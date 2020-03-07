METHUEN – The Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team was well represented at the All-State Tournament this past weekend, sending three wrestlers to Methuen High School to compete against the best wrestlers in the state.
As they have done all season long, the Rams competed well against the best of the best, with each of their wrestlers winning at least one match, and two of them earning a spot in this weekend’s All New England Tournament, with a fifth place finish and a seventh place finish, respectively.
Rams junior Austin Dube was the top Shawsheen finisher on the day, earning a fifth place finish at 120 pounds, going 4-2 on the weekend. Dube, who had won the Division 1 North Sectional championship two weeks ago, before finishing second at last week’s Division 1 State Tournament, started his weekend with a pin of Dean Santangelo of Norton in just 42 seconds in his first round matchup.
Dube was then eliminated from the championship bracket in the quarterfinal round with a loss by pin to Ian Darling of Masconomet. Dube then moved on to the consolation bracket where he picked up two consecutive wins, including a pin of Ty Stewart of Dracut in a time of 1:32, before losing to Jake Ice of Minnechaug in the consolation semifinals. Dube had also lost to Ice in last week’s state tournament finals.
Dube quickly got over his disappointment however, and moved on to his fifth place match where he pinned Dylan Clifford of Brookline in a time of 3:06 to secure his spot in the New England Tournament.
“He wrestled real well and he got a nice win over the kid from Dracut,” Donovan said. “He has worked hard, and when you are in a situation like he was in where if you lose you are out, I want them to think about all the five mile runs they did on Sunday mornings and all the extra sprints they did that the other kids didn’t do. It’s doing those kinds of things that allows them to win.”
Fellow junior Frank Foti, the Division 1 North Sectional champion at 126 pounds, earned a seventh place finish at the same weight at the All-State Tournament, clinching a spot in the All New England Tournament, battling some of the best wrestlers in the state along the way.
Foti also won his first round match, pinning Zack Lupiani of Mount Everett in his first round matchup, before losing to No. 1 seed and eventual champion Maximilian Leete of Danvers by major decision in the quarterfinals.
Foti fought back however, going 2-1 the rest of the way to clinch his seventh place finish, including an impressive 1-0 win over Ryan Parmenter of Pembroke His one loss came to Aidan Winn of Brockton in overtime. Winn was the same opponent who had eliminated Foti in last week’s All-State Tournament. Foti closed out his day and earned his spot in the New England Tournament with a win in his seventh place match over No. 3 seed Connor Keegan of Sandwich with a pin in a time of 1:14.
“The kid he lost to in the quarterfinals is the toughest kid in the weight class, and the seven kids below him can all beat each other,” Donovan said. “He did a great job to get a win over the kid from Pembroke, who is the fifth ranked pound for pound wrestler in the state. Frank beat him and ended his career.”
Senior Andre Comeau also picked up a victory over the weekend, going 1-2 in the tournament with his lone victory coming over Owen Gaffney of St. John’s Prep in a 5-1 decision, before being eliminated by Booker Lester of Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) in the consolation round in a hard fought 6-4 decision. Comeau had split a pair of matches with Lester the week before at the Division 1 State Tournament.
“There were something like five seconds left when he lost. He fought a tough match, he just got beat,” Donovan said. “He had a great career for us. He worked really hard and got the most out of his ability.”
With Foti and Dube moving on to the All New England Tournament this weekend, which will also be held at Methuen High School, Donovan doesn’t know how they will fare, but he knows they will certainly be well prepared.
“One hundred twenty six pounds is probably the toughest weight class in the state and maybe all of New England, and one hundred and twenty is probably second or third,” Donovan said. “They both did what they had to do and they wrestled pretty tough, and we will be looking for them to do it again this weekend.”
Girls State Wrestling Tournament
The Rams were also well represented on the Girls All-State Tournament which was also held at Methuen High, as Shawsheen junior Tayla Tildsley earned a second place finish at 149 pounds.
Tildsley had wrestled her way into the finals with a 7-2 win over Kennedy Kampe of Shepherd Hill in the semifinals, before being pinned in her finals match by Yohanni Costa of Malden.
It was the second straight trip to the state finals for Tildsley, who also lost in the finals last year to Costa. She plans on being back again next year, but she is hoping to be standing on top of the podium next time around.
“It means a lot getting to the finals,” Tildsley told the Lowell Sun. “I worked really hard for it. It’s hard losing, but it’s a great experience, especially with all the women here competing. We’re growing the sport and that’s awesome.
“I’m really excited to come back next year and give all I’ve got. I’ll keep working and grinding through the spring and keep competing so I can come back strong.”
