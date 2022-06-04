DANVERS – Winning the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship is the expectation going into every season for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team, with the Rams at one point winning three outright titles in a row from 2016 through 2018, as well as a ten-year stretch from 2010-2020, when they won or shared eight of the ten league CAC titles, with 2020 excluded due to COVID.
But it has been a rougher go of it over the past few seasons for the Rams, who shared the title with Essex Tech in 2019, before the 2020 season was canceled. They then saw Essex run away with the league crown last season making it three straight seasons (albeit a canceled on included) since the Rams had won an outright league title.
But that is no longer the case for the Rams, who last Friday took to the road to take on Essex Tech in a winner take all game for the league title, and came away with a 13-7 win to clinch the crown.
With the win, the Rams improved to 16-1 overall on the season, but more importantly, improved to 14-1 in the CAC, while Essex dropped to 14-4 overall and 14-2 in the CAC.
For Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker and the Rams, it was great to come out on top over Essex, a team that had beaten them at Shawsheen earlier in the season by a score of 12-9, to hand them their only loss of the season.
“It was great to see the seniors get it done,” Baker said. “Essex has had our number over the past couple of seasons, so for them to end their high school careers with a league title, it is great and it gives the many young players something to strive for each season moving forward.”
The Rams pulled away late in this one, as the score stood tied at 4-4 at the half, and the Rams led just 8-5 at the end of three quarters. But a big fourth quarter put the game away for the Rams, as they were led to victory by team leading scorer and senior captain Dylan Timmons of Wilmington, who had four goals and three assists and now has 41 goals and 26 assists on the season, along with freshman Adam Priest, who had two goals and an assist and junior Derek Maguire, who had two goals.
Shawsheen also got individual goals from sophomore Rich Elliott, freshman Zack Timmons of Wilmington, senior Jacob Martins of Wilmington, Kyle Brouillette and sophomore Kyle Gray.
Elliott, Timmons and Martins each also added an assist, as did junior Mike Lawson. Senior goalie Tyler Leeds made 14 saves to earn the win in net.
One very satisfying aspect of the victory for the Rams, along with the obvious perk of winning the league title, was that it avenged that earlier season loss to the Hawks when the Rams were not at full strength.
“We played very well in that game, but also had some team disciplinary issues when we lost the first time,” Baker said. “It was a huge difference playing them with a full squad for an entire game.”
The win also was just the latest example of this Rams team coming up with a clutch victory when they needed it most. It was the seventh win in a row for the Rams, but two of the biggest have come very recently.
“The kids did it twice last week. We had to win out they and took care of business on Monday vs. Lowell Catholic (a 13-11 Rams win) and they responded on Friday just as they needed to against Essex,” Baker said. “We have the ability to be a very good team when we play as one and play a solid ball possession game.”
Awaiting the Rams now is the Division 3 State Tournament. The Rams were ranked 13th in the most recent MIAA rankings as of May 27, but they have tacked on a couple of wins since then, so they may very well move up in the rankings. Pairings will be announced later in the week, and Baker know wherever his team ends up, they need to prepared for a stiff challenge.
“It is impossible to know who we will play, but we hope to get a home game or two,” Baker said. “We will compete, but there are a lot of really good teams around the state that we could draw. Time will tell.”
