ROXBURY – It was neck-and-neck throughout nearly every race and throughout the entire meet. The Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' indoor track-and-field team came so close of pulling off a complete stunner last Wednesday at the Division 4 state meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
With three events to go, Tewksbury was in second place, trailing the top spot by two points. With one event left, the Redmen were ahead of a busy pack, leading by one point as five other teams were within four points of them.
But after that final event, it was Old Rochester, who before the final event was in a tie for fourth place, who emerged with the first place in the 4x400 relay, which was enough to push them to the front as meet champions finishing with 43 points, followed by Newburyport (39) and both North Reading and Tewksbury tied for third (36 points each).
“The boys team had a splendid showing, placing third out of more than thirty teams,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “It is one of the higher indoor finishes in recent memory and was the result of a total team effort by all of the individuals who participated.”
On this night, senior Nick Alvarado stole the show. He entered the night as the No. 6 seed in the 1,000 meters and he came away with a second place finish, as he just got edged out at the finish line by four tenths of a second.
“Without question the breakthrough performance of this meet came from senior Nick Alvarado in the 1,000. Nick came into this race ranked sixth in D4 with a personal record of 2:44,” said Cusick. “He walked away with a runner up finish and a massive personal best of 2:36. I was trying to track down where this ranks, I’m pretty confident it’s either the second or third fastest time run in TMHS history. (I know) the school record holder in the event is in fact, former TMHS coach Peter Fortunato.
“This was just a tremendous all around effort from Nick, he was gapped early in the race, around the third lap, by a group of four athletes but he didn’t panic and he expertly maneuvered around them to nearly steal the win. Big kudos for him for making significant strides this season not only in his fitness but also in his racing acumen. By virtue of placing second overall, Nick is now moving on to this weekend's All-State Meet.”
Alvarado's night wasn't done yet. He came back and joined up with Will Eskenas, Steven Oppedisano and Nathan Laboy to finish fifth in the 4x800 relay race with a combined time of 8:43.13.
“Nick and Will were both gassed from their individual events, but they nevertheless poured their hearts into this race. Will especially split the fastest 800 (2:07) that he’s ever split, despite having run the two-mile maybe an hour earlier,” said Cusick. “Nate and Steven performed admirably well in a very tense moment with team points and All-State positioning on the line.”
Eskenas had a terrific showing in the two-mile. He finished fourth with a time of 10:04.74.
“Will had a personal best time and an all around fantastic race. We knew going in that the top two spots in this race were pretty much locked up and that it would be a battle between Will and several others for that coveted All-State spot and that’s exactly how things played out,” said Cusick. “Will got gapped towards the end of the first mile but made up a huge amount of ground in the last mile. He wasn’t quite able to grab that third place spot, but he came away with five team points and a personal record in what was a characteristically gutsy performance from our senior leader.”
Three other seniors also scored points for the team. Alex Arbogast finished second in the 55-meter dash in 6.54 seconds and then came back to take third in the 300 in 36.39 seconds.
“Alex had an excellent day as well. It was a strange day down at the 55 meter dash. Alex’s preliminary race got delayed by about five minutes because there was, I kid you not, blood on his blocks. Then in the final, Alex got off to a fantastic start and looked well on his way to winning, when the race was called back because one athlete slipped coming out of the blocks,” explained Cusick. “He ended up finishing second, but I have every confidence he can significantly improve his time at the All-State meet. Alex also came back and ran a gritty 300, netting us fourteen crucial team points.”
Finally in the field events, seniors Kyle Adams and Kodie LeGrand finished in fifth and eighth place respectively with throws of 43-10.50 and 42-04.25.
“For Kyle, he is going on to the outdoor season where he is one of the best javelin throwers in the division. This was unfortunately Kodie’s last meet in a Tewksbury uniform (as he plays baseball in the spring). He’s been an outstanding member of the group and we will miss him,” said Cusick.
When it was all said and done, Tewksbury finished in third place thanks to seven members of the team: Alvarado, Eskenas, Adams, LeGrand, Arbogast, Oppedisano and Laboy, who accounted for all of the team's points.
“On the whole, I’m proud of this group. Third place in the Division IV Meet is a great accomplishment, especially when we are up against successful programs like North Reading, Pembroke, and Newburyport,” said Cusick. “I want to once again thank my coaching staff for preparing these athletes. Jill Paige, Maria da Silva, and Hugo Melo dos Santos were a great team on the sprint side. Mike Davis always does such an outstanding job coaching up our throwers. And Christina Keefe was very helpful on the distance side.”
On Saturday, the All-State Meet will be held back at the RLC and Arbogast (55 and 300) and Alvarado (1,000) will be the lone two members of the boys' team competing. Arbogast is seeded ninth in the dash and 37th in the 300 Alvarado is 23rd in the 1K.
