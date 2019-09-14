BILLERICA — After narrowly missing out on the state tournament last season, falling just one win short of reaching the post season, every win is precious for the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team this season. With that as the backdrop, it was imperative for the Rams to get off to a fast start this season, and after one week, they most certainly have done just that, as they are off to a 3-1 start to the campaign.
Shawsheen opened their season with three consecutive wins, beating Fellowship Academy, Chelsea and Presentation of Mary Academy before suffering a loss to Lynn Tech on Tuesday afternoon. Shawsheen coach Anne DeMarco wishes her team could have completed the undefeated week, but she was happy to see them take three out of four.
“I would say, so far so good,” DeMarco said when asked to assess her team’s performance so far. “The team has shown a lot of heart and they have shown the ability to come back and keep playing hard, regardless of the score.”
The greatest example of the never say die attitude early in the season came on Monday night when the Rams pulled out a dramatic 3-2 win over PMA in a hotly contested road match. The Rams dropped the first game of the night before staging a thrilling comeback by taking three of the next four to win 13-25, 25-14, 22-25, 26-24, 15-12. Senior Brooke Bicknell led the way for the Rams with a tremendous service game.
“That was a close, very well played match,” DeMarco said. “Brooke was our last server in that last game and she was incredible. She scored several points in a row to get us the win.”
Prior to the win over PMA, the Rams had defeated Chelsea by a score of 3-1 last Friday night, with Bicknell, Allison MacEachern and Shauna Nolan leading the way. Shawsheen had opened their season last Wednesday night at home with a 3-1 win over Fellowship behind a strong performance from Nolan.
“I think it was important for us to get off to a good start, so to open the season like that was big for us,” DeMarco said.
Shawsheen closed out their week with a 3-1 loss to Lynn Tech. Once again, the Rams battled all the way, dropping tight contests in the third and fourth games to go down to defeat.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday night when they travel to Essex Tech, before heading home to host Whittier next Monday night.
“Those will be a couple of tough matches,” DeMarco said. “Both of those teams will have more offense than the teams we have faced so far, so we will have to be ready for that. We will definitely be working on our defense in practice.”
BOYS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Boys Soccer team is another squad off to a strong start, posting a 3-0 record after the first week of the season with wins over CAC rivals Greater Lowell, Lynn Tech and Whittier Tech to open their season.
The Rams most recent win was a 1-0 thriller over Whittier Tech on Tuesday afternoon in a game played at Shawsheen. The game was close throughout with Shawsheen taking the lead 30 minutes into the first half on a laser shot from junior Tyler Archibald after taking a throw in from freshman Cam Camelio.
Junior goalie Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington notched the shutout in his first ever varsity start. He was strong when tested by the Whittier offense as was the entire Rams team.
Shawsheen played an up tempo game and pressured Whittier with numerous chances. Also playing well for Shawsheen were sophomore Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury as well as juniors Billy Hartshorn, Devin Almeida and Derek Costello of Wilmington.
The Rams had opened their season last Tuesday with a thrilling 1-0 home win over CAC rival Greater Lowell, with senior captain Dan Archibald of Wilmington scoring the only goal of the game when he rocketed a shot off the crossbar and in with three and a half minutes left in the game. The assist went to junior Anthony Papa, while junior Adam Kearns earned the shutout with ten saves in his first varsity start. Also playing well for the Rams were Matt Pustizzi, Zach Langlois and Perez.
Following the season opening thriller, the Rams won another heart stopper last Friday afternoon with a 2-1 win over Lynn Tech at the Manning Bowl. The Rams got on the board early when sophomore Adriano Trotta scored his first varsity goal with a clean shot to the near post, one minute into the game, with the assist going to Archibald.
The Tigers evened it at 1-1 each when Bibek Gurung scored at the ten minute mark. Shawsheen got the game winner with a high arching kick from junior Tyler Archibald with ten minutes left to play in the first half.
The second half was all Lynn Tech as they stormed the Rams goal and kept unrelenting pressure up the entire half, taking 18 shots and eight corner kicks.
Shawsheen went into a defensive shell and managed to block, deflect, or save each Tiger attempt, with goalie Adam Kearns stopping any shot that made it to the net.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Wakefield to take on CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech, before playing two more road contests, with a Saturday matchup against Mystic Valley and a Tuesday afternoon clash at Chelsea.
