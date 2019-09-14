TEWKSBURY — If you spend anytime with (Victoria) Tori Schille, it's nearly impossible to wipe the smile off of her face.
While that smile lit up whenever she talked about being a part of the Red Rangers' Division 1 state championship hockey team from back in March, or about her drastic change on the field hockey team going from forward to center-midfield, or about her younger sisters coming up through the ranks as athletes.
Yet, when the whistle blows, she's a pretty serious competitor.
A senior, Schille returns as a two-year captain for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Field Hockey team. She was a key figure in last year's successful season that saw the Redmen reach the state tournament. She was on the forward line and helped her close friend Ryan Quinn bury 16 goals.
Then after that season ended, Schille and Quinn, as well as several other teammates, laced up their skates and helped the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team capture the D1 state title in the epic two-overtime thriller over previously unbeaten Austin Prep held at the TD Garden.
"It was amazing and just unreal," she said. "It was just the best experience ever. Losing in the state final the year before was just so sad. Then (this past year) we win it in double-overtime, and make it so suspenseful. Of course our team would do that. Carolyn (Curley) got that goal (to win it), it was just the best possible way we could have ended it."
When Curley tapped in the puck and fell to the ice, it was moments later when Schille came off the bench to celebrate as a state champion.
"It was such a blur. I was not on the ice but all I remember was me and Meg Forbes were on the bench and we just jumped and just skated towards everyone. I still can't get over it. Sometimes I just dream about it and say 'wow', that may never happen again. It was just so awesome."
Now nearly six months later, Schille is back with a stick in her hands, but on the field turf, instead of the ice rink. Certainly, this Redmen Field Hockey team doesn't have the talent to capture a state championship title this year, but certainly has the talent to be competitive, to make it to the post-season again and to cause some headaches for opposing teams.
"We lost nine seniors from last year and I was a little nervous going into this season because we basically lost all of our defenders and some forwards and midfielders, so everywhere we are kind of stranded so I was really nervous," she said. "But then we went into our second scrimmage and everyone played so well together, everyone was talking so much and playing so well. There's a bunch of us who all played together last year, but there's some new girls and they all stepped up and they really belong on that field with us."
In hockey, Schille was part of a very strong defensive four, who barely let any forwards behind them, but when it did happen, Kaia Hollingsworth was there to save the day. Now in field hockey, Schille is changing positions. She went from feeding the ball to Quinnie, to lining up as the center-midfielder. That means she will control the ball a lot more, figure in the team's offense and defense and of course run a lot more than she is ever used to.
"I always played left forward and I would just dribble down the field and then pass it to Ryan Quinn and she would score," said Schille with a laugh. "But Coach Russell switched me to center-midfield. I'm not a huge runner so I'm pretty nervous about it. I asked Coach if she was sure about this and she said 'yes' and she believes I can do it so I'm giving it a try. I tried it and we beat Dracut 4-0 in the jamboree and we all worked so good together and we played really strong offensively in that game so that was really nice. Then we played Central Catholic and we lost 3-0 but the defense played awesome."
Russell was asked about her reasons behind the switch.
"She is very smart about the game," said Russell. "She’s the kid who you will start to give a direction to and she’ll figure it out and then she’ll figure out how to do it better than how you told her to do it. We’ll be running a drill and she’ll say ‘hey, instead, what if we do this?’ And it’s perfect and it works out great every time.
“Her stickhandling skills are great and she is quick but not over long periods so putting her in the center midfield spot is going to be tough for her, but she will flag Michelle (Hinkle) down when she needs to swap spots."
While Schille will have the tough task of center-midfielder, she will also take on the big responsibility of being one of the team's captains for the second straight year.
"She was a junior captain last year and we haven’t had a junior captain in a long time. She is a super likeable kid. As an adult, she is super likeable and from the kids perspective, she is also super likeable. She’s just a fantastic kid. She is very bright," said Russell. "She knows the game well, she has the hockey background and does very well in hockey so it’s awesome to have someone who is well-rounded and takes it as serious as she does."
Tori's father RJ, was a hockey player, and younger sister Katerina, who is in eighth grade, also plays hockey, while she may trade in her soccer cleats for a field hockey stick. In between the two of them is Bella, who is an outstanding gymnast and was part of the Redmen team this past winter which tied a program record for the highest score in a dual meet.
"Growing up we all played soccer together and now I got Katerina hooked on field hockey so pretty sure she may play that next year," said Tori. "Bella is not really a big ball, stick kind of sport person because she is incredible in gymnastics and stuff, so it's nice having sisters to play with and mess around with."
A year from now both Bella and Katerina will be student-athletes at TMHS, but Tori will just be a student, but in college. After her two hockey seasons, she doesn't plan on competitive athletics after high school.
"I'm thinking of college but probably won't play sports at a varsity level. I would like to continue to play club or intramurals since sports has always been a huge part of my life. I'm also applying to Division 1 schools so I know I wouldn't have a chance athletically," she said.
A tremendous student in the classroom, Schille was asked about the colleges that have peaked her interest at this point.
"I really like UConn and I also have some stretches with Dartmouth and Brown. I'm going to major in neuroscience. My long term goal now is to go to medical school and become a developmental pediatrician. It's probably ten years away but as of right now, that's what I want to do," said Schille, with a big smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.