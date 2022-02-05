TEWKSBURY – It was certainly a night to remember.
And the hope is, there will be many more like it in the future.
Last Wednesday evening, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus and his son Cameron, along with four other officers from the Department, took part in a fun 3-on-3 round robin hockey tournament against 15 Tewksbury Youth Hockey kids, played on an outside hockey rink built by local resident Brian Abruzi at his Sunset Circle residence.
Besides the actual hockey, there were television crews from a number of local TV Stations and reporters from local newspapers on hand to tell this amazing story. There were parents wrapped up in blankets as they tried to stay warm on the brisk night, while the kids were able to sip hot chocolate and enjoy some pizza, subs and cake after their hard work.
“Honestly it's been an amazing experience. (Wednesday) night, I would say in my 22 years in law enforcement was one of the best nights of my career,” said Columbus, a former TMHS Hockey player, who graduated in 1994. “These interactions (with the community) are so invaluable. We sign up for this job. We take this job, we love this job and we get to serve (the community). We don't ask for anything in return. But to do this job for 20 to 30 years and to get beat down by the negative stuff that we have to deal with and we know that's part of our job, but interacting with the community in this kind of fashion can have such a positive impact on the community, on the kids and equally important our own officers.
“Not everything we deal with is positive. It can have a profound effect on officer wellness, mental health and stuff like that so I think it's important. I have seen it, I'm living it and it's just incredible.”
About a month ago, Columbus and his son came up with the idea of having this fun event. Columbus reached out to the public for their thoughts and was asking for the best 'backyard rink' in the area. He received about a dozen nominations, a handful coming from surrounding towns, but the winner went to Abruzi's rink, which is now five years old.
“Brian's rink speaks for itself. It has the boards, it was a great size to hold something like this and when I talked to Brian about it and visited with him, the location was perfect with a dead end street and everything just fit together,” said Columbus. “Brian and his family were just so willing to host us. He also has that connection with the youth hockey players, so we thought it would be a good fit to play with some kids and get their families involved.
“I can't say enough about Brian Abruzi and his wife and just how tremendous they were. Honestly, it was just such an amazing event. To see the kids' faces and for them to interact with us on a different level (was so great). Some of the kids were chirping at us and we had fun going back-and-forth, so it was just a great night, it really was.
“Hockey is a unique sport, especially when you get to play it outside. You love the game of hockey so to be able to bring the outside rink, the community interaction and all of that together is just awesome.”
Abruzi, who played soccer and ran track at TMHS, graduating in 1997, originally built a smaller rink when his son Cole first started out skating. Then it grew and grew.
“I started off by (building) a 40x60 (rink) and as my son grew and he started skating better, we made (the rink) a little bit bigger and we did that year two or three,” explained Abruzi. “Then when he started shooting better, we put up some boards and netting. Then when the pandemic happened, we made it even better and we got a lot of use out of it so we got boards that go all the way around and more netting. Then we put in a warming hut for those freezing nights.”
Now the rink is 100x50, which is basically a half sheet of a normal sized rink of 200x80. He said since it expanded, many of his son's friends and teammates have used it. Once Brian heard about the idea, he said he was all-in.
“The Police Department put out the challenge on social media and I first saw it on Facebook and then all of a sudden, a bunch of people from Tewksbury Youth Hockey starting tagging me so I then reached out to get more information about it and once I did, I put my hat in the ring, I posted some pictures and everything really worked out well,” said Abruzi. “It's a great location as I'm at the end of a cul de sac and the Police Department did such an unbelievable job organizing everything between a Porta Potty, bringing pizzas and hot chocolate. I just provided the rink and some warmth for the parents because it was a really cold night.”
The cold temperatures didn't deter any of the kids, the police officers or even the parents. Collectively, it was a terrific event, with a lot of fun, a lot of laughs and some pretty good hockey on display.
The TPD Team consisted of Ryan and Cam Columbus, Officer Dave Duffy, Officer Peter Knoops, Officer David LaPointe and Officer Christopher Adams. Officer Michael Maccario took part in the practices but wasn't able to take part in the event.
“It was a really nice night. It's such a great program and great thing that Ryan and the rest of the Police Department have put together,” said Abruzi. “We were so excited to play against the police department and just to be out on the rink during a real cool night. The members of the Police Department who played definitely had fun. They were able to get some practices in as they came down beforehand to get some of the rust off, so overall it was just such a great event.”
The kids' side was made up of all 12 and 13-year-olds, mostly on the Pee Wee youth hockey teams. The group included: Justin and Jason Harrington, Aidan McGuinness, Andrew Polleys, Owen Sovie, Ollie Green, Brennan Nutile, Samantha and Lauren Ryan, TJ Garvey, Cole Abruzi, William Andriolo, Andrew Conroy and Cam Hatch.
Several of the kids were interviewed on the local TV stations and they all said how much they were having. Columbus felt the same way and said that he has ideas on future events like this, for example Flag Football.
“Those of us who are from here, who grew up here and live here, we know how special of a community that this is. It's unique, especially when it comes to our athletics. We are a very proud group, blue collar, hard-working town and we're proud of that,” said Columbus. “If we can be a small piece to bring people together is just another reason why I love this job so much.
“It was such a great experience with everyone that I hope that other departments steal the idea and run with it. I just think it's an awesome opportunity especially in this area where hockey is so big, this time of the year, it's such an easy way to get with the kids. It's just so much fun interacting with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.