TEWKSBURY – On Tuesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Basketball team ended their four-game losing streak with a convincing 68-26 home victory over Lawrence. The win outs Tewksbury at 3-5 overall.
The victory was incredibly important for the Redmen, not just because they needed to end the losing streak, but the next four games are all against extremely strong teams with Dracut, Andover, Central Catholic and Chelmsford.
“We really needed this win,” said first-year head coach Joel Mignault. “We have really been struggling putting the ball in the hoop. It was a little bit easier for us tonight and I don't know if that was because we were at home, or we just had some added confidence, but the momentum definitely helped us. I'm really hoping this is going to continue as we have a rough stretch of teams coming up.”
Tewksbury led 21-4 after the first quarter, 40-10 at the break and then 54-17 after the third. Katrina MacDonald and freshman Emily Picher led the way with ten points each, while, Vicki Lavargna and Riley Veits had eight each.
With 1:24 left in the game, senior Addison Grant got into the game for the very first time, hustled and just barely missed out on scoring her first varsity point.
Last Friday, Tewksbury was defeated by Billerica, 54-40.
“We were down by six points at halftime and we have allowed a lot of teams to go on a run to start the third quarter and Billerica did that to up their lead to double digits,” said Mignault. “We were able to battle back late in third and early into the fourth, but couldn't cut the deficit down any more than we did. Billerica is a good team, and they are young, which is scary.”
The Redmen will now face four of the top 20-25 teams in the state with Dracut coming to town on Friday.
“They are red-hot but we are very familiar with them,” said Mignault. “We played them a lot during the summer league and obviously we played them in the last game of last year's season (to win the MVC-2 Cup consolation game). We'll be ready.”
BOYS HOOP
The Redmen boys played three hard-nosed quarters, fighting tooth-and-nail with Billerica on Tuesday night, before struggling in the fourth quarter to fall 70-55. The Redmen are now 0-8 on the season.
“It was a two-point game after the third quarter and (then we struggled in the fourth). I think it was a combination of turning the ball over, which led to a number of baskets for them,” said coach Steve Boudreau. “In the first three quarters, I thought we were active, we were able to get out in transition and we put some pressure on Billerica defensively. I am really pleased with how we are competing for portions of the game.”
Boudreau said that he continues to see some positives, it's just a matter of putting it all together in four quarters.
“Playing at the varsity level is a big jump going from the freshmen and JV level. I am proud of our guys for adjusting to that and they continue to work. We don't have a ton of guys with varsity experience so we're learning on the fly and we're going to continue to learn on the fly,” he said.
Like the girls team, the boys have a gruesome upcoming schedule with a trip to Dracut on Friday, before hosting Andover on Tuesday, which will be followed by another trip to Central Catholic on the 28th.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Like the TMHS Girls' Basketball team, the Red Rangers also snapped a six-game streak without a win by trouncing Masconomet Regional, 8-1, on Monday afternoon held at the Gilmarin Arena in Haverhill.
The Red Rangers led 2-0 after the first before breaking it wide open in the second scoring three goals within the first 2:47. On the day, senior Jessica Driscoll led with three goals and an assists, while Riley Sheehan had two goals and one assist, Kat Schille had two goals and Breena Lawrence had a goal and an assist. Emma Giordano, Nikole Gosse and Sarah Doherty had one assist each.
“We knew that it would happen eventually, so we just needed to get one under us, a couple of good goals, a couple of good plays and a win and that really helps morale,” said head coach Sarah Doucette, who won her 100th game behind the win with this one. “Like I said (before) we have been playing well so there's nothing to be disappointed about, but it's certainly nice to get a win.”
After starting the season out 1-1, the Red Rangers went 0-4-2 in their next six games, being outscored 13-7, losing two 2-1 games and a pair of 3-1 games in the process.
“Honestly, the girls have been in great spirits. They come to practice every single day happy to be there and they work hard so they have really been in good spirits despite our record, but yeah the win certainly helps the morale,” said Doucette.
Before that win, the Red Rangers skated to a scoreless tie with HPNA last Wednesday. Goalie Michelle Kusmaul played very well to earn the shut out, but she couldn't get any support at the other end of the ice.
“It was pretty much a back-and-forth game, but they had more (scoring) opportunities than we did, but we had two breakaways and a couple of other real good opportunities,” Doucette said. “They are a good team and like I have said, our schedule is just so hard. It shows with so many tight games.”
BOYS HOCKEY
Last Wednesday, the Redmen trounced another opponent, this time Acton-Boxboro, 9-1, to improve to 8-0 on the season. Once again senior defenseman Caden Connors led the way offensively as she finished with three goals and two assists for another five-point night. Sean Lane added a goal and two assists, Matt Cooke had two goals and Nicholas DiCioccio had a goal and an assist. BJ Doherty had the other goal, while picking up single assists were Conor Cremin, Ryan Flynn, Aaron Connolly, Jason Cooke, Tyler Barnes and Jeremy Insogna.
Tewksbury was slated to play Boston Latin last Saturday and Concord-Carlisle Wednesday but both games got postponed. The C-C make-up will be on February 24th, but no date has been announced for the BL game.
On Saturday, the Redmen will host Newton South for a 1:10 match-up and these two teams really battled in the first match-up. After that will be a trip to North Andover next Wednesday the 26th. Counting that game, Tewksbury will be extremely busy with seven scheduled games from January 26th to Tuesday, February 8th.
