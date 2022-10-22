Since a 4-0 loss to Greater Lowell, the Shawsheen Tech boys soccer team has bounced back with a 3-0-1 streak in its last four matches which included two victories over Whittier Tech, a 2-2 tie with Mystic Valley and Monday’s exciting 1-0 win over Essex Tech.
The surge has Shawsheen at 8-4-3 overall with two regular-season home games left on the schedule, a Thursday game against Northeast Regional at 4 p.m. and Senior Night on Monday at 6:30 p.m. against Lowell Catholic.
Shawsheen has locked up a spot in the state tournament with its recent run of success.
The Rams lost to Northeast by a 1-0 score earlier in the year and edged Lowell Catholic, 2-1.
Mondays’s game with Essex was tied at halftime before the Rams scored the only goal of the match early in the second half.
“That was probably our best win of the season,” said Shawsheen coach Tom Severo. “They’re a good team and they had just beaten Greater Lowell so it was good. It was our most complete game of the season.”
Senior Joe Woodward set up the match’s only goal with a cross to sophomore Niko Georgoulis, who finished the play.
“We hung on and played well,” Severo added.
The coach said the defense was outstanding with junior goalie Nick Gerasimov collecting his third straight shutout behind a defense led by Tewksbury residents Ethan Melanson and Cam Carmelio.
In its previous match, the Rams qualified for the State Tournament with a 3-0 whitewash of Whittier Tech in Haverhill.
Shawsheen took control of the game with three goals scored within less than three minutes early in the contest.
“The way we scored three goals in less than three minutes just gave everyone a boost,” said Severo. “It was a fun game and I think it just carried over into Monday.”
Senior Evan Pinto of Wilmington started the scoring for Shawsheen followed less than two minutes later by senior Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury, who then scored two goals in the span of 60 seconds. Assists went to Georgoulis, sophomore Jayden Perez of Tewksbury and senior Jon MacEachern.
Gerasimov earned the shutout.
Against Mystic, the Rams rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a draw.
Rizzo had both Shawsheen tallies with assists to Melanson and Perez.
Also playing well for Shawsheen was Shane Mac Arthur, Brian Duhamel and Tom Robenek.
In its first victory over Whittier, Rizzo had a goal in each half with assists to Georgoulis, Perez and Woodward.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Shawsheen Tech cross country teams puts the finishing touches on the regular season on Tuesday with a pair of victories over visiting Northeast Regional of Wakefield.
The boys ended the regular season with a 5-2 record and the girls finished 3-3 overall.
“The boys are very young,” said Dan Dorazio, the head coach of both Ram squads. “I think next year we’re going to be really good.”
For the girls, just having a full season at all was good news according to Dorazio as the Rams had to default a meet early in the season because of a lack of numbers, but quickly ended up with more than enough athletes to compete.
“We now have ten on the roster,” Dorazio said. “At the beginning of the season, we only had four girls.”
Dorazio said two girls, Alyssa Costantiello and Corinne Foley, were cut from the Shawsheen golf team and ended up joining cross country.
“It turns out, they’ve been very good,” Dorazio said. “You never know when you’re going to get these pleasant surprises.”
Dorazio said both new team members also play hockey.
“They have that hockey mentality,” he said. “That has added a new dimension to the team.”
Last Wednesday, the Rams ran against Essex Tech.
The boys lost 22-38 and the girls were shutout, 15-50, after an injury slowed down several of the girl competitors.
For the boys, Noah Brooks was the top finishers in 18:25 followed by Will Biscan in 19:30. Ben Hollenbeck was third for the Rams in 20:03.
Top finishers for the girls were Hannah Lyle, Anna Andacic and Corinne Foley.
Shawsheen also recently faced Greater Lowell and Nashoba Tech in a tri meet.
The boys went 1-1 in the meet, beating Nashoba by a 21-38 score and falling to the Gryphons, 17-42.
The girls earned a split as well, running past Nashoba, 20-44, and falling to Greater Lowell, 21-40.
Brooks once again led the way for the boys with a time of 18:59, Biscan was second in 19:13 and Hollenbeck came in third.
Amelia Matzke led the way for the girls in 23:54, Costantiello was second in 25:13 and Hannah Lyle took third for the Rams in 26:23.
The teams compete at the Commonwealth Athletic Conference meet on Sunday in Andover at Greater Lawrence and the state vocational meet on Oct. 31 in Wrentham.
VOLLEYBALL
A dramatic 3-2 victory over Essex Tech on Monday improved Shawsheen Tech’s volleyball team to 10-3 overall.
After starting the season with a 3-3 record, the girls have won seven straight matches including rematches against all three teams that beat them earlier in the campaign.
Last Wednesday, the Rams traveled to Lynn Tech and won, 3-1.
Playing well for Shawsheen was freshman Francesca Reardon with 10 kills and nine aces. Junior Reagan Bowden added six kills and Olivia Venezia chipped in with 10 service points.
Last Friday, Shawsheen played at Lowell Catholic, who beat the Rams earlier in the year, 3-1. After falling short in them first set on Friday, the Rams came back strong to win the next two.
Lowell Catholic won the fourth set, forcing a deciding fifth game that Shawsheen ended up winning.
Ram standouts were senior middle hitter Brooke Haley with four kills. Junior outside hitter Haylee Johnston helped to turn the tide for Shawsheen in the middle sets, with four kills and four aces.
On Oct. 7, the Rams beat Mystic Valley, 3-1.
Ram coach Katie McGinness honored Shawsheen’s seniors before the victory.
Recognized that evening for Shawsheen were captain libero Gabby DiSalvo, captain and outside Kylie McFadden, middle hitter Brooke Haley, right-side hitter Olivia Venezia, right-side hitter Kali Spooner and outside Alexia Bonilla.
Standouts in the victory were Venezia who was big at the net for our offense and McFadden.
Shawsheen hosted Whittier Tech on Wednesday and travels to Greater Lawrence on Friday afternoon to conclude the regular season.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Tech girls soccer team moved one points away from a spot in the state tournament on Tuesday with a 2-2 tie on the road against Lowell Catholic.
Shawsheen led 2-0 at halftime before Lowell Catholic rallied in the second half to earn the draw.
“I think we got a little confident,” said Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud. “We only have to tie a game now to make (the state tournament), but it’s a little frustrating. We got a little confident that we had the game in the bag. It’s been a little while since we’ve made the tournament, so it will be really nice (to make it).”
Shawsheen (6-5-3) ends the season with a Thursday road game against Northeast Regional and a home match next Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. against Lowell Catholic. The Rams beat Northeast earlier this season by a 5-0 score.
Kendra Minghella of Tewksbury and Caitlyn Aprile scored for Shawsheen against Lowell Catholic. Kerry Brown assisted on both Ram goals.
The Rams had lost two straight games to Bedford and Mystic Valley before facing Lowell Catholic.
Against Bedford, Shawsheen lost by a 3-1 score before falling in a high-scoring affair, 5-3, against Mystic Valley.
Michaud said he’s excited at the prospect of competing in the playoffs again.
“I really think this team is a good team,” he said. “I think we could do well. They really got up for the games against Dracut and Lowell and the game with Essex where we tied them. They do have potential when they really put their mind do it. I’m confident that we’re going to do well.”
