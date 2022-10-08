TEWKSBURY – Mario Almeida laughed when he said he's never happy as a coach. He always wants more, and he always wants better.
Last Thursday afternoon, his team basically rolled past a one-win Dracut team, 2-0, and the second-year head coach saw his team improve to 5-1-2 overall — despite a handful of injuries — and he wasn't completely satisfied with that.
“I’m happy (that we won) but (it seems like) I’m never happy,” he said with a chuckle. “I think our style of play has to be better and that’s what I want. The kids are winning, but I just think in some moments, we have to be better and more efficient.
“Defensively we have to be better. Our defensive shape sometimes is not compacted enough for us to sustain a counter (attack). There are so many gaps happening. There were a lot of gaps out there today. We did have a lot of scoring chances and we wish that we could have come out with a few more (goals). I’m proud of the group and they have been in every game.”
Despite injuries to the team's top forward, starting goalie and several others, the Redmen on Thursday already equaled the same amount of wins the team had all of last year in Almeida's rookie season as coach.
“We are off to a great start and the kids are working hard and I appreciate everything that they are doing,” he said. “For me, I want a different style of soccer. I want more possession and I want a (better) quality game. I think we could expose a lot of teams by doing that. We’re getting there and we’re getting better. We moved the ball around (at times) better today.”
Tewksbury scored both of its goals in the first half. With just over 15 minutes left, Mario Ruiz gave a nice cross pass from the left to the right side and Michael Gaglione gathered it, and his shot found the back of the net for what turned out to be the game winner.
Then with under four minutes left in the half, Joey Bourgea scored the second goal on a high, long kick from about 30 yards out which landed in the far right corner.
In the second half, neither team really had a legitimate scoring chance.
Tewksbury senior captain Will Eskenas filled in as the team's goalie for the second straight game and made four saves to record the shut out.
“We have some injuries going on. I’m proud of the group. We’re off to a great start, but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Almeida.
On Tuesday, Tewksbury was defeated by Chelmsford, 3-0, to fall to 5-2-2 overall.
