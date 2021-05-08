TEWKSBURY – Even though the Tewksbury Memorial High School baseball team is returning just one player who has varsity experience to the team, and even though the Redmen are coming off a 7-13 record from the 2019 season, head coach Kirk Monbleau, now in his sixth season, is certainly optimistic about the 2021 season, and the players who have earned spots on the roster.
“I feel that at every position, we have solid players. Despite not having the season last year, you can tell that we have guys who did a lot of work in their other respective sports and in the weight room so you can see (overall improvement) in their strength and athleticism,” he said. “We only have one guy (Ryne Rametta) who saw varsity time (two years ago) so we just have to get the kids acclimated to that level of play.
“We will have a couple of scrimmages so hoping that the kids can see the pace of play and how different it is. Not only that but at this level, how important it is to take care of the baseball, how important timely hitting is so something we have done all along is we're really preaching the little things. We have been a team that prides itself on making sure that we beat other teams instead of beating ourselves.”
Rametta – the football team's QB, who will be attending Husson College in the fall to play both football and baseball – has caught basically every inning over his first two years, and now will have a completely different role as one of the team's starting pitchers, and then he will move around the infield when he is not on the mound. Senior Michael Duggan will be the other top starting pitcher, and he is coming off playing basketball and also having a great football season as a two-way lineman.
“Ryne and Michael will be our guys who we will look to as leaders of the pitching staff,” said Monbleau. “Neither of them will really be overpowering, but both of them throw their fastballs for strikes and they have a couple of secondary pitches, but like everyone else in the league, they are just trying to get better. We will rely on these two guys to throw strikes, but they will have rely on their teammates to make the plays behind them.
“Ryne and Michael will be our two horses and they will get a lot of innings. I don't think things will change all that much with the Federation Rules and the pitch count rules, but we have a good staff who can follow those two guys.
“We are also excited about the contributions that Drew Timmons, David Miller, Will O'Keefe, Michael Sullivan, Blake Ryder, James Ministeri, and Kodie Legrand will provide us some innings.”
One of the reasons why Monbleau was able move Rametta out from the catcher's spot has been the emergence of junior Aiden Crogan, who continues to get better.
“Aiden has showed a lot of promise as a catcher so that has allowed us to move Ryne around, so he will pitch and play some infield spots,” said the coach. “We also have sophomore Dylan 'DJ' Paulding is also a very skilled catcher, who we are confident in using when the opportunity arises and he can swing it.”
While it appears that the team has some depth at pitching and catching, perhaps the same could be said for the infield. Senior Kyle McHugh seems to have the inside track at first base, while sophomore Kodie LeGrand can play first and could also see some time on the hill.
Rametta and Sullivan, a sophomore, will shift around different positions when they are not pitching, and same with senior Drew Timmons. Seniors Will O'Keefe and James Ministeri are also in the mix. Both can play multiple positions, and Ministeri will be in the mix for a relief pitcher's role.
The outfield will consist of Duggan, when he's not throwing, seniors Will McKay and Adam Favreau, with sophomore Blake Ryder, who may also see some time on the hill.
While the defensive positions seem to be sorted out, well for the most part, Monbleau said it's too early to really tell what type of offensive team the Redmen will be this season.
“We're hoping to see some stuff (in the next few days). How people hit in a game compared to practice are two different things but all in all, all of the position guys all bring their own value to the plate,” he said.
Tewksbury opens the season with a home-and-home series this week with Dracut, going to their place on Thursday (4 pm) before coming home the following day (3:45 pm).
The Redmen will play a 15-game abbreviated regular season schedule with two games each against Dracut, Haverhill, Chelmsford, Billerica and Methuen and then one game each with Andover, Central Catholic, Lowell, North Andover and Lawrence.