GIRLS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Girls Soccer team has played only two games on the young season, due to one of their opponents standing them up. On Tuesday afternoon, the Rams traveled to Haverhill to take on Whittier Tech, only to find that their opponent was on their way to Presentation of Mary Academy for a game.
Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud was not sure as of press time how the game would be resolved, but he was disappointed that they did not get a chance to play the game after an 0-1-1 start to the season for his squad after a season opening 2-2 with Greater Lowell last Tuesday, and a 2-0 loss to Essex Tech last Thursday.
“We really wish we could have played the game,” Michaud said. “First of all, it is a game we felt like we could have won, but Whittier is also a challenge and it would have been a game where we could have worked on some things, because we really haven’t put it all together yet. But it is still early in the season.”
The Rams had opened their season with a 2-2 tie on the road against CAC rival Greater Lowell. Shawsheen led 1-0 at the half behind a penalty kick goal by Maya Dimino, while Shelby Bourdeau had played an outstanding half in net, making eight saves to keep the Gryphons off the scoreboard. But Bourdeau came out of the net to start the second half and Greater Lowell took advantage, taking a 2-1 lead midway through the half.
At that point, Michaud put Bourdeau back in net, and the Rams rallied around her, seizing control of the game, and eventually getting the game tying goal from freshman Leah Casey off a long corner kick from Jess Scholl.
On Friday, the Rams hosted Essex Tech, and despite their best efforts, they were unable to pick up a victory against the Hawks, falling by a score of 2-0. The Rams found themselves facing that 2-0 deficit after the first half, despite having a penalty kick attempt early in the game.
Bourdeau was once again outstanding in net, doing her best to keep the Rams in the game.
“Shelby didn’t have to make quire as many big saves as she did against Greater Lowell, but she played very well,” Michaud said.
Unfortunately for the Rams, they were unable to generate any offense and they remained winless on the young season. That will likely change in the coming week, when the Upper Division Rams take on Middle Division Northeast on Thursday and Chelsea next Tuesday, with a very tough matchup against defending CAC champ Mystic Valley sandwiched in the middle on Friday.
“That’s another reason I wish we had played today’s game, because Northeast and Chelsea should be pretty easy games, with a very tough game against Mystic in the middle,” Michaud said. “The Whittier game would have been a good test for us.”
GOLF
In search of their 15th consecutive CAC championship, the Shawsheen Tech Golf team kicked off their season this past week. While it is obviously very early, and anything can happen during the course of the season, the Rams look more than ready to continue their remarkable streak after a pair of blowout wins over CAC opponents.
After opening their season last Tuesday with a 165-51 win over Greater Lowell on the Rams home course at Patriot Golf Course in Bedford, the Rams continued their dominance with a 144-112 win over Minuteman at Pine Meadow Country Club.
“We seem to be playing very well right,” Shawsheen coach Tom Struthers said. “We had a good week of practice before the season started and I think that kind of helped us get off to a fast start.”
The Rams did indeed start very fast in their season opening rout of Greater Lowell, led by a low score of a one over par 35 from junior Nolan Rexford, followed by a 37 from senior captain Brady McFadden of Tewksbury, and a 39 from junior Connor Preble of Tewksbury.
The Tewksbury domination continued with a 41 from junior Sean Murphy, while fellow juniors Aiden Sullivan (43) and DJ Ducharme (44) rounded out the Rams scoring.
“That was a great opener to our season,” Struthers said. “It gave the kids a good boost and reminded them that we have a good shot to be very successful this season, not only in our league matches, but in our non-league matches as well. I feel like we can give teams like Burlington and Austin Prep a run for their money this season.”
The Rams were back in action against another CAC foe on Monday when they took to the road to secure another blowout win, this time over Minuteman. McFadden had the low score this time around with a 41, but he was joined at the top of the leaderboard by junior Stephen O’Connor of Wilmington and Ducharme, each of whom also shot a 41.
Murphy fired a 42, while Rexford and Preble each shot a 43 to close out the Shawsheen scoring. While the scores may not have been quite as impressive as the season opener, Struthers was obviously still very happy with the results for the Rams.
“When you play at someone else’s course, the greens are a lot different than what you are used to, and that was definitely the case at Pine Meadow where they have a lot of tough greens,” Struthers said. “Our guys played pretty well, but it was just their putting that hurt them. But even with that, they turned in some pretty good scores.”
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they face Nashoba Tech on the road, before hosting non-league rival Austin Prep next Tuesday at Patriot Golf Course.
