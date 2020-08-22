TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High summer softball team bounced back from its lone loss of the season, last week against Amesbury, but not in the fashion the Redmen had anticipated.
After beating Wilmington in a makeup game, the previous week, Tewksbury did it again on Thursday, 11-2, at Hazel Field.
The league has started to come apart a little bit at the seams as teams that had graduating seniors on the roster were suddenly unable to field teams, as those players took off for college.
One of those teams was Winchester, which twice forfeited to Tewksbury, last Wednesday and Thursday, after the Sachems lost to Wilmington on Monday, 13-1, just prior to these two matchups.
After the Winchester was forced to forfeit the second time, Hazel Field was still open for a game to be played. Two teams without this graduating senior issue on the roster are Tewksbury and Wilmington. Redmen coach Rich Iandoli got in touch with Wildcats’ coach Taylor Hanley, and a matchup with the Wildcats was added to the schedule, on the spot.
These things are possible when there is no postseason tournament, and the name of the game is getting on the field and participating with your teammates in some friendly competition.
Tewksbury jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Sam Ryan singled, stole second and scored a one-out single by Becca Harris.
The Redmen had the bases loaded at that point, but Wilmington starting pitcher Audrey Powers escaped with a force play at home, and her second strikeout.
On the mound, Ryan got the first two batters in the first on ground balls, but then the Wildcats loaded the bases on singles by Abby Laclair and Bella Kieran, and a walk to Lilley Mackenzie. Ryan recovered in time to get the last out on another groundout to keep her shutout going.
Tewksbury got another run in the bottom of the second, this one coming with two outs. Ryan reached on a fielder’s choice. Ashley Giordano singled to put runners on first and second, and Brianna Iandoli singled to drive in Ryan for a 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats had another chance to get on the scoreboard in the third inning, getting runners on second and third with two outs on singles by Powers and Jenna Sweeney, plus a wild pitch. Ryan once again came up with the big pitch when she needed it, getting Laclair to fly out to right field.
The Redmen broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a commanding, 7-0 lead.
Dakota Malizia got it started with a double to right, Ryan beat out an infield single, and Iandoli singled with one out to load the bases. Katie Cueva delivered a two-run single to bring in the first two runs, and the next two scored on a dropped fly ball. Harris made it to third on that play, and she scored the fifth run on a single by Avery DellaPianna.
While Ryan continued to excel on the mound, with the help of her defense, the Tewksbury bats added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to increase the advantage to 11-0.
Ashley Giordano knocked in one run, Iandoli drove in two with a single and the last run scored on a Harris fielder’s choice grounder.
Ryan pitched five innings total, allowing five hits and one walk, while striking out six batters. Chloe Burns came on to pitch the last two innings. She retired the side in order in the sixth before the Wildcats got their two runs in the seventh inning.
Laclair led off with a double, Kieran singled and Mackenzie singled to score the first run. Mackenzie and Kieran worked a double steal to plate the second run. Burns rebounded to retire three of the last four batters to close out the victory for Tewksbury.
The Redmen (9-1) completed their season this week with games at Woburn on Tuesday and at St. Mary’s of Lynn on Wednesday. We will have details in next week’s edition. Their previously scheduled games with Reading (makeup) and Wakefield (tonight) will not happen due to lack of players available on those two teams.
