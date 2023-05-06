PEMBROKE — When the spring track season gets underway, there’s certain events that always get circled on the calendar — the D4 State Relay Meet is certainly one of them. The stakes are high, the competition is fierce, and the pressure is on as the state’s runners look to bring their best performances to the table.
Last Friday, the Tewksbury High School girls track squad certainly delivered, placing sixth out of 30 participating schools with three second place finishes and a third totaling 30 points. Headlining the individual performances for Tewksbury was Kimsan Nguyen and Jayani Santos, who had a hand in all four point scoring teams.
Not only did the group of Amanda Ogden, Cassidy Paige, Nguyen, and Santos earn two second place finishes, they captured two school records amidst a successful day on the track.
In the 4x100 and 4x200, the squad finished second with school record breaking times of 49.97 and 1:46.20.
“We finished second in this race behind a very strong Pembroke team to score eight points in the event,” said Redmen head coach Fran Cusick. “This time is currently the fourth fastest time in Massachusetts. The scary thing is that this crew has a lot of room for improvement. It was our first time running this particular group and while the handoffs and execution were very good, we are not as finely tuned in late April as we will be in a month or so.”
Rounding out the second place finishes was the pole vault team clearing 21-5 of Riley Veits, Jaden Kasule, and Kayla Saunders. Kasule finished second overall with a jump of 7-6.
“This was an especially impressive performance by Kayla, as it was her first meet of the season and state relays is a high pressure event,” said Cusick. “There is also a very unfortunate rule where if one member of the team fails to clear opening height, the rest of the team is eliminated from the competition and not allowed to jump. So needless to say, Kayla was under a lot of pressure but she came through in a big way, clearing 6’6.”
The final point scorers for the Redmen was the third place finishing 4x400 squad of Emma Jensen, Santos, Rania Elouahi, and Nguyen with their third place time of 4:26.61.
“(It was a) great performance on tired legs from this crew, especially Kimsan and Jayani who were on their third event and racing at about 9 pm at night after a very long day,” said Cusick.
Tewksbury also featured athletes in a handful of other field events, including the high jump team of Cassidy Paige, Julia Barletta, and Jensen finishing seventh (12-9) as well as the 13th overall discus throw of Lana Dang, Delia Conte, and Lily Boucher where the trio totaled 178-5.
The 13th place finishing javelin team of Kristina Smith, Dang, and Conte put forth a valiant effort throwing a combined 191-4 feet.
Also, Ogden, Elouahi, and Alejandra Segura placed ninth in the long jump with a combined mark of 38-9.
Rounding out the field events was the 16th place finishing shot put squad of Conte, Dang, and Boucher, who threw 65-2.
Closing out the distance events were the 17th place 1,600 sprint medley team of Elouahi, Veits, Olivia Millspaugh, and Riley Stevenson, who came across at 5:18.63 and the 18th place distance medley team of Segura, Kasule, Emalee Boyce, and Emma Ryan, who came in at 5:18.48.
Finally, the 4x200 team of Barletta, Segura, Alana Price, and Sophie Brewster, finished 19th in 2:04.61 and the 4x400 team of Ryan, Teagan Claycomb, Boyce, and Smith finished 14th in 5:06.12.
“Overall, (it was a) great meet for our team,” said Cusick. “We are rounding into form at the right time and looking forward to attacking the next several weeks.”
The Redmen competed in a meet with Chelmsford on Wednesday, but the results weren’t known as of presstime. The MVC freshman/sophomore meet will be held on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.