CHARLESTOWN – In reality, having a No. 28 seed within striking distance of taking down a No. 5 seed certainly says something.
Despite getting off to a slow start, trailing 16-3 through the first 4:33 of the game, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Basketball team once again showed tremendous character, grit and energy to climb back into a game that they were never supposed to be in based on results from common opponents.
Tewksbury trailed 23-9 after the first, 38-19 at halftime and 43-23 with 4:36 left in the third quarter. But then the Redmen went on two successful runs, first was 7-0 and then in the final 1:24, the Redmen closed it out on an 10-2 run to close the gap to nine at 49-40.
That was as close as they got, as a talented, deep Charlestown team opened the fourth quarter up on a 15-0 run — before Tewksbury countered with an 9-2 run — to close out the game and the very successful Redmen season with a 63-52 win in the first round of the Division 2 statewide tournament played Friday night.
The loss ended Tewksbury's season with an 11-11 overall record, which comes after starting out 1-8. The team's three losses in the second half of the season came against Andover, Central Catholic and Charlestown.
“I am super proud of the way we competed tonight. We have come so far since November 28th. We just struggled out of the gate tonight, dug ourselves a little bit of a hole and it took a lot of effort to climb out of it and we came up a little bit short,” said Redmen head coach Steve Boudreau, who last week was named the MVC Division 2 Coach of the Year.
“We were down 20-plus points at point of the third quarter and to cut it to nine, to get the defensive stops that we needed to get, to get the baskets we needed to make to make it a three possession game just shows the grit, the resilience and the belief of that group.”
Seniors Brian Carleton and Romyn Lorick led the way offensively with 11 points each. Ryan Cuvier chipped in with nine, while he also had 10 boards. Senior Michael Sullivan came off the bench and supplied great energy and ended up with six points. Luke Montejo and Johnny Sullivan added five each. The latter also had six rebounds and three steals.
The loss comes after beating Amherst-Pelham in a preliminary round home game, the first playoff win in the program since 2015.
“The last six weeks are going to be six week that I'll never forget. Climbing out of an 1-8 hole to get to 10-10, winning a state tournament game and just to get to work with these guys each and every day and the energy, the attitude, the passion that they brought to the gym every day (are all things I'll never forget),” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury will lose seven players to graduation including three starters with Cuvier, Lorick and Carleton, as well as Michael Sullivan, who saw a lot of minutes, and reserve players Evan Mendonca, Colin Caggiano and Gustavo Rodrigues.
“Our seniors are the backbone of this program. Our seniors have put the time in and have left their mark on Tewksbury Basketball. It's very clear how much they meant to our program,” said Boudreau.
Tewksbury will return two starters in point guard Johnny Sullivan and center Luke Montejo, while, guard AJ Seney and wing Kenny Nguyen saw considerable amount of time.
“Hopefully our underclassmen can learn from the work ethic and the unselfishness that our seniors have displayed and hopefully they can continue that,” said Boudreau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.