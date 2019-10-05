TEWKSBURY — On Saturday afternoon, the Tewksbury Redmen hosted the Boston College High School Eagles in a non-conference bout and skillfully rallied back from a halftime deficit to claim their second win of the season.
In a rapid-fire offensive exchange at the outset, the Eagles scored on each of their first two possessions, sandwiched around one Tewksbury tally for a 14-6 BC High lead with only 5:28 elapsed. With so many points racked up in such a short span, one had to wonder if a high scoring affair was at hand. Quite the contrary, actually. The Eagles would not score again while Tewksbury would add a pair of third quarter TDs to salt it away and improve to 2-1.
“This last week seemed like a month,” said Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward, alluding to the 26-14 setback dealt by Methuen in week two. “The guys have worked hard since and showed some character today. We’re a veteran staff and we know it’s not the end of the world if we lose a game, and it’s also not the end of the world if we win a big game. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”
When these teams last met in 2018, on a windswept South Boston field, Tewksbury blanked the perennial football powerhouse, 12-0. Historically, that margin was the largest recorded, although there had only been three games between the two squads. In 1978, BC High claimed a 10-7 win. Tewksbury turned the tables in 1979, 13-7. It seemed like an interesting rivalry was brewing but inexplicably, a 39-year hiatus ensued.
BC High had the first say when the teams convened at Doucette Field. Starting deep, on their own 16-yard-line, the Eagles quickly marched downfield and into the red zone. QB Bobby Wiesenhahn, who spread the ball around to six different receivers throughout the afternoon, connected on his first throw with a 53-yarder to Jacob Perez. Several snaps later, tailback Brendan Cassamajor made it 6-0 with a 9-yard TD rush. A Matt DeVita PAT made it 7-0 with 8:12 left in the first quarter.
Tewksbury wasted little time in offsetting the deed. Starting from his own 44-yard-line, QB Ryne Rametta paved the way with a 48-yarder to favorite receiver Shane Aylward who reached the Eagles 8. From there Kalu Olu gathered the handoff, cradled the ball, lowered his head, and burst over the line for the equalizer. Tyler Keough missed the PAT, leaving the Redmen in arrears, 7-6.
Not to be outdone, the Eagles scored on their next series, extending the lead to 14-6. Wiesenhahn was picking apart the Tewksbury secondary, finding Carter Rice for 20-yards and Perez for 28 on consecutives throws to reach the 3-yard-line. Wiesenhahn polished it off himself with a keeper.
For the Tewksbury camp, there was concern, especially when Rametta threw a pair of interceptions. Fortunately, the defense weathered the storm in each instance, preventing points off turnovers.
“I think our quarterback played well at certain times,” said coach Aylward. “He doesn’t have three years under his belt like last year’s QB and he’s learning under fire. But physically, mentally, and character-wise, I think he can do the job. He proved today that he can make big plays so it’s just about consistency all of the time.”
As much as the BC High coaching staff would hate to admit it, the conditions were beginning to play into Tewksbury’s hand as the second half got underway. The unseasonable heat, featuring a withering eighty-plus degrees, was taking a visible toll on the Eagles players which coach Aylward felt was the result of their playing all night games. Meanwhile, the Redmen began to engineer a turnaround, beginning with the first series after the break.
Starting from their own 23-yard-line, the Redmen drove tenaciously downfield, picking up big chunks of yardage on each play. Rametta, confidence restored, began to sling the ball with authority, finding Owen Gilligan for 10-yards early in the series and hitting Aylward twice in the red zone. Workhorse Aylward, who caught 11 for 140-yards, was equally adept running the ball and uncorked a 5-yarder to close the gap to 14-12.
Not to be outdone, the Tewksbury defense tamed the tiring Eagles. Linebacker Stephen Arsenault, for example, caught Perez in the backfield for a 7-yard loss. And Riley Auth took down Jack O’Connell to force a punt.
With 3:37 remaining in the third quarter, Tewksbury capitalized on a short field, reaching the BC High 1 on several plays, including the long rush of the afternoon, a 34-yarder from Olu. Aylward struck paydirt, punching it in from the 1 to score his second and put the Redmen in front for the first time in the game, 18-14. It would be prove to be the game winner as there was no additional scoring in the fourth.
All three conversion pass attempts failed which is something the Tewksbury coaching staff will need to evaluate. But the Redmen turned in a sterling come-from-behind performance and it’s hard to find any fault in their effort.
“It says a lot about the kids and their willingness to make the necessary sacrifices and meet the expectations we have on them,” said coach Aylward, when it was pointed out that his team has now defeated BC High in back-to-back seasons. “I told them to take a couple hours to celebrate this win but then it ends. We’re not yet good enough to just show up and play.”
Tewksbury’s three straight home games will end with this Saturday’s contest against the defending Division 2 state champion North Andover Scarlet Knights team with a 2:00 pm kick-off. North Andover is currently 1-2 on the season losing to Marblehead, 25-20, before beating Lowell, 41-14 in week two and then falling to Central Catholic, 33-26 in week three.
The team has been led by quarterback Will Schimoyller, backs Freddy Gabin and Ricky Brutus, wide out Matt Chicko and tight end Max Wolfgang.
This will be the 26th meeting between the two schools. North Andover leads with a 13-12-1 margin, winning the last two meetings after Tewksbury had won the previous seven games.
BLACKOUT FUNDRAISING GAME ANNOUNCED
The TMHS Athletic Department announced that the October 11th Tewksbury-Billerica Football game to be played at the Marshall Middle School in Billerica, will be a “Blackout” Cancer Fundraising Game.
To purchase shirts for the game with proceeds going to benefit Cancer Research, go to the "Champion's Choice" online store. According to the online story, “orders will be delivered directly to the school prior to the BLACK OUT CANCER football game (unless otherwise specified). The items are not currently in stock — the production on ALL ORDERS will begin once the online store has closed. Orders must meet minimum quantities to be filled. Please note there are no returns/exchanges on team orders.
“Orders MUST be received by close date. Champion's Choice reserves the right to cancel your order and give a full refund to any orders that cannot be fulfilled.”
RYAN, HOF
Rockland High School has announced its latest class to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 26 at the Rockland Golf Course. Former TMHS Assistant Football and Baseball Coach Tom Ryan, who is now the head Football Coach at Methuen High School, will be among the six individuals who are getting inducted. Ryan was a standout football player, who graduated in 1997.
Tickets are available for $35 in the Rockland High School athletic office. For further information, contact athletic director Gary Graziano at 781-871-8407 for tickets. Checks can be made payable to the RHS Hall of Fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.