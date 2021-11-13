TEWKSBURY - While her top-seeded team continues its march in the direction of an MIAA Div. 3 State championship, junior libero Carrina Barron has already made Tewksbury High history, becoming the first Redmen volleyball player to make All-State.
Barron has been a special player for Tewksbury since her arrival as a freshman, where she excelled well enough to become first team All-Merrimack Valley Conference.
The Redmen have spent the last two seasons putting together what they have now, a team that is a bonafide tourney contender.
"When Coach Luppi told me about it, I didn't know what to say," said Barron, after Tuesday night's victory over Greater New Bedford. "It was very surprising."
Barron is a talented, athletic player who dominates the back line for Tewksbury, but she contributes in just about every category but blocks at the net. In addition to defense, she can serve aces, set up her teammates for kills, and fire over some well-placed shots of her own.
"I know a few girls that are actually at my Smash club that made the team, too," said Barron, who plays year-round. "It's very nice."
Barron now has 250 digs for the season, which averages about 3.4 digs a set. She also has over 70 aces, over 25 kills and over 50 assists.
It remains to be seen where Barron and her teammates, and perhaps coach Allie Luppi, end up in Merrimack Valley Conference accolades. The coaches' meeting for the league has not yet been held.
