth place and missed out on advancing (to the states) by two strokes and we were seven shots behind Tyngsboro,” said Sullivan of the Tigers, who were undefeated in their league play. “When you finish eighth out of 13 teams, that doesn't sound great, but we were eight shots off of qualifying for the state meet. That's pretty good. I'm ecstatic with our scores. Five of our six scores were in the 80s, no pun intended, that's not par for the course for us. In the past sectional tournament meets, our scores weren't great. We're usually more towards the bottom of Division 2, which would include more teams.”
Tewksbury sent six golfers to the meet and the top four scores figure into the team score. It was the first time that these six players competed at this course.
“Our guys played today like the epitome of what I have said all season and that's a team of kids who work really hard, they play well and they are resilient. They never stepped foot on this course. They never even heard of Maple Gate before we told them the meet would be here,” said Sullivan. “That's a testament to them — they did a little bit of homework by looking up the course online, but you can't beat the course by playing it for the first time. Alot of the other teams got a chance to play it and if the course was ten minutes down the road, our guys would have had the chance to play it. I'm not making an excuse as I'm ecstatic with what our kids were able to do and how well they played and they deserve all of the credit.
“This was a typical course, but it was tough. It was windy and it was typical fall golf — windy, chilly and there were leaves everywhere. The par 4's were really long — the fives were fair, the whole course was fair but the par 4's were difficult and had some landing areas that had some hazards that if you didn't know about them, you could have hit yourself into some trouble. You had to make some decisions on laying up or not laying up and the guys really did a great job of making decisions. They are on their own because they are in groups with guys from other teams so no one is helping them out as they are all playing against one another.”
Senior Andrew Della Piana, who has been the team's No. 5 golfer all season, was the top performer on the day, finishing the par-72 course (5,837 yards, consisting of three par-5's and four par-3's) with an 83.
“(Having him finish first for us is) awesome. I am so happy and excited for him. I don't want to say that he is the lost guy of the four senior group because Johnny (Ragucci) is No. 1, Brady (Lane) has been there the longest, Jason (Cooke) is kind of the leader type guy, who played at No. 7, so Andrew is like 'Steady-Eddie' for us,” said Sullivan. “You can take the guys who played five, six or seven, shake them up and any one of them could play at any of the spots. Andrew took on the challenge of being No. 5 and taking Jeremy Insogna under his wing, helping him along and teaching him as a sophomore. Jeremy had a good year and Andrew certainly had a good year for us, but what Andrew did for us as a teammate and helping Jeremy along is invaluable.
“Andrew is such a great kid and he gets embarrassed when I introduce him as the 'Voice of the Redmen'. I do that to honor him and I tell him that people know who you are but don't know who you are. Most people think he's an adult when he does the play-by-play on Tewksbury (Community) TV, and then they meet him and say 'that's the kid? Yeah, that's the kid'. I think Andrew is fantastic. He's involved in so many things, but yet he makes the time to go out and be better on the golf course. He's really had a good year for us and he's been as valuable to our team and our team's success this year as anybody. He proved today that he can go out there and play just as well as anyone else on our team.
“He was willing and accepted his role on our team as the No. 5 player, and he not only played well, but he helped another guy to help our team be successful. He's just a mainstay, a kid you can rely on, a kid who is there everyday, and is just reliable and dependable. He's not a flashy guy who shoots these huge numbers except today when it mattered the most, he did.”
Conor Cremin finished second for the Redmen with an 84, followed by Matthew Cook at 85, Ragucci with an 86, Lane with an 88 and Insogna with an 93.
