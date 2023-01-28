TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School gymnastics team competed in a league tri-meet against North Andover and Lowell on Sunday, which was a make-up of the original scheduled event on Friday, which was cancelled with the snow.
Held at Wilkey's Gymnastics, the Redmen were edged out by North Andover 134.2-132.4 and beat Lowell 132.4-127.95, which brings the team's record to 3-3.
Once again senior Amanda Ogden was the meet's top all-around performer as she finished with a 36.6 out of 40 points, a truly tremendous score, especially with her dislocated thumb injury. She earned scores of 9.5 on the floor, 9.3 on the vault, a 9.2 on the balance beam and an 8.6 on the bars.
Freshman Kayla Sunders continued her fantastic season as she also competed in the all-around and finished with a 32.0 score – again pretty impressive stuff. She was pretty consistent across the board with an 8.35 on the vault, an 8.15 on the floor, an 8.0 on the beam and a 7.5 on the bars.
The next highest individual score on the day belonged to eight grader Lila Areias, who continues to shine. She received an 8.4 on the vault, and then added a 7.85 on the floor and a 6.8 on the bars. Also competing in three events each included Alexis Devlin with an 8.3 on the vault, an 8.25 on the floor and a 7.9 on the beam, while, Maddie Carroll finished with scores of 8.0 on the vault, 7.65 on the floor and a 6.85 on the bars.
Other competitors include Keira Gaffney with an 8.05 on the beam and a 5.35 on the bars, Jaden Kasule with an 8.2 on the bars, Abby McCarthy with a 7.7 on the beam and Julia Carlson with a 6.95 on the floor.
Tewksbury was scheduled to be back in action with a trip to A-2 Gymnastics in Salem, NH to take on Central Catholic on Thursday but according to the school’s website that has been postponed, with no make-up date announced yet.
