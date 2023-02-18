TEWKSBURY – As the case nearly every week, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team was certainly challenged this past week.
Last Friday, the Redmen went on the road and faced a tough Division 1 non-league opponent in Concord-Carlisle. Leading by seven points going to the fourth, the Redmen watched the Patriots hit some big-time shots and that eventually led to Concord-Carlisle's come from behind 50-46 victory.
Tuesday was Valentine's Day and the Redmen didn't receive any gifts. Tewksbury had the tough task of taking on Dracut, the No. 6 seed in Division 2, who are led by one of the state's best players Ashlee Talbot. She scored 28 points to help the Middies come away with a 63-51 victory.
Tewksbury, which was ranked No. 19 in D2, now falls to 7-9 on the season, and have four games left, three of which will again be extremely challenging.
In the loss on Tuesday, head coach Joel Mignault said that the team's effort was tremendous from start to finish, but a little cold shooting to start the game was something his team couldn't dig out of the rest of the way.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start. We had a couple of good looks, but couldn't put it in the hoop. We had some three-pointers that rimmed out and we missed some lay-ups which I wish we could've put in,” he said. “Dracut got off to a little bit of a hot start like they usually do, but we ended up buckling down in the second quarter and played really good defense. We were down thirteen points I believe (at the break). The same thing happened in the second quarter as we never really found a rhythm offensively.”
Trailing by those 13 points, Tewksbury turned things around in the third quarter.
“We played a much, much better third quarter and I think we were down seven points going into the fourth quarter before they went on another run to push it to 15 points,” he said. “We tried to battle back and I think the closest we got it to was eight points. We had some really tough assignments on defense, but our girls played their hearts out. They really did do well, it was just a couple of baskets and a couple of calls didn't go our way.”
Talbot was real tough to defend, while the coach said that she went to the charity stripe quite often.
“She hit one or two three-pointers. A lot of her points came from the free throw line. Some mistakes on our part, reaching in on some of her drives and she got a couple of calls, too. She's pretty good from the free throw line. She hurt us mostly from there,” he said.
Kat Macdonald led the way for the Redmen with 11 points.
In the loss to CC, they too came out strong, taking a commanding lead early on.
“I don't want to say that we came out cold, but they just came out hot. We were down by six points after the first quarter. We battled back in the second quarter and it was tied at halftime,” said Mignault. “We had a really good third quarter and we were able to generate some turnovers and hit some big shots. Emily Picher had a huge night with 15 points. I think we just got a little bit gassed.”
The Patriots put on a press that really bothered the Redmen.
“In the fourth quarter they had a press that was pretty similar to the one we saw when we played Andover. We started to turn the ball over a bit and they got some easy baskets. They hit some big, big shots in the fourth quarter. We were up seven going to the fourth and they outscored us 16-5. They were tough and they had a couple of girls who played really well,” said Mignault.
On Thursday, the Redmen will host Lawrence (4-11). Then on Monday and Tuesday, they will compete in the Foxboro tournament, taking on the 15-1 host team in the first round, and then either Braintree (5-12) or Division 1 power Brookline (12-3) in the finals/consolation round.
