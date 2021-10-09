TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High field hockey team enjoyed a successful debut at its new, night-game home field, Doucette Stadium, holding on for a 3-2 triumph over Merrimack Valley Conference rival Methuen, last Wednesday.
The game with the Rangers brought out a nice crowd, under ideal weather conditions, and the fans were entertained by a game that saw the Redmen take leads of 2-0 and 3-1 before withstanding a late Methuen rally, which lasted right up until the final whistle.
Despite being in front for most of the last three quarters, much of the game was spent in the defensive end of Tewksbury, where the defense and goalie Avery Della Piana (15 saves) became aficionados at defending penalty corners.
"I feel like the past two games we were in our defensive end and gave up so many corners," said Redmen coach Brooke Pacheco, also referring to the previous match, a 4-1 loss to Haverhill. "This game, different from Haverhill, we were actually able to execute moving forward, so that was what made us successful today."
After a scoreless first quarter, Tewksbury got its transition game going early in the second quarter.
In the opening minute of the second stanza, Katerina Schille got loose on the right side. She beat her defender and went right to goal, where she beat Methuen goalie, Alex Tardugno, inside the near post.
The Rangers' strategy was to flood the midfield with players in order to entrap the Redmen in their own end. It worked for the most part but they did not take advantage enough of their numerous opportunities.
When Tewksbury got the ball through the throng of midfielders, the front line had plenty of room to work with as they moved the ball down towards the Methuen goal.
On the second goal, less than three minutes after the first, Michelle Kusmaul sent the ball to the front of the net off a rare Redmen penalty corner. It got by Tardugno and Courtney Capachietti was there to redirect it into the cage for a 2-0 Tewksbury lead.
"Against Haverhill we did not have these opportunities moving forward," said Pacheco, whose team is 2-4-1 heading into its games this week. "Here we were able to get by their (Rangers') defense, and we were in the right spots, so that when we made those crosses through, or those hits into the circle, we were there to get those balls into the net."
The final eleven minutes of the second quarter were spent at the other end of the field, but the Redmen defense of sweeper Ava Piccolo, outside backs Abigail Mahoney and Ashley Demers, plus defensive midfielders Capachietti and Elizabeth Kenneally, were able to keep the Rangers off the scoreboard. The closest call came when the ball went across the goalmouth from the left side. A Methuen player was there to tuck it inside the right post until Piccolo made a nice play to knock the ball wide of the post.
"They played us really tough in the back, but our defense really stepped up today, not that they don't step up every game," said Pacheco. "They were really strong back there, not letting up."
Abigail Marsh finally got the Rangers on the scoreboard with 1:07 left in the third quarter. She converted a pass in close from Kiele Coleman.
With about 10 minutes left in the game, Tewksbury regained the two-goal lead on another transition goal. On this one, Kusmaul sent the ball from the right side of the circle towards the far post, where Aliana Kennen was their to provide the finishing touch.
Both teams continued to play hard and the game remained, 3-1, until Methuen's Natalia Fiato took charge of the situation, moving the ball on her own down the left side before cutting to the front of the net and whistling a shot by Della Piana. The Redmen did not allow any more chances in the last 1:11 after the Rangers made it 3-2.
"I was just saying I wish we could play all of our home games under the lights," said Pacheco. "It's just a different atmosphere, and you're able to get the crowd to come in. The fans make such a difference."
While the Redmen enjoyed being under the lights at home, it did not go as well, Friday night, at Central Catholic. The Raiders took no prisoners in a 7-1 victory at the school's Lawrence campus.
Brianna Gagnon scored the only Tewksbury goal. The Redmen spent much of the game defending themselves from penalty corners, a continuing trend.
"We were also missing multiple players, including multiple starters," said Pacheco, who was also not available for the contest. "Most of my players were playing out of position."
Monday was an open date vacated by the Lawrence High program canceling its season. This Wednesday night will be Tewksbury's "Play for a Cure" game, a breast cancer research fundraiser which will have the Redmen hosting Dracut at Doucette Stadium.
Tewksbury also has a non-league game on Friday afternoon (4 p.m.) at Auburn and then next week is a rematch with Wilmington on Tuesday (7:15 p.m.) back at Doucette Stadium.
