ANDOVER – Before the season started, no one expected what has happened over the last two months.
A perfect 10-0 season!
The Methuen/Tewksbury Co-Op/Co-Ed swim team capped off the inevitable regular season last Friday with a dominating 102-46 victory over Lowell held at their home pool at the Greater Lawrence Technical High School.
The win made program history, as dating back to the start of it back in 1978, no team has ever won ten meets in a season and no team has gone undefeated. And the 10-0 mark also gives the Red Rangers the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 championship title, the fourth in a row.
“I never expected this because I know about the rest of the league,” said head coach Jason Smith, who said twice in his 19-year coaching tenure has the program won nine meets, but never ten. “From top to bottom, the league is so tough and I believe it's the most talented league in the entire state. You can say that for a lot of different sports, but swimming is definitely one of them when you have Andover, Chelmsford, Central Catholic and Haverhill. It's tough and we had a lot of those teams right off the bat.
“Once we got the Chelmsford win, I think the kids started to see that we were able to do something and make a little noise. Then it just snowballed from there.”
Coming off the strange Fall-2 season back in March, the Red Rangers had the three straight titles in their back pockets and knew the potential was there to get a fourth one. But beating Chelmsford and Andover?
“Going into the season, I was just really expecting another MVC Division 2 title,” said co-captain Jenny Nguyen, a Methuen resident. “I was definitely not expecting to get the undefeated season and it's honestly, just so amazing. It's the best feeling ever and I am just so proud of everyone for all of the hard work that we did (in order to accomplish the undefeated season).”
Nguyen has been a part of the success in each of the prior three seasons, and like all of her teammates, was on the losing end to Chelmsford and Andover, a combined 0-6 mark against the two schools before this season.
“(To beat those teams) was amazing. It just showed everyone the potential that this team has and even if we go against some tough teams, that doesn't mean we should ever give up or think of ourselves any lower,” she said. “We beat Chelmsford and Andover, who are former state champions and we never knew that we were capable of doing that. Now, I think everyone knows what they are capable of.”
Nguyen went on to say that this year's team is a little different – there's new swimmers, veteran swimmers and everyone just matches together – even with their odd clothing outside of the pool
“At school we always have spirit days and everyone walks around and just always look ridiculous. We'll wear tu-tus and crazy tights,” she said with a laugh. “We just look ridiculous but the thing is we don't care because we're basically a family.
“At meets down at the blocks, you'll always see someone down there cheering a teammate on, or giving them a pep-talk and then on the edges (of the pool) everyone is just cheering everyone else on. That's really special.”
She added that this title is more special than the others, not just because it's her senior year and she's a captain along with Anna Bolduc, but because the team is made up of veterans and newcomers, and kids from Methuen and Tewksbury, and despite all of that, it's one family.
“I'm just so proud. I know that a lot of my friends first started swim with no background so for them to even contribute to this is just so incredible and I have no words to explain it. I'm just so incredibly proud to be on this team and to make history.”
LOWELL MEET
The Red Rangers won all 11 of the 12 events which was more than enough to take the meet. Taking the individual events included: Callie DeLano in the 200-freestyle (2:18.22), Jenny Nguyen in the 200-IM (2:41.72), Cory Boisselle in the 50-free (25.35), Lex Flores in the diving (271.15), Philip Nguyen in the 100-butterfly (1:06.84), Marissa Connolly in the 100-free (1:04.75), Katie LeFebvre in the 500-free (6:09.12) and Katie LeFebvre in the 100-breaststroke (1:24.94).
In the three relays, the team of Galuska, Donnolly, Lily Forsyth and Johnathan Phan took the 200-medley at 2:02.97. The team of LeFebvre, Callie DeLano, Rebecca MacLeod and Galuska won the 400-free relay at 4:19.82 and then Carter DeLano, Tewksbury's Lana Dang, Jenny Nguyen and Boisselle won the 200-freestyle relay at 1:56.56.
The Red Rangers had a number of other strong performances. In the 200-free, Caitlyn Nims was second at 2:22.31 and Connolly was third at 2:25.23. In the 200-IM, Gaigals was second at 2:42.44 and Jonnie Charest was third at 3:11.48. In the 50-freestyle, Brady Lyons was second at 26.88 and Galuska was third at 28.16. In diving, Jan Polanco was second with 213.25 points and Bolduc was third with 195.75.
In the butterfly, Rebecca MacLeod was second at 1:19.14 and dang was third at 1:22.72. In the 100-free, Gaigals was second at 1:05.02 and Nims was third at 1:05.50. In the 500-, again the Red Rangers took second and third with Forsyth with a time of 6:49.09 and LeBlanc at 7:29.29 and the same two took third and fourth in the backstroke with times of 1:16.81 and 1:32.53.
Finally in the breaststroke, Jenny Nguyen was second at 1:25.27 and Tewksbury's Ada Nicodemus was third at 1:28.90.
Finishing up with the relays, in the 200-medley, the foursome of LeFebvre, Callie DeLano, LeBlanc and Charest were second at 2:17.25. In the 200-free, the team of Gaigals, Connolly, Nims and Phan were second at 1:56.87 and then Philip Nguyen, Nicodemus, Charest and Tewksbury's Matthew Jo were third at 1:58.22.
Finally in the 400-free relay, the team of Carter DeLano, Connolly, Nims and Nicodemus were second at 4:38.03 and then Gaigals, Charest, Forsyth and Jenny Nguyen were third at 4:38.47.
The Red Rangers will now compete in the MVC Championship Meet this Sunday at WPI.
