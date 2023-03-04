TEWKSBURY – Back in September of 2017, the Town Crier did a feature story on three-seasoned runner Patrick Carleton. During the interview, he talked about his father Tom, who played baseball and hockey at Malden Catholic, his younger sister of two years Isabelle who was transferring to Tewksbury High and was also a runner, and his younger brother of five years Brian, a young basketball player. When asked about Brian, Patrick described him as "four-feet nothing (who) runs around me".
After Monday night's Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team's win over Amherst-Pelham, the Town Crier met up with senior shooting guard Brian Carleton after the game. After some questions about the team's win and his performance, he was asked where he gets his competitive spirit from, and his response certainly brought a few laughs.
"From my dad and my brother. I remember the quote my brother gave (the Town Crier) saying I was four-feet nothing but I could still run around him. I'm still four-feet nothing but now I can shoot," Brian said with a big laugh.
And he can.
Monday night's game won't stick out as one of his better shooting nights as he struggled in the first half. Carleton did connect on some timely outside and three-pointers in the second half to help Tewksbury prevail 59-46. The win is the first playoff victory for the program since 2015, when Brian was three-foot nothing and running past his brother Patrick in the driveway.
"I'm five years younger than my brother so he's always been bigger than me and I always wanted to be like him. He's been the person who I have looked up to the most in my life. (He's helped me so much by) playing against him in the front yard and now he'll drive twenty or thirty minutes just to rebound for me. He’s just a really nice person,” said Brian.
Last year Brian was the team's point guard and between playing out of his position, being a full-time starter for the first time on a very young an inexperienced team, Carleton took his share of lumps.
Thanks to the addition of talented freshman Johnny Sullivan, which allowed Carleton to move to the shooting guard spot, as well as a strong off-season of improving his skills and shooting, Carleton has taken off this season and has been such an important part in the team's 11 wins.
"I didn't change any of my mechanics (with my shooting) just way more rips at it – I do it as much as I can. (Sunday) night I was in the gym for two or three hours with the ball machine and getting off as many shots as I could. I got up to almost 600 shots and I hit 66 percent," he said.
While he's improved his shot and his confidence is much higher, he said a lot of the credit for his success goes to the ninth grader.
"Johnny doesn't get enough credit and he really makes it easier for all of us. I'm not a point guard and last year I was made into a point guard. I like playing off the ball more and it really fits my style better. I have improved my skills, but (changing positions) and Johnny being here has really taken a lot of pressure off of me," said Carleton.
During Monday's win, Carleton missed his first handful of three-point attempts in the first half. He didn't score a point as Ryan Cuvier and Luke Montejo took all of that pressure off of him as they combined for 17 of the team's 23 points.
With a little over three minutes left in the third quarter and the game tied, Carleton drained his first shot, a three-pointer off an inbound pass. He added a field goal off a Sullivan steal to open the fourth. Then with Tewksbury ahead by four and 4:14 to go, Carleton put the Hurricanes away draining a three-pointer from the top of the key.
"I was open and made it. I was confident to make it even though I was zero for whatever. I was still confident enough to shoot it," he said.
In addition to his nine-point effort, he added a pair of timely steals and played his typical strong defensive game. That all led to the team's first playoff victory in eight years.
"It's awesome and this is my first playoff win in high school and my first one since eighth grade," he cracked. "It's nice to get one especially here at home in front of everyone and such a great environment.
"(Amherst-Pelham were) just a tough, hard-nosed team. They were beating us on the offensive glass most of the game and they were executing their plays. In the first half we weren't really doing that but come third and fourth quarter we really started to pick it up. We figured out that we had to face guard a couple of guys to force other guys to try to beat us."
In the end, Amherst-Pelham couldn't beat Tewksbury, and neither has the last six teams, including Haverhill, North Middlesex, Waltham, Dracut and Billerica. The Redmen have won 10-of-its-last 12 games dating back to January 17th, only losing to Andover and Central Catholic.
"(Our winning streak is because of) defense, defense and defense. It's (has been all) about pressure and defense. That has won us the last eleven games. This has been awesome. Ryan (Cuvier) and I haven't been part of a winning team here in four years so this is awesome," Carleton said.
Head coach Steve Boudreau has been praising Carleton all season and that continued after Monday's win when he said, "Brian's had a special senior season. He has a relentless work ethic, he wears his heart on his sleeve and makes us a better team."
He certainly has.
