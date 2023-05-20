It’s tournament time in the world of NCAA sports — and for many Tewksbury collegiate athletes, it’s what they’ve been working for all season long, including the University of Rhode Island’s Lucas Frost.
On May 6, Frost’s javelin throw of 246 feet, 2 inches at the Atlantic 10 Outdoor Championship broke the meet, program, and UMass Amherst facility record to defend his javelin title. His throw ranks him No. 9 in the NCAA and is a qualifying mark for the Olympic Trials.
The senior has also been named the A-10 performer of the week three times this season. When receiving the honor on April 4, his throw of 231-7 ranked him No. 17 in NCAA and has since climbed eight spots in the rankings.
In fact, Frost has been improving all season long. In the opening meet for the outdoor season, the senior threw a third-place distance of 226-2 at the Raleigh Relays. Flash forward to May, Frost tacked on 20 feet to his distance.
Frost’s performance not only delivered individual results, but played a key role in the team’s sixth straight conference title. The Rams also took home the New England Outdoor Title on Friday.
