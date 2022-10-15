ANDOVER – It was another strong week in the pool for the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team.
The Red Rangers picked up victories over Haverhill, 99-89, and Dracut, 94-74, the latter held on Friday as part of Senior Night. The team's six seniors including Marissa Connolly, Callie DeLano, Philip Nguyen, Caitlyn Nims, Mazen Halloul and Hannah Sapienza, who all reside in Methuen, were all honored before the meet, and then allowed to swim their favorite events.
Four of them in that group including Nguyen, DeLano, Connolly and Nims finished first in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:09.80. DeLano and Nims also joined Carter DeLano and Halloul to win the 200-free relay at 1:59.96. Callie DeLano also won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:24.29 as well as the 500-free at 6:21.76.
Connolly also joined Hope Anderson, Tewksbury's Rania Elouahi and Rebecca MacLeod to win the 400-freestyle relay at 4:38.54 and then individually Connolly was second in the 100-freestyle at 1:04.80 and third in the 50-free at 29.14.
Nguyen also picked up first places in the 50-free at 24.96 and 100-butterfly at 1:05.26 and Nims added a fourth in the 100-freestyle at 1:07.26 and a fifth in the 50-free at 30.88. Halloul joined Faith Bolduc, Danielle Lawrence and Elouahi to take third in the 200-medley relay at 2:36.00. Halloul was also third in the 200-IM at 3:04.94 and fourth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:31.08.
Finally for the seniors was Sapienza, who joined Carter DeLano, Bethany Anderson and Jonathan Phan to take second in the 400-freestyle relay at 4:50.17 and then was fifth in the 100-breaststroke at 1:52.03 and sixth in the 200-freestyle at 3:31.15.
As for the Tewksbury swimmers, they too, all had strong days.
Matthew Jo won the 100-breaststroke at 1:06.55. The foursome of Alan and Lana Dang along with Joanna Green and Amanda Lightburn were third in the 400-freestyle relay at 4:53.6. Green and Lightburn also joined Bethany Anderson and Lawrence to finish third in the 200-freestyle relay at 2:10.72. Green was also second in the 100-butterfly at 1:20.73 as was Lightburn in the 200-free at 2:43.22, while Alan Dang was third in the 100-free at 1:07.03, Elouahi was fourth in the 500-free at 7:18.97 and Lana Dang was also fourth in the 100-backstroke at 1:30.13.
Finally, Nahla Elouahi of Tewksbury, joined Bolduc, Alyssa Kobenski and Elijah Putnam to finish fifth in the 200-freestyle relay at 2:36.75.
“Matthew had a win in the 100 breaststroke, with a boys state qualifying time. Joanna dropped six seconds in the 100 butterfly and earned a second place finish,” said head coach Jason Smith. “Also earning second place was Amanda who swam an event she doesn’t normally swim, the 200 freestyle. Alan and Lana also swam off-events and posted impressive times.
“But most impressive was the swim of Rania who normally this season has been a sprint freestyler. However, on this day she was asked to swim the 500-free and had a great time for her first time ever swimming the event.”
Rounding out the place finishes included first places from Phan in the 100-backstroke (1:09.80) and Carter DeLano in the 200-IM (2:18.84), and then MacLeod was second in the 100-backstroke at 1:10.17, Hope Anderson with a third in the 500-free at 6:46.85 and Lawrence was fourth in the 100-butterfly at 1:30.44.
Finally in diving, Sophia Ferrara was first with 192.80 points, Sadie Mazzeo-Ghirarda was second with 173.30 and Juan Polanco was third with 155.65.
In the win over Haverhill, the Red Rangers won nine of the events on the day. In the individual events, it was Phan in the 200-free (2:03.35) and 100-free (57.16), Jo in the 200-IM (2:13.19) and 100-butterfly (1:01.60), Nguyen in the 50-free (25.69) and Carter DeLano in the 500-free (5:26.72) and 100-breaststroke (1:05.63).
In the relays, the team of Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Jo and Alan Dang took the 200-medley at 1:57.03. Also, it was MacLeod with Alan Dang, Phan and Jo who won the 200-freestyle at 1:48.31.
In the other individual events, Callie DeLano (2:24.19) and Connolly (2:27.94) finished fourth and fifth in the 200-free; Alan Dang and his sister Lana were fourth and sixth in the 200-IM at 2:47.72 and 3:09.12, respectively; MacLeod was third in the 50-free at 27.65 with Rania Elouahi fourth at 30.25; Alan Dang was fourth in the 100-butterfly at 1:10.78 with Green taking fifth at 1:26.44; MacLeod and Nims were third and fifth in the 100-freestyle at 1:05.72 and 1:08.09, and Callie DeLano and Connolly were also third and fifth in the 500-freestyle at 6:22.75 and 6:43.60.
Also in the 100-backstroke, it was Nguyen taking second at 1:09.38, Bethany Anderson finishing fourth at 1:21.88 and her sister Hope finishing fifth at 1:23.46, and then in the breaststroke, Lightburn was third at 1:26.91 and Lana Dang was fifth at 1:32.60.
In the three relays, the Red Rangers added a second, two thirds, two fourths and two fifth places. In the 200-medley, the third place team consisted of Bethany Anderson, Lightburn, MacLeod and Elouahi and they finished at 2:17.53, while the fifth place team finished at 2:29.83 behind Hope Anderson, Halloul, Lana Dang and Lawrence.
In the 200-free relay, the third place team consisted of Elouahi, Nims, Callie DeLano and Connolly and they finished at 2:04.44 and then it was Lightburn with Green, Lawrence and Halloul, who finished fourth at 2:13.74.
Finally in the 400-freestyle, the second place team of Callie DeLano, Nguyen, Carter DeLano and Phan finished at 4:03.62. The fourth place team finished at 4:40.40 behind the efforts of Nims, Elouahi, Bethany Anderson and Connolly, and then the fifth place team finished at 5:02.27 and that was Lawrence, Green, Lana Dang and Hope Anderson.
Finally in diving, Ferrara was third with 188.05 points, followed by Mazzeo-Ghirarda fourth at 159.25 and Leilany Flores was sixth at 134.60.
The Red Rangers faced Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to face Stoneham on Tuesday in a non-league meet, before wrapping up the regular season on Friday, the 21st at Lowell.
