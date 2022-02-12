METHUEN – If the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team was ever going to make a big move forward on this season, they couldn't wait any longer. The time was now.
In a matter of four days, the Red Rangers certainly took their game to the next level, first ending in a 2-2 tie with Shrewsbury, the No. 5 (according to the MIAA power rankings) team in Division 1, and then defeated HPNA, 5-2, and they are the No. 7 ranked team in D1.
Earning three of four points against two of the top teams in the state, will certainly upgrade the No. 16 ranked Red Rangers (4-7-4) as they come down the home stretch with five regular season games before getting into the state tournament once again.
“This is a great win for us. It's a great confidence booster. They're a really good team and we battled and played with them and I thought we controlled a lot of that game,” said Red Rangers' coach Sarah Doucette, after the win over HPNA held on Senior Night. “We scored five goals, got a couple of power play goals and we have been working on these things all year and now we're starting to trend in the right direction.
“Now we have competed with two of the top teams in the state and we got three out of four points which is huge.”
Besides three blow out victories over Westford Academy (twice) and Masconomet, the Red Rangers had scored more than one goal in the other ten games just one time, including one goal each in the previous tie with Central Catholic and loss to Andover.
After coming away with a thrilling 2-2 tie, which included the overtime period and RR goalie Michelle Kusmaul making a big save on a penalty shot with under 30 seconds to go, Tewksbury/Methuen led HPNA, 2-1, after the second period before breaking it open with three goals in the third. The forwards did a much better job of taking the puck to the net and when they didn't have it, they parked themselves in front of it to pounce on rebounds.
“We have been working on scoring, going to the net, creating opportunities – all of that, definitely we have been working on that,” said Doucette.
The Red Rangers had two golden chances to start the game off on a bang, going on two separate power plays. The first one, they managed three shots on net, all coming from the left point, off the stick of the team's leading goal scorer Jessica Driscoll, who drops back on the man-advantage. The second one the team didn't have any shots.
Shortly after that penalty ended, Kusmaul made a big stick save and then a 35 seconds later, HPNA went on its own power play, took advantage of it scoring just seconds into it as Alyssa Mazzoccini put home a rebound off an initial shot taken by Katerina Yelsits.
Then with 12 seconds left in the period, the Red Rangers struck for a huge goal, as MJ Petisce had the puck back at the point and she took a shot which was tipped in by Driscoll to tie the game up right before the first break.
Just 1:34 into the period, the RR struck again, giving them two tallies in 1:46. Petisce made a great play along the left hand boards keeping the puck in the zone. As she did that, she sent the puck towards the slot area and Driscoll was there to take a quick shot. The puck was stopped by goalie Julianna Taylor but the rebound went to her right, and Riley Sheehan was parked at the right spot, and easily tapped it past the goal line giving the Red Rangers the lead and they never looked back.
After that goal, the RR killed off a penalty, and really started to create some offensive chances, including a nice cycle of the puck in the left hand corner between Driscoll and Sheehan, leading to Driscoll's shot banking right off the cage of Taylor for a save.
The score remained 2-1 after Kusmaul made two consecutive saves, the first with his right pad, before getting her body in front of the rebound.
Heading into the third period, the RR again made quick work and scored just 2:30 into the frame. Emma Giordano took a shot that was saved and the rebound was put home by Kat Schille, with another assist going to Driscoll.
Just 19 seconds later, HPNA responded as Emma Skafkas cut the deficit back down to one.
The score remained that way until under three minutes to go with Breena Lawrence sent a long pass ahead to Driscoll, who snuck behind the defensemen, gathered the puck and went in alone, beating Taylor to the top right corner. Emma Ryan added an empty-net goal to seal the win.
The win was on Sr. Night where Driscoll, Kusmaul, Kylie Windsor as well as Team Managers Andrea Mazzone and Felicia Dragon were honored with their families.
“It was a great night for the seniors and a big win for them. I thought they all played great so it's just awesome,” said Doucette.
Kusmaul made 24 saves to earn the win.
In the tie with Shrewsbury, Kat Schille and MJ Petisce scored the goals and MJ Petisce and Breena Lawrence had the assists.
The Red Rangers faced Waltham on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, and then will travel to face No. 19 ranked Billerica/Chelmsford on Saturday at the Hallenborg Arena beginning at 4:30 pm.
McCarthy Memorial Tournament
On February 21 and 23, the Red Ranger girls hockey team will host a tournament in memory of Brianna McCarthy, a beloved and dedicated hockey coach and English teacher who is dearly missed. Proceeds from the tournament, including the raffle for gift baskets, will be donated to the Brianna M. McCarthy Memorial Scholarship fund. The schedule for the tournament is shown below:
• Monday, February 21 at Methuen High School Ice Rink: Masconomet vs. Longmeadow, 3 p.m; Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Matignon, 5 p.m.
• Wednesday, February 23, at Methuen High School Ice Rink; Consolation Game, 5 p.m.; Championship Game, 7 p.m.
