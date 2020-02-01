SOUTH EASTON – Every year the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team heads to the Massachusetts State Vocational Tournament as the team everybody else wants to knock off. But nearly every year, despite their best efforts, the rest of the vocational teams in the state are unable to knock the Rams from their perch as the top vocational team in the state.
This past Saturday was no exception, as 20 teams from all over the state descended upon Southeastern Regional High School, all with the intent of taking home the vocational championship, but once again it was the Rams taking home the title.
Shawsheen easily outdistanced the field, tallying 267 points on the day, while their CAC rival Whittier Tech finished second with 219.5 points, and Putnam Regional took third with 145 points. It was the 15th title in the past 16 years for the Rams, with their only loss coming in 2018 when Putnam took home the crown. It was also their 19th vocational title overall.
“We’ve got a bullseye on our back,” Shawsheen coach Donovan said. “Everyone hates us, and that’s a good thing in a way. Our guys all came to wrestle and they wrestled unbelievable. We wrestle against great competition all season long and it pays off in a tournament like this.”
The Rams had 12 of their 14 wrestlers finish in the top five of their weight class, with three champions and eight wrestlers advancing to the finals overall. Frank Foti led the way for the Rams, not only earning a first place finish at 126 pounds, but also being named Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler for the tournament after going 4-0 on the day with three pins.
Foti’s most impressive win of the day may have been the one match where he did not get a pin, as he pulled out a 3-1 overtime win over Aden Ranno of Greater Lawrence, picking up the winning two points with six seconds left in the extra session. He then went on to defeat Liam Norton of Bristol-Plymouth/Coyle Cassidy in the finals with a pin at 1:49.
“He had wrestled that kid from Greater Lawrence a couple of weeks ago, and had handled him pretty easily,” Donovan said. “But the kid had learned from it, and he made some adjustments, so Foti had to make some adjustments too, and he did a great job.”
Other champions on the day for the Rams included Austin Dube at 120 pounds and Andre Comeau at 195 pounds.
Dube went 3-0 on the day to earn his title, with all three of his pins coming by pin, including his finals match when he took down Tommy Kelleher of Bristol-Plymouth/Coyle Cassidy in a time of 4:30. Comeau, meanwhile was 4-0 on the day on the way to his title, with three of his wins coming by pin. He won his finals match in a major decision by a score of 10-2 over DJ Fraser of Nashoba Tech. Fraser is currently ranked third in the state at 220 pounds, but was wrestling at 195 for the tournament.
The Rams also had five second place finishes with Joe D’Ampolo of Tewksbury (106 pounds), Walter Humphrey (113), Devin DeLuca (132), Diondre Turner of Wilmington (145) and Lucas Moreira of Tewksbury (220) all earning runner up status.
D’Ampolo picked up two wins by pin, over Kevin Riberio of Keefe Tech in 48 seconds in the quarterfinals and Jose Alvarado of Putnam in the semifinals in a time of 2:37 before being pinned by Isaac Polino of Monty Tech in the finals. Paulino is the number one ranked wrestler in the state.
“Joe did a great job,” Donovan said. “He wrestled tough. He just had a very tough matchup in the finals, but he gave that kid a battle too, before he lost.”
Turner went 3-1 on the day with one pin and two major decisions, including a big 19-8 win over Jason Mendonca of Nashoba Tech in the semifinals before losing to Patrick Griffin of Tri-County in the finals. Moreria meanwhile won a pair of matches by pin, including over Anffelny Araujo of Greater Lowell in the semifinals before losing his finals match to Nero Beno of Keefe Tech.
Humphrey had two pins on the day on his way to the finals, while DeLuca had two pins of his own.
Aidan Leffler of Tewksbury earned a third place finish, and earned is definitely the right word, as he went 4-1 on the day, sweeping through the consolation bracket after losing his first match of the day to eventual finalist Markys Lissaint of Pathfinder. Leffler wrapped up his day with a pin over Edward Pimentel of Greater Lawrence in a time of 4:01 in the third place match after defeating Jack Lemarier of Whittier in the consolation semifinals.
“He did a great job to come back the way he did after losing in the first round”, Donovan said. “The kid he beat from Whittier had just beaten him last week, but Aidan did a great job against him. He is getting better every time he goes out there.”
Other place winners for the Rams included Jason Elias of Tewksbury with a fourth place finish at 152 pounds and Kevin Merini-Rivas with a fourth place finish at 285 pounds, along with a fifth place finish from Justin Merrifield at 138 pounds.
The Rams were back in action on Wednesday night when they traveled to Tewksbury High for a battle of two of the top teams in the state with Shawsheen entering the meet ranked ninth in the state with a record of 21-2, while Tewksbury was ranked 11th with a record of 14-4. Results of the meet were not known as of press time, but Donovan knew his Rams would have to be at their best if they were going to hold off the Redmen.
“Tewksbury is a great team and they are very well coached by Steve O’Keefe and Steve Kasprzak,” Donovan said. “They face tough competition all year, and I am sure they would love to beat us. There are a few matches that could go either way, so we have to try and take those if we want to win. We have to take it to them, we can’t let them take it to us.”
The Rams will take to the mat again on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. when they host a quad meet against Northeast Regional, Monty Tech and Nashoba Tech.
