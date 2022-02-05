CONCORD, NH – With the cancellation of Saturday’s Massachusetts State Vocational Meet due to the Blizzard of ’22, the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team found themselves out of luck in their quest for a weekend tournament. Not to worry, however, as Rams coach Doug Pratt was not about to deny his team a chance to compete.
He started by trying to get his team into Saturday’s Methuen Invitational. That tournament, however, was canceled as well. Still, Pratt was not deterred, and he placed a call to Concord (NH) coach Ham Munnell to see if he had some space available in the Capital City Classic. Lo and behold, not only had the prestigious tournament been moved to Sunday, but a couple of teams had backed out. Sure, Munnell said, the Rams were more than welcome to compete.
And compete they did, making the most of their opportunity, earning a fourth place finish in the 17-team field, with three champions and two runners up among eight top six finishers. Overall, the Rams compiled 158.5 points to earn their fourth place finish, narrowly edging out Windham’s 157 point fifth place finish.
Spaulding (Vt) won the tournament with 214 points, while host Concord was second with 204 and Keene was third with 198,5.
“It worked out really great for us. I thought we wrestled really well,” Pratt said. “We only brought ten kids and we had eight medalists out of those ten. We are getting better all the time.”
Champions on the day for the Rams included a pair of freshmen, with Sid Tildsley taking not only the title at 132 pounds, but also Outstanding Wrestler honors for the day, while fellow freshman Brayton Carbone took home the title at 106 pounds. Senior Lucien Tremblay was the other champion for the Rams, taking home the title at 120 pounds.
It was the fourth tournament win of Tildsley’s young career, but the first ever tournament win for both Carbone and Tremblay.
“It was great to see a couple of freshmen win, but it was also great to see Lucien get a win,” Pratt said. “He has worked hard, so it was great to see that.”
Carbone and Tremblay were each 3-0 on the day, with two pins each. Carbone won his championship match with a 6-4 decision over Anthony Touchette of Holliston, while Tremblay won his finals match in a pin over Adler Moura of Bow (NH) in a time of 1:29,
Caleb Caceres went 2-1 on the day to earn his second place finish at 138 pounds, while Xavier Santiago was 3-1 for his second place finish at 220 pounds. Other top finishers for the Rams included Jake Metcalf at 170 pounds, and Ben Gooltz at 152, each of whom earned fifth place finishes, while Austin Malandain took sixth place at 195 pounds.
“Jake is starting to turn things around,” Pratt said. “He only has about a .500 record, but he is getting better all the time, and hopefully this gives him a little more confidence. When you finally get on the podium, it is a really good feeling.
“Ben (Gooltz) beat the number one seed in his first match, and then he had a couple of pins after that,” Pratt said. “He is still learning and he made a couple of mistakes, so he slid down to fifth, but he is only a junior and he is just going to get better.”
Prior to the Capital City Classic, the Rams had taken on non-league rival Lawrence last Thursday and come away with a 45-24 victory. Winners by pin on the day included Lucien Tremblay at 120 pounds in a time of 1:19, Sid Tildsley (132, 0:23), Caleb Caceres (138, 0:38), Tayla Tildsley (152, 0:27), Ben Gooltz (160, 0:33), Austin Malandain (195, 1:16) and Xavier Santiago (220, 3:45). Anthony Canadas picked up a win at 145 pounds with a 7-2 decision.
“Lawrence is a very young team, and they have a lot of new kids, but they are a talented team, and they are very well coached,” Pratt said. “It was a great experience for us. We were able to get some young kids some experience and that will only help make them stronger going forward.”
The Rams will be back in action on Friday when they host fellow Division 1 power Chelmsford at the Mark Donovan Gymnasium at 7:00 pm. On Sunday, they will travel to Greater New Bedford High School for the makeup of the vocational tournament.
CO-ED SWIMMING
It was Senior Day for the Shawsheen Tech Co-Ed Swim team on Friday when the Rams hosted CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech, but it was the entire team who stepped up and dominated in the pool on the way to an 87-73 victory for the Rams.
“The kids all stepped up and put down the Knights of Northeast pretty early on, taking lots of pressure of the upperclassmen so they could enjoy the evening and focus on some individual goals,” Shawsheen coach Rick Menard said. “For four years each of these kids have put team needs ahead of their own so it was great to see the underclassmen carry the load.”
Among the upperclassmen getting the job done were the 200-individual medley relay foursome of juniors Anthony Bastianelli, Daniel Penney, Elliot Hong and Nathan Barnes, who took first place in a time of 2:14.60.
A slightly more veteran group took second place in the event with senior Aidan Singh, Kevin Stevens of Wilmington, Kasey McFadden of Tewksbury and John Zembeck finishing in a time of 2:16.08.
