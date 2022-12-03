TEWKSBURY – Last year, the Tewksbury and Wilmington High School Football teams made Thanksgiving Day history by combining for 91 points, while Danny Fleming had the great individual performance in the history of the rivalry.
Last Thursday, the two teams made history again. Tewksbury came away with a 27-2 victory over the 'Cats, which made it 12 straight wins on the holiday. The history was made when Wilmington scored its lone points of the game on a defensive safety. In the previous 88 years, neither Tewksbury or Wilmington has ever walked off a field with a safety as its only score.
While some previous games between these two teams were better and more exciting than others, the estimated 2,000 fans witnessed a real gritty Wilmington team take it to the Redmen, especially from the defensive side and especially early on. Tewksbury ended up figuring some things out offensively and were led by senior back Sean Hirtle, who rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns, but certainly the 'Cats – who played the entire game without its top two players Michael Lawler and Dempsey Murphy who were both hurt, before senior quarterback Jacob Roque went down with a game ending injury right before halftime – played extremely well, considering the injuries, their record and just the tough season they have endured.
"(Wilmington) was ready and they were well prepared on defense," said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. "I know they were missing a couple of guys and we were missing a couple of guys and I didn't know how that was going to play out in those specific areas. (Our kids) played hard and I'm glad they were able to tighten things up (in the red zone) when they had to. I give (Wilmington) a lot of credit. They were prepared on defense and they cracked us a few times on the backside with some stuff. We made a couple of adjustments in the second half to try to stop that and that helped."
Wilmington missed out on a handful of scoring opportunities, and Tewksbury scored a late touchdown which expanded the lead, but really didn't tell the story of this contest.
"We really battled. We just didn't have enough. I think what we did defensively for the most part of the game (was great)," said Wildcat head coach Craig Turner. "Other than a few big plays, we were down in their end alot and we certainly had our chances (to score). The score is what it is, but we certainly played a respectable game given our circumstances. The kids played really hard."
Wilmington's defense came out strong in the early going which included a big tackle for a loss by Joey Kullman, and two plays later Andrew Rivera intercepted a Vinnie Ciancio pass at the Wilmington 15 and he returned it to the 28.
The teams exchanged three-and-outs, which included Wilmington's Peter LeBlanc stuffing Alex Arbogast for a five-yard loss.
The Wildcats again went three-and-out and Tewksbury senior Michael Sullivan (4 catches, 72 yards) returned the punt 33 yards – including starting on the right side, before completely shifting gears to the complete opposite side of the field before being brought down at the Wilmington 38.
Three plays later Sullivan caught a 27-yard pass, which put the ball at the W4 and also ended a scoreless first quarter. Two plays later, Hirtle scored from a yard out, on a nice second effort after initial contact. Freshman Jackson Feudo, who polished off a terrific season, booted his first of three PAT kicks.
Wilmington again went three-and-out. Tewksbury responded with an 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Hirtle started it with a 26-yard run and Alex Arbogast ended it with his own 26-yard run, moving to his right for his 16th rushing touchdown of the season, as well going over the 1,000 yard rushing plateau, finishing the season with 1,006.
Trailing 14-0, the 'Cats went to the trick bag. On first down, they perfectly executed a hook-and-ladder play with Roque connecting on a 7-yard pass to Christian Febbo, who perfectly pitched the ball to the trailer Julien Cella, who then gained 47 yards before being tackled at the 10 yard line. Roque followed with a four-yard run and Tewksbury was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty which moved the ball to the 3. Roque then took it two yards to the one, and he was injured on the ball and didn't return. Cella was then stuffed for a one-yard loss on third down. On fourth down, back-up QB Collin Allard was sacked but Tewksbury was called for a facemask penalty putting the ball back at the 1. Again Cella was stuffed by the D-Line and Wilmington turned the ball over on downs.
On the next play from scrimmage, LeBlanc's aggressiveness allowed him to tackle Hunter Johnson in the end zone for the safety, making it 14-2. LeBlanc was outstanding all game as a defensive end.
"LeBlanc was fantastic – him and Kullman played so tough today. That's what it takes to beat these types of teams," said Turner. "You have to be willing to go through that, stick your nose in there and those two kids did that and that's what you expect out of them — seniors, last game and they have nothing to hang their heads over. They played their absolute tails off."
Wilmington's offense again couldn't get any traction – but a tiny bit as they went for it on fourth-and-five from its own 34, and a four-yard pass to Noah Spencer fell inches short of a first down. Tewksbury took over and ran one play before the first half ended.
Wilmington opened the third quarter with the ball and moved it 51 yards which included a combined 12 yards on runs by Spencer and Cella, and four plays later, Febbo made an outstanding catch, good for 26 yards. Two plays after that, Wilmington fumbled at Tewksbury's 14, with senior Ryan Fleming coming up with the loose ball.
"I did think (our) defense with (stops at both ends of the field) were the difference in the game," said Aylward.
Tewksbury took advantage of that turnover and five plays later, Hirtle scored on a 66-yard run, which included a big stuff-arm tackle on a Wilmington player, for his second touchdown of the game. The conversion rush failed after a bad snap on the attempted kick.
"(Hirtle) did some good things. He did the things that we expected him to do. He played good on both sides of the ball and he took advantage and cashed in on some opportunities that he had offensively. (Michael) Sullivan had a real good game and made a number of big catches," said Aylward.
