TEWKSBURY – When it comes to baseball – and all sports really – when individuals or teams execute in timely fashion, more often than not, they'll come out on top with the 'W'.
Take for instance the two Tewksbury-Winchester non-league games. In round one, the Redmen led only to botch the ball around in the bottom of the sixth inning, allowing the Sachems to score four runs for their come from behind win.
On Monday, round two happened at Strong Field. After a passed ball helped Winchester tie the game up at 5-5 in the top of the seventh, Tewksbury's first three batters got on base in the home half, including junior Kodie LeGrand, who crushed one over the left fielder's head for a walk-off RBI single scoring Matt Cooke from third base, giving Tewksbury the 6-5 win, and its second-walk-off win at home this month.
The win puts the Redmen at 8-10 on the season, which comes after starting out 1-8.
This 'W', much like many of the others, all came down to timely execution, and in this case, it was Cooke working a walk, David Miller putting down a beautiful sacrifice bunt and reaching first when the ball was misplayed, and LeGrand sending the ball air-mail, deep into the left field sky.
The execution – timely hitting, missing bunts or botching the ball around – was happening during the 1-8 start. Not so much anymore.
“This has been so much fun. The kids have been great to be around. They work hard, they appreciate being around each other. I just can't get this smile off of my face,” said Redmen head coach Kirk Monbleau. “I had a football coach back when I was in high school say 'I'd rather go (zero wins) and whatever (losses) with a bunch of kids who work hard and do the right things, than go undefeated with a bunch of kids who don't.
“We have a great mix of guys, and we're winning and they do the right thing. It's just a great mix to have.”
Monbleau was asked how much the players on his team who were part of the state championship hockey team from this past winter, have had during this crazy 8-of-10 winning streak.
“Quite a bit,” he said referring to Matt Cooke, Ben O'Keefe, Ryan Flynn and Andrew Della Piana. “I said to the guys between (the seventh inning) that we don't want to get too high and we don't want to get too low. The first couple of innings we had a lot of energy and then as the game went on, I felt like we got a little deflated. Those hockey guys though are always even keeled. They are definitely leaders by example and a lot of our guys follow suit.”
Much like he did in the post-season, Cookie, AKA 'Chip' started another game winning rally, drawing the walk, before scoring the game winning run moments later.
“He is (always in the mix of our comebacks). He's one of those guys because he has played in so many high-pressured situations (in hockey), he doesn't get too excited and is always ready to compete,” said Monbleau.
Tewksbury got on the board with two runs in the bottom of the first. Aidan Crogan walked, stole second and third. Dylan Paulding walked and then Michael Sullivan singled right up the middle for the RBI, scoring Crogan. Four batters later with the bases loaded, O'Keefe drew a walk to get his RBI.
Winchester got one back in the top of the second, only to see Tewksbury add three more in the home half. With one out and the bases empty, Paulding ripped a stand-up double to left field, followed by a triple to the right-center gap by Sullivan. Cooke followed with a walk and stole second and then both runners moved up a base on a passed ball. Cooke would later come in on a wild pitch and Tewksbury led 5-1.
Winchester wouldn't go away. They scored two unearned runs in the fifth cutting it to 5-4. In the top of the sixth, LeGrand got the first two batters out before the No. 8 hitter singled and was easily thrown out trying to steal second thanks to a strong throw from Crogan.
Tewksbury left runners at first and second with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Winchester then tied the game up in the seventh. After a lead-off single, LeGrand was pulled in favor of southpaw Zach Russo. He got the first out on a fielder's choice groundout, before giving up back-to-back singles. A passed ball allowed the run to score and tie the game up before Russo got out of the jam with a strikeout and groundball.
That all led to the LeGrand’s walk-off hit.
LeGrand got the no-decision on the mound. He went six-plus innings, giving up four runs, two earned on eight hits, while walking one and striking out two. Russo got the win, giving up an earned run on two hits and striking out one.
Offensively, Tewksbury's top three hitters of Crogan, Paulding and Sullivan combined to go 4-for-8 with a double, triple, two RBI, while scoring four runs, walking three times, getting hit by a pitch once and stealing three bags. The bottom six hitters didn't record a hit but combined to get on base seven times.
Before that dramatic win, Tewksbury defeated Methuen, 13-1, at their place Friday night under the lights. The Redmen had 12 hits in the game, including Miller, Phil Lombardi, Cooke and Paulding, all finishing with two hits each.
Drew Nestor got the win on the mound, giving up one run on four hits over five innings, while walking one and striking out six. Russo tossed one scoreless inning of relief.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury was defeated by one of the best teams in the area in Chelmsford, 4-2. The first time these two teams met, the Lions won by a touchdown and field goal. The Redmen hung in there against one of the area's top pitchers Brayden Gray, but the Lions unleashed a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh to win the game.
Paulding, Sullivan, Flynn and Cooke (with a RBI) had the hits in the losing effort. Cooke also pitched well in the losing effort.
Through 18 games this season, the team's top three pitchers – who are all coming back next year – have put up some impressive numbers. LeGrand is 3-1 with a 1.44 ERA, followed by Cooke who is 2-3 and a 2.36 ERA and Nestor, who is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA. The three of them have combined to throw 84.2 innings, giving up 22 earned runs (1.82 ERA) on 73 hits, while walking 31 and striking out 89 batters.
POWER RANKINGS
On Monday morning, the MIAA released its latest Power Rankings and the Redmen were ranked No. 19 with a 7-10 record, obviously not counting the Winchester win. This upcoming week, Tewksbury concludes its regular season in the Haverhill tournament and will face a 1-win Salem team in the opener on Thursday, and then either Marblehead (10-6) or Lawrence (7-10) in the championship/consolation round on Saturday. Two more wins, would definitely push the Redmen up a spot, or a few spots.
Again as of the latest rankings, currently there's 41 teams that would qualify if the season ended with those rankings. If that were the case and the Redmen stay at No. 19, they would travel to face No. 14 seed Westfield.
