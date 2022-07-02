Back during the weekend of June 17-19th, a handful of local athletes on the Austin Prep Boys Track-and-Field team finished up terrific seasons and careers while competing at the New Balance High School Track-and-Field meet which was held over three days at the University of Pennsylvania's Franklin Field.
The Boys spring medley team consisting of Wilmington residents Brendan Ardito and Nico Fanuele, joined up with Tristan Miller and Steven Galatis to finish 17th with a time of 3:40.88. Also, Fanuele, Miller, Jon Brand Wilmington resident Colby Medeiros finished 28th in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:29.03.
Earlier in the season, at the Meet of Champions, the 4x400 relay team was sixth at 3:26.95, the 4x800 team of Medeiros, Wilmington's Jack Dugan, August Doetsch and Galatis were 19th at 8:31.14 and then Medeiros was also 13th in the 800-meters at 1:58.36.
At the Division 5 State Meet, the Cougars finished third overall in the team standings. The boys 4x400 relay team of Miller, Brand, Fanuele and Medeiros took home the state title with a time of 3:27.39; Medeiros was second in the 800-meters at 1:58.80 and joined Dugan, Doetsch and Galatis to finish second in the 4x800 relay race with a time of 8:29.62.
Nico Fanuele was also 10th in the 400-meters at 52.78, Ardito was 19th in the 200-meters at 24.23 seconds, and the 4x100 relay team of Ardito, Maddox Amadin, Wilmington's Ally and Nico Fanuele, were 16th at 46.37.
Before that meet, Austin Prep was second at the Catholic Conference League Championship Meet. In that meet, Medeiros was first in the 800, Nico Fanuele was second in the 400 and 8th in the 200, Ardito was fourth in both the 100 and 200 meters, Dugan was fifth in the 800 and Tewksbury's DJ Bresette was fifth in the two-mile.
Also the 4x100 team was first with Medeiros, Bresette, Doetsch and Mike Doherty and then the 4x100 team was sixth with Ardito, Reece Montejo, Ally Fanuele and Nico Fanuele.
BASEBALL/TENNIS
The Austin Prep Baseball team captured the Division 3 state championship title with a 2-1 win over Newburyport. Wilmington residents Dom Gabardi and Jordan Wang, were members of the team.
The AP Girls Tennis team was defeated by Newburyport, 3-2 in the Division 3 state finals. Wilmington’s Marissa Gallozzi was a member of the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.