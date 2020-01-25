ROXBURY – Led by arguably the greatest come from behind event win in a very long time by junior Makayla Paige, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' indoor track-and-field team grabbed one first place as part of the 8th place finish during Sunday afternoon's Division 3 Eastern Mass State Relay Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Paige helped lead the sprint medley team to an incredible first place finish — including her amazing 2:06.1 time in the 800 meters as the anchor leg — with a combined time of 4:09.69, which was less than one second off a school record set in 1999. She followed teammates Jamie Constantino, Carrina Barron and Emma Jensen, who all ran 200-meter legs (see additional story on the relay).
That performance by the four girls gave the team a big boost of ten points, and in addition to that, two other teams scored points by placing in the top six of their respective event as part of a solid all-around day for the Redmen.
"We finished in eighth place overall out of about 25 or so teams. In doing so, we beat some very competitive programs, including our old rivals Milton and the traditionally very strong Walpole squad. State Relays is a very popular meet because it is overwhelmingly about the team versus individual performances," said Cusick.
Besides the 1,600 sprint medley race, Tewksbury took a fourth in the shot put, a sixth in the 4x200 relay race and a seventh in the distance medley.
The shot put trio of Jess Smith, Faith Mazzapica and Abby Demos finished with a combined throw of 83-08.75 to take fourth place and earn medals.
"They finished fourth and were only a couple feet out of second place," said Cusick. "These three are awesome kids and have a great team chemistry together, so it was a lot of fun to see them succeed on this stage."
Back to the running events, the foursome of Noellia Cura, Barron, Constantino and Paige were also sixth in the 4x200 relay with a combined time of 1:52.90.
Just missing out on scoring was the distance medley group of Isabelle Carleton, Sophie Eskenas, Olivia Millspaugh and Meghan Ostertag, who finished with a combined time of 13:46.99, good for seventh place.
"Meghan ran the mile, Izzie ran the 1,200, Olivia did the 800 and Sophie Eskenas ran the 400 and they were just two seconds away from scoring, placing seventh overall. Sophie had a great day in the 400, running a personal record of 70 seconds," said Cusick.
Tewksbury also had a handful of other teams, who all performed well. The 4x400 'A' team of Millspaugh, Jensen, Maria DaSilva and Cura finished 14th at 4:36.87 and the 'B' team of Molly Cremin, Maci Chapman, Ostertag and Elyse O'Leary were 21st at 5:07.48.
The 4x55-meter dash 'A' team of Barron, Cura, Madison Forgione and DaSilva finished 16th at 27.40 and the 'B' team of Casey Stevenson, Jensen, Courtney Capachietti and Brianna Iandoli were 21st at 28.76 seconds.
The 4x800 relay team of O'Leary, Eskenas, Cremin and Carleton were 17th at 11:03.91. The 1,600 sprint medley 'B' team of DaSilva, Forgione, Julia Barletta and Chapman were 18th at 5:00.80, and then finally the 4x200 'B' team of Stevenson, Capachietti, Barletta and Iandoli were 28th at 2:12.67.
On Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the MVC Freshmen/Sophomore Meet was held and then on Saturday, Tewksbury will compete in the State Coaches Invitational Meet.
BOYS TRACK
The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' track-and-field team finished in sixth place out of 20 teams during Sunday afternoon's Division 4 Eastern Mass State Relay Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Tewksbury had four relay teams place within the top six of their respective events to account for all 20 of the team's total points. Among the four included a second place in the 4x50 shuttle hurdles, and three fourth places coming in the 4x55-meter dash, the 4x200 and the long jump.
The shuttle hurdle team of Zach LaLonde, Thomas Barinelli, Lovens Lamousnery and Derek Munroe finished second with a combined time of 27.34 seconds. The 4x55-meter dash team consisted of Alex Lacerda, Alex Arbogast, Neftali Mercedes and LaLonde and they finished at 22.98 seconds.
The 4x200 team consisted of LaLonde, Mercedes, Arbogast and Elijah Achondu and they finished at 1:36.04, and finally the long jump trio of Barinelli, Munroe and Trevor Trodden combined to leap 58-01.75.
The shot put team just missed out on placing as the group of Conor Moynihan, Liam Cafferty and Alex Boudreau finished seventh with a combined mark of 115-07.75.
Seven other teams competed in the meet. The 4x400 relay team of Zach Daigle, Riley Auth, Tyler Paulding and Nick Polimeno finished 13th with a time of 3:50.59. The distance medley team was 14th at 11:40.68 and that was Will Andella, Polimeno, Josh Linnehan and Gustavo Tizzotti.
The 4x50 'B' team consisted of Huge Melo dos Santos, Jake Pelletier, Achondu and Trodden and they finished 15th at 24.09 seconds.
The 4x800 relay team was 19th at 9:25.26 with Patrick Killion, Nick Alvarado, Alek Cranston and Zach Connolly.
In the sprint medley, Tewksbury had two teams. The 'A' team was 16th at 4:08.13 and that group was Melo dos Santos, Lacerda, Auth and Bricen Boudreault and the 'B' group was 22nd at 4:13.65 behind the efforts of Trodden, Lamousnery, Paulding and Cam Gondola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.