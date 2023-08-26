The Patriots were 2-14 in 1981 when I was 10 years old.
That has to be the reason.
I’ve been a Dallas Cowboys fan for as long as I can remember.
When people ask me why a lifelong Boston guy cheers for a team across the country, one that most people just love to despise, I never have the best answer.
But I do have some ideas.
Kids don’t cheer for underdogs.
Did you ever notice what happens when they interview kids on TV during the Little League World Series and they do those questionnaire things?
The favorite athlete question?
It’s usually Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Steph Curry, Kobe, LeBron.
None of them say, “Pat Connaughton. He was a second-round pick and has molded himself into a solid NBA veteran.”
So, when I was in elementary school and the Patriots stunk that one year, I think I gravitated to the Cowboys.
Why the Cowboys?
First off, I was/am the world’s worst drawer.
When it came time to draw stuff in school, I think a simple gray star was right in my wheelhouse.
Coincidentally, the Cowboys went 12-4 in 1981 and made it all the way to the NFC championship game before losing to the 49ers, who instantly became my most hated team.
That loss was my father’s fault, actually.
When I was first cheering for the Cowboys, I swore that every time he walked into the room, something went wrong for the Cowboys.
In that game against the 49ers, Dallas led 27-21 with less than a minute left and my dad, who was officially banned from the room by fourth grader before the game, poked his head into the room.
“How are they doing?”
That’s precisely when Joe Montana threw that third-down pass to Dwight Clark.
The Cowboys in one of the most famous passes in NFL history.
Thanks dad.
I gave him the silent treatment for about 10 to 15 minutes I’d say before I needed something.
After taking endless abuse from my friends for my love of Danny White, Tony Dorsett and Drew Pearson, the Cowboys finally rewarded me, winning three out of four Super Bowls in the early 90s.
The good news pretty much ends there.
But I have persevered.
On Sept. 12 of 1993, I went to Texas to see my first Cowboys game in person.
They lost to the Bills, 13-10.
I went back in 1996 to see the Cowboys beat the Patriots 12-6 in a terrible game that featured six field goals and no touchdowns and then in 1997 I went to Big D again to see them play Carolina where the Cowboys lost, 23-13.
Going to see losses was agonizing and expensive so my trips ended until AT&T Stadium opened in 2009.
That’s when I decided to start a project to see every team in the NFL play in Texas.
The first game at the new stadium was a loss to San Diego and I haven’t missed a season since.
I’ve seen some devastating losses and some awesome wins. After 18 games with me in the building, the Cowboys are 9-9.
At one point, Dallas was 1-6 with me in attendance.
Things got so bad that I considered writing a letter of apology to the organization and stopping all further trips.
This Nov. 30, Seattle will be the 19th team I see play in Dallas.
I consider myself the biggest Cowboys fan in Massachusetts.
I have other credentials.
I have a star with my name on it in the pavement at the stadium (#sucker).
I do the tour of AT&T Stadium every year, go down on the field and take a selfie on the yard line of my corresponding birthday. My goal is to make it to the end zone.
I have a piece of turf framed from the original stadium in Irving, Texas and also two seats from that building.
This all leads me to my next question.
Who is the biggest Patriots fan in Wilmington?
Who is Tewksbury’s top Patriots fan?
Have they attended Super Bowls?
Been to every game for the past decade? Or two?
Had season tickets since Day 1?
Do they have a project similar to my jaunts to Texas?
Do they have a Patriots tattoo?
Do they a dog named Brady?
A child whose first and middle names are Thomas Brady or Brady Thomas?
Seen the Patriots play in every stadium in the league or working towards it?
Have a shrine to the Pats at their home?
Does someone have a legendary temper tantrum to share after losses?
Have funny routines/traditions when it comes to the Patriots? (like keeping certain people out of rooms so they don’t curse your team?)
The sports staff at the Town Crier will take all nominations under careful consideration and might even let the readers vote on the finalists. Be as descriptive as possible.
We’ll even proudly send our winners to the Patriots for their approval and beg for prizes!
So get those thinking caps on and send in those nominations.
The quickest way to submit is to dougahastings@gmail.com.
Deadline for submissions is Friday, September 8, 2023.