Both teams followed with punts and then Wilmington had the ball at midfield with 50 seconds left in the third quarter. After two runs by Cella moved the ball ten yards, the quarter ended. Three plays later, Spencer gained 21 yards on a misdirection run and he followed that up with a 7-yard completion from Allard. Wilmington then moved the ball to the 5, but Luke Shaw and Matt Slagle came up with big defensive plays, pushing the 'Cats back to the seven. On fourth down, they went to the trick bag again but a double reverse call ended up with a fumble and losing 23 yards on the play.
Tewksbury then took over from its own 30 and marched right down the field with Hirtle finishing it off with a 4-yard run coming later in the fourth to all but seal the victory.
Wilmington's defense held Tewksbury to just 253 total yards of offense – and take away four big plays of 66, 27 26 and 26 and that number is 108.
"We had a good game plan (defensively) coming into this game and Sean (Turner, the defensive coordinator) has done a real good job these last four weeks. I should have left him alone a long time ago," said his brother with a big laugh. "We were ready for everything that (Tewksbury) did. For the most part, we were in the right spots – we had to make some tackles and we had to make a play down here (and we didn't do those things) but those are their best guys and we were missing some of our best guys. I think Dempsey (Murphy) would have made quite the difference on the defensive end."
Offensively, Febbo had a nice day with four catches for 71 yards, Spencer had a combined 54 yards between rushing and receiving and Allard was certainly a bright spot as he completed 6-of-11 passes for 79 yards.
"Collin Allard got thrown into a tough spot. He did fairly well. He's going to be a good player. We need to get him into the weight room so he can get a bit stronger and he'll be a good player for us," said Turner.
Wilmington ends the season with 2-9 and will say good-bye to its seniors including Kullman and LeBlanc, as well as Rivera, Roque, Owen Cushing, Justin Finnegan, Brett Ebert, Casey Robbins, Charlie Chirichiello, Michael Ings, Eduardo Salomao and Ryan Watson.
Coming back will be a handful of experienced players including Lawler and Murphy, as well as Febbo, Spencer, Hunter Sands, Ali Aboukal and Julien Cella, among others.
"We have a lot of kids coming back, a lot of kids. Defensively we graduate maybe two kids, so hopefully we can get back healthy," said Turner. "The trouble that we had this year will benefit us next year. I've seen plenty of teams that have gone 2-9 or 3-8 and bounced back the next year. You take those lessons and you learn."
For Tewksbury, besides Hirtle, sophomore QB Vinnie Ciancio had a strong game as he completed 9-of-15 passes for 147 yards. For the season, he threw for over 1,200 yards and had ten touchdown passes.
"Vinnie did some good things. He did some sophomore things too. His future is bright here. He's got a lot of experience under his belt and that's just so valuable for quarterbacks as you move forward," said Aylward. "Just having that sense of the pass rush, timing and all of that stuff. He'll do the work in the off-season to try to get better, he'll get stronger and we look forward to seeing what he's going to bring to the table down the road."
Ciancio was a big part in Tewksbury's seven-win season – in a league that was extremely top — heavy with outstanding teams such as Central Catholic, Methuen and Andover in the large school and Billerica and Chelmsford in the small school.
"The way the schedule laid out this year, we knew that we were going to play a lot of really experienced teams and we were a team (heading into the season) that lacked some experience," said Aylward. "Those are the things that you know upfront. Those are on paper and you can anticipate those things, but it's a matter of when these guys are clicking on all cylinders, they could do some things. Even today we showed it, that we had some good things going and then we sputtered for a bit and made a mistake. That's why you play the games. You got to try to execute and do it consistently, hang on to momentum when you have it."
Tewksbury will head into next year's season with Ciancio, running back Hunter Johnson, two-way lineman Luke Shaw, two-way players Paxton Green and Manny Mengata, and defensive back Braydon Aylward among others leading the way.
"We have a decent nucleus of kids coming back and we have some young kids who we are really excited about that I think are hungry," said Aylward. "There will be some good competition all over the place when they do get on the field next year so that'll be good in the end to be able to have some good depth at every position. The freshmen team had one loss all season and had a real good year. They are the ones who will get the first chance to put the work in during the off-season and be here (and involved) for all four years.
“For this year's seniors, it was just so crazy with construction (of the new school and field) and COVID, so if you add all of those things together, they were still fighting to get to some kind of normalcy, going all the way down the line. The guys down at the youth level have done a good job so the future is bright and that starts tomorrow."
While Aylward is looking forward to that, he's certainly sad to see a large group of seniors leaving, and that includes captains Hirtle, Ryder and Sullivan, as well as Fleming, Nick DeGloria, Richie Bongiorno, Justin Darrigo, Arbogast, Sam Ros, Brandon Contardi, Harshit Patel, Jack Donovan, Royce Bacay, Jonah Bennett, Albie Bosworth, AJ Russo, Maximus Mattuchio, James Carroll, Robert Beggan and Colby Flahive.
"I'm happy for this group of seniors – every single one of them had a chance to get out there today including Justin Darrigo as he held a PAT after being out for the season with a torn ACL (in his knee). That was something that we wanted to try to do and we were able to do it and it worked out really good," said Aylward.
