TEWKSBURY – For decades and decades, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team has been blessed with many outstanding defensemen. Whether it was Hall of Famer Russ Mann, current assistant coach Bill Gosse, Paul Botto, Scott Favreau or more recently Sean MacLeod, the list of strong, physical, stay-at-home defensemen, who can skate, who are rugged and who are durable, has been impressive.
This year's Redmen team – seeded No. 1 in the state and sporting a 19-2 record after Monday night's 3-0 state tournament win over Longmeadow – has two are those blueliners who belong on that list.
Everyone knows about senior captain Caden Connors, the MVP of the MVC/DCL Division 2 Conference, who has over 90 career offensive points. His partner, junior Nick DiCioccio perhaps could be the best kept secret around.
“Nick has had an awesome, awesome year. I honestly think that he's the best defensive defensemen in the league. Period. Bar none. He lets Caden do his thing, wheel around and that stuff. Obviously Caden is the best offensive defenseman in the league, but all-around I just think Nick has been unreal,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty.
In 21 games this season, the Redmen have given up 26 total goals. In two state tournament games, they have given up one goal and 11 shots in each game, all eye-popping numbers. A big reason for that is DiCioccio, who handles the puck well in his own zone, steps up at the blue line and takes the body and makes sure he clears out bodies from out in front of the net.
And he can also do some damage on the offensive side. On Monday night with the game scoreless, he scored the much needed first – and game winner – tally, to help push the Redmen to the D2 quarterfinals.
“Nick can pick it up and go (with the puck),” said Doherty. “He picks his spots and he'll go down that wall and it's like you can't even catch him and then he gets back. Him and Caden log so much ice time, and he's just always there (in the right position). Nick's an excellent skater and he has a great shot.
“He was good last year but we only played ten games and he was just a sophomore. Now he's a junior, he's bigger, he's taken a leadership role now and he's just out there doing such a great job.”
Early in the second period of Monday's game, both teams were called for penalties and shortly after they expired, DiCioccio put together a pretty impressive individual play to score his seventh goal of the season.
“I lost the puck at the (Tewksbury) blue line and I was aggravated,” he recalled. “I came back and was able to get it back (in the neutral zone). I skated down (the right hand boards into the Longmeadow end) and ripped a shot but it went off the guy's shin pads and came right back to me. I saw the (right) side open and just shot it (over the goalie's glove hand). The goalie was a little off (his angles).”
That goal was all about relentless pursuit of the puck and to make something happen for the team.
“We were pressing and we needed a goal, and after that one, we got two more,” he said.
After his goal, Tewksbury continued to dominate with possession, while the puck remained inside the Longmeadow end for most of the night. The five defensemen – DiCioccio with Connors and then Justin Rooney with a platoon of Cooper Robillard and Billy Doherty – were tremendous all game long, keeping shots to the perimeter, putting forth clean, hard hits, while making clean breakouts out of the defensive zone.
“I think we are one of the best defensive teams in the state, probably the best. Me, Caden, Rooney, (Doherty and Robillard), we have so much depth. You can put any of us out there at any time and it works out perfectly. Coop, Billy, Rooney, they have all improved and everyone has come a long way – Caden even from last year has made a huge, huge jump,” said DiCioccio.
After playing a regular shift and showing strong promise during last year's abbreviated season, DiCioccio said that throughout the summer, he went to a couple of skating camps to work on his game, hit the weight room and benefitted with a growth spurt. All of that has helped his endurance, as he and Connors play about 60-70 percent of the game.
“It's great playing with Caden,” said DiCioccio. “He's the best defenseman in the state. The way he can play offense and defense, play both ways, is just incredible.”
DiCioccio's consistent play all season – and his four-star performance on Monday night, is one of many reasons why this Redmen team keeps winning.
“This win means a lot for us obviously. It's the second round, so it's a big win. That's a team we should have beat, we did beat them and it was probably one of our better games of the season, honestly,” he said. “We dominated, it was great work (by everyone), we got the goaltending, the defense, the forwards, everything (just clicked).”
Come this Friday, he'll be back on the Breakaway Ice as the team will look to beat either Silver Lake Regional or North Attleboro and slide into the State's Final-4.
“If we play the same exact way that we played this game tonight and we'll be just perfectly fine. Maybe bury a few more (goals),” he said with a laugh.