In addition to their win in the relay, Bastianelli and Barnes each had big individual days as well, with Bastianelli taking first in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:10.47 and second in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 28.24, while Barnes was first in both the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 1:01.11 and the 50-yard freestyle n a time of 27.46.
Many local members of the Rams also contributed to the victory, with junior Leah Casey of Tewksbury taking third in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 3:01.26 and second in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 8:26.44. Sophomore Jared Krueger of Tewksbury meanwhile took first in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:47.56 and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:24.84.
“Leah had season bests in both of her distance races and is shaping up to be a key component in our quest for another girls title,” Menard said. “She should be top five in both the 500 and 200, maybe even top three. Jared continues to be a bright spot in the Ram's future, capping his second season with a personal best victory in the IM and then crushing his backstroke time too.”
A pair of freshman girls from Tewksbury, Alisa Lavino and Makayla Nolan both have made great strides as the season has progressed, and Friday was no exception, with Lavino having a personal best time of 38.32 in the 50-yard freestyle and Nolan completing the Ram sweep in the 500, coming in third place in her first ever time in the race.
Junior Adam Doucot of Tewksbury is still knocking off the rust from his mid-season illness, but he but still managed to make an impact for the team in his relays and taking third in the 100 Breaststroke in a time of 1:40.15.
But as Menard put it, this night was all about the seniors, and a pair local seniors, Keven Stevens and Kasey McFadden have certainly left their mark with the Rams with their very successful careers, and they each also made their mark on Senior Night.
“Kevin really delivered in all three relays but stole the 100 Breaststroke with a personal best and finally breaking that elusive 1:20.00 mark,” Menard said. “Casey McFadden, Class President and team Captain finished her amazing season with best times in both the grueling 200IM and the 100 free, not to mention her strong efforts in both her relays.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
The Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team has a very busy second half of the season to look forward to. Between cancellations due to COVID protocols or weather, the Rams have played only ten games to this point.
The good news for the Rams is that they have made the most of their opportunities when they have been on the court, going 7-3 to this point, including a perfect 5-0 mark in the CAC. This past week was a perfect microcosm of the season for the Rams, with only one game, last Wednesday when they picked up a big road win over CAC rival Minuteman, wining in a rout, by a score of 82-53, with five players scoring in double figures, led by senior captain Jeff Kelly’s 12 points and junior Gianni Zompa’s 15.
“We had a great game against Minuteman, and we really felt like we were starting to have some consistency,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “We had almost a month break before we finally had a few games, so the by the time we got to the Minuteman game, we really felt like we were starting to play well together and it definitely showed.
That momentum took a bit of a hit last Friday night, however. It was not a loss that curtailed the Rams momentum, but rather a game cancellation, as their opponent Whittier postponed Friday’s game although the blizzard was not scheduled to arrive until Saturday. The Rams will look to pick up where they left off with a very busy week of games this week.
“Normally by this time, we would have played something like 15 games, so it gets really busy for us moving forward, so we have to be prepared for that Gore said.
The Rams will take on a pair of CAC rivals this weekend, traveling to Lowell Catholic for a 7:00 pm tipoff on Friday night before hosting Whittier on Saturday at 4:00. Nothing is set in stone, but if the Rams were able to sweep both league games, it would certainly put them in the driver’s seat for the CAC title.
“They will be a couple of very tough games, but if we are able to get through these games, we will be in very good shape,” Gore said. “One of our goals was to win the league title and our kids have put themselves in position to have a chance to do that, but we need to stay humble and stay hungry. We will be facing a lot of good teams the rest of the way, so we need to keep getting better every day.”
BOYS HOCKEY
The Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team went 1-1 in a pair of games this past week, suffering a hard fought 2-1 road loss to non-league rival Haverhill last Wednesday night, but bouncing back the next night with a dominant 7-1 win over CAC rival Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech at the Hallenborg Pavillion. With the 1-1 week, the Rams are now 8-3 on the season.
Freshman defenseman Larry Cullity scored the only goal of the game for the Rams in their loss to Haverhill, but the Rams had no such problems putting the puck in the net on Thursday against their league rivals, as seven different goal scorers got on the scoresheet in the seven goal outburst.
Sophomore forwards Kyle Gray, Liam Milne and Keenan Considine, all of Wilmington, each had a tally, as did sophomore forward Chase Darcy, senior defenseman Tom Sampson, freshman forward Mike Giordano and senior forward Zack Patterson.
Giordano also added a pair of assists to his totals, while other assists went to, Gray, junior forward Nick Calouro of Tewksbury, senior defenseman Ryan Dusablon of Wilmington, senior forward Aydan Churchill of Wilmington, sophomore defenseman Mike DeRose of Wilmington, junior forward Brady Darcey and senior forward Tyler Forristall.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they host Lowell Catholic at the Hallenborg for a 7:10 faceoff, before heading to the Chelmsford Forum for a rematch with Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech on Saturday at 8:00 pm
