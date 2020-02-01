ROXBURY – With the dual meet season over and the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet still a little ways away on February 7th, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Track-and-Field team took part in Saturday's Massachusetts State Coaches Invitational Small School Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
The Redmen were led by Thomas Barinelli, who placed in two events, taking second in the long jump at 21-02.00 and sixth in the high jump at 5-10.
The 4x200 relay team placed fourth at 1:36.80 behind the efforts of Alex Arbogast, Alex Lacerda, Neftali Mercedes and Elijah Achonulo.
Mercedes (8th, 6.89), Arbogast (13th, 6.93) and Lacerda (16th at 6.94) all competed in the 55-meter dash as well.
In the 300, Nick Polimeno was 16th at 37.38 and then in the mile Gustavo Tizzotti was 19th at 4:44.37 and Will Andella was 26th at 4:50.26.
Alex Boudreau threw a personal best of two feet with a throw of 43-10 to take 13th place in the shot put and then Derek Munroe was 28th in the long jump at 17-04.50.
"We had a great day of performances," said head coach Jake Cofer. "Thomas Barinelli and Alex Boudreau both had personal records, Thomas in the long jump and then he also secured himself a medal with a sixth place in the high jump."
Earlier last week, the MVC Freshmen/Sophomore Meet was held and the only place finisher was Achonulo, who was fifth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.0.
GIRLS
Three members of the girls team also participated in the same MSTCA Small School Invitational Meet on Saturday. In the shot put, Jessica Smith was tenth at 30-01.25 and Abby Demos was 22nd at 27-08.75.
"I’m starting to sound like a broken record here, but Jess’ impact on the throws crew this season has been immense,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “She’s been a real revelation as a thrower and her energy and enthusiasm have been huge for that group. Big shout-out to Coach Mike Davis for consistently turning out great throwers for our program.”
Junior Izzie Carleton competed in the 600-meters and finished 35th with a personal record of 1:51.83.
Both the boys and girls teams are off until the MVC Championship Meet to be held a week from Friday, at the Reggie Lewis Center starting at 2 pm.
