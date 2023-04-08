TEWKSBURY– When Anthony Pontes was elevated to head coach for the Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse team in 2021, the first-year head coach had one goal–to develop the program into a winning culture.
Although his first two seasons resulted in a 5-26 record, the drastic improvements in attitude, discipline, and will to win is setting the stage for a positive future.
Now entering his third season at the helm, that goal remains unchanged.
“The guys are more committed (and) we’re sick of losing,” he said. “We don’t have the mentality that we’re going to lose (so) why are we even going to try. We’re flipping that.”
As the Redmen flip the script, Pontes acknowledges that a change in mentality doesn’t immediately pay dividends on the scoreboard.
“Our main goal is to get the program going in a more stable direction to where we’re just winning season in and season out,” said Pontes. “Obviously that’s not going to happen overnight. ”
Currently in a seven season playoff drought, Pontes has always had his eyes on the postseason as a primary goal for the program.
“I just want to improve year after year,” he said. “I want to get better this year, whether that means record wise, (or) whether that means we make playoffs. Obviously that’s the big goal for the whole program. It’d be big to get back to there, that’s the big end goal.”
To eventually make that goal a reality, it is critical to have a strong group of leadership to pave the way. This season, the Redmen will be anchored by three captains in Justin Darrigo, Ryan Fleming, and Skylar Schieding, who have already made their mark on a young group of players.
“They’ve been good leaders so far,” said Pontes of his captains. “They’ve been good locker room leaders and getting all the guys organized and making sure we’re all on the same page.”
Having lost six seniors from last season, the Redmen are a primarily young team with offensive gaps to fill. Junior attackman Braydon Aylward will look to lead an offensive charge for Tewksbury.
“We were senior heavy last season offensively, so that’s where we have the most holes to fill,” said Pontes. “Braydon has definitely taken a step up for sure. He worked a lot over the off season on both his stick skills and just general knowledge of the game. He can be a quarterback out there and work kids around when they don’t necessarily know where they should be off-ball.”
Along with Aylward, junior Tyler Barnes has already demonstrated a significant improvement from last season. The fast, strong, and tenacious midfielder is stepping into a new role from his previous responsibilities on the defensive side of the field.
“Barnes is stepping up offensively, he worked harder over the off season, his stick skills look better,” said Pontes. “He’s going to be more of a two-way middie for us than strictly defense.”
Senior Conor Cremin is yet another Redmen willing to step up this season on offense.
“Cremin improved a lot,” admitted Pontes. “His stick skills and his attitude, he’s all in this year. He wants to be a starter, he wants to produce for this team. He wants to have a role on this team.”
Although senior Andrew Whynot has been sidelined with an injury for the start of the season, the attackman has found ways to help his team while he awaits his on field return.
“He’s been there every day, commitment wise he’s there,” Pontes said. “He did the book for us as a senior for that scrimmage so he’s sacrificing, he’s there every day.”
The defensive core of senior Jaden Mercer, Darrigo, and Fleming has Pontes confident in his team’s ability to keep the ball out of their net.
“Defensively, I wouldn’t even say we have a leader,” he said. “I think just all three of them are all great defenders, and them three as one unit is almost like its own power unit. They all play their own style, but they all work together.”
Leading Tewksbury on the back end is Schieding, who has immensely developed into a high-caliber goalie in his two seasons at the position.
The Redmen will also see key contributions from senior Sean Hirtle, senior Robby Beggan, and junior Michael Connors among promising newcomers Cam Guender, Jake Burns, Lincoln Crane, Nick Kearney, and Sean Callahan.
Adding depth to the Redmen offense will feature sophomore Rocco Casamassima as well as sophomore Mario Simeone. On defense, senior Cian Dawson, senior James Carroll, and junior Ryan Benchater will be depth contributors as well.
While Tewksbury looks to improve on last season’s win total, that alone won’t be the only factor in the program continuing on an upward trajectory. For the first time since the 2019 campaign, the Redmen have fielded a JV team with the help of over ten eighth graders.
“I was definitely surprised by the number of eighth graders that signed up,” admitted Pontes. “Some of them have never even played lacrosse before. It’s great, it just gives us another year to help them develop.”
