METHUEN – Since the program debuted in the 2012-'13 season, the Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey team has only had four starting goalies during that time.
Taylor Lirakis held the job for the first two years and was all-state. Kaia Hollingsworth spent the following six years in the spot, which included leading the team to its state championship title in 2019. Then came Michelle Kusmaul for two years including being named all-league.
This year, the tradition of having one of the best goalies in not only the MVC/DCL Conference but in the state has continued thanks to the play of Taylor Bruno.
Last Wednesday night, Bruno was nothing short of sensational as she stopped all 29 shots she faced to earn the shut out in the Red Rangers' thrilling 1-0 overtime win over Longmeadow to capture the championship title of the second annual Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament.
Bruno, who two days earlier combined for the shut out win over Matignon in the first round of the four-team tournament, earned the Tournament MVP honors.
“She’s been excellent and so sturdy for us. She was outstanding today and she earned the MVP of the tournament,” said Red Rangers' interim head coach Dave O'Hearn.
Standing at just five-feet tall, Bruno certainly doesn't look intimidating, but it's certainly intimidating trying to get something by her. This season, she has been part of a team that has given up just 23 goals in 20 games, which includes seven shut outs, with Bruno a part of six of them. Of her shut outs, five have come against state tournament teams, including a 12-win HPNA team, an 11-win Framingham team and a 14-win Waltham team.
Only twice throughout the entire season has the team given up more than two goals in a game.
“(Taylor's) just strong and shows that great senior leadership. It’s good to have such a strong presence back there,” said O'Hearn. “I know I mentioned before, but she has that confidence that’s needed. She makes the first stop, she’s always in good position and she’s good with her rebound control.”
A senior, Bruno has taken a different path to her high school career. She first played with the boys teams growing up before she switched over and played the last three years with the Boston Shamrocks program.
“They folded at the end of (this past) summer so I didn't have a team to go to,” Bruno explained. “Coach Sarah (Doucette) was really welcoming and she told me to tryout for the team and I made it.”
Bruno not only made the two team, but became the No. 1 goalie, while the team also has two other very strong back-ups in Ashe Wogan and Lydia Barnes.
“We have always had a great goalie and we’ve been very fortunate. Even now we have three very good ones,” said O'Hearn.
Bruno had immediate success starting out. She had 20 saves in the team's first game of the season, a win over Acton-Boxboro, the same team that the Red Rangers will square off against in Thursday's Division 1 state tournament opener. After that followed some gems, including the 35-save performance in the win over arch rival HPNA and carried over with this two-game performance to win the McCarthy Tournament, which is named after the program's former assistant coach who passed away before the start of last year's season.
“Obviously this (win) means a lot to us because it was our tournament, and we played for something that was more than hockey today,” Bruno said before being asked about the dramatics in the 4-on-4 overtime period. “My teammates did a good job of keeping shots to the outside so the shots are really easy to stop when they are like that.”
Bruno is terrific making the first save. She has real quick feet, is agile and quick, and very good especially down low. She also has a quick glove. She does all of that despite standing at just five-feet.
“My goalie coaches have always taught me to stand up and not go down because if you do, the league that I played in, those players would just pick corners and shoot it high,” she said.
Bruno has upped her game quite a bit from the start of the season and so has the players in front of her.
“We have improved a lot as the year has gone on. The big thing is we all work hard and we work really well together. We have played a lot of really good teams. Every team in the league is good,” she said.
Because Bruno and her friends are battled tested, they certainly should be able to hang with the rest of the field in the upcoming state tournament. Top seed St. Mary's of Lynn is the favorite, but you can't count out the Red Rangers.
“I'd like to hopefully win the state championship. (To do that) we just have to keep working hard in practice. If we keep playing the way we have been playing, I think we have a really good chance,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.