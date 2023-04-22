BOSTON – When Peter Riddle took off for the 127th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, so many thoughts were swirling through his head. Whether it was his high school track coach telling him he wasn’t good enough, the influence of his first-grade teacher, or the senseless acts that took place ten years ago at the 2013 marathon where he was injured, Riddle was able to channel his emotions to carry him to the finish line on Boylston Street en route to a 4:40.36 time.
When the second bomb went off on Boylston Street ten Patriots Days ago, Riddle’s actions encapsulated the heart of the city of Boston. Battling through his own injuries, he helped a civilian named Heather Abbott to safety, who is now an amputee.
On Monday, Riddle, a Tewksbury native, closed his marathon chapter right where it started, recalling that incredibly traumatic and life-changing event.
“(The second bomb) exploded twelve feet from where I was standing,” he recalled.
At that time, Riddle was working on the board of directors for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, an effort founded by the former Patriots player working to financially assist cancer patients across New England. As part of the fundraising efforts, the foundation was being supported through a handful of runners partaking in the Marathon.
To support the runners, Riddle went to the Forum Restaurant with some of his peers to take in the experience at the finish line – the location of the second bomb.
“The events of that day, people being injured, (I) had shrapnel in my leg, my right ear drum was blown out, PTSD and all that,” said Riddle. “You try to figure out how you come back from that, what are you going to do. Of course, the rallying cry was we got to take our city back.”
Riddle did just that, running his first ever marathon in 2014 to not only heal, but to inspire others of the strength of Boston.
“It was going to be a one and done, and I was blessed enough to be able to raise a (lot) of money, fifty-thousand dollars for that race. It’s crazy. I have a unique gift of raising money and it stuck,” he said.
Since 2014, Riddle has raised $750,000 for various charities across different running ventures. Approaching the tenth anniversary of the 2013 tragedy, Riddle didn’t hesitate when selecting a particular charity and family to support: The Martin Richard Foundation. After eight-year old Martin Richard was one of three people killed at the finish line, his parents Denise and Bill launched the foundation to promote peace, kindness, and inclusion.
“(I saw) that family go through the trial, because I would go to the court from time to time to be a witness,” said Riddle. “Seeing that family day in and day out go to that trial, and their resolve, and their resilience, and their strength (was inspiring).
“They became my friends over time, Denise and Bill are the most wonderful people (along with) Jane, their daughter, and Henry,” he said. “Their strength and their positive outlook in what they’ve done with their foundation to raise a ton of money. They give it back quietly in many small and big ways.”
This year, Riddle was able to raise $20,000 for the foundation, running to the finish line sporting his “Team MR8” apparel.
“What happened at the bombings doesn’t leave you,” said Riddle. “It becomes less, and you’re able to work through it, so running definitely is a part of that and I’ll continue to do that. It’s emotional as you run the race itself.”
So as Riddle endured the 26.2 mile trek, the emotions began to flood his mind. He thought of instead of “being at the wrong place at the wrong time” in 2013, perhaps it was the other way around.
“In Ashland, I said ‘I was at the right place at the right time for the bomb.’ For what I’ve done, and raising a ton of money,” thought Riddle. “Heather Abbott, who I helped carry out of the Forum Restaurant, she’s an amputee now, I helped her get her running program up and going. Inspiring people to run, inspiring people to participate in the marathon (is awesome).”
He thought of his training regime, which only opened the floodgates for many more feelings.
“Along any of the courses, it brings back any of the training of the whole season,” he said, “Along the training, you think about stuff, whether it was the bombing, or somebody you helped, or somebody who wrote you a really cool note of I joined running because (of you). It’s always emotional.”
He thought of his first grade teacher, who instilled in him at a young age that anything was possible.
“Not only did she donate, she’s on my Facebook page and always would give inspirational words and would comment. All day yesterday I was thinking about her. She had a positive influence (on me) and I remember her vividly.”
Riddle even thought of his high school track coach, who discouraged him of his hopes and dreams of being a runner.
“I remember my track coach in high school, I remember him vividly,” said Riddle. “Her being positive, him being negative, and here I am running twenty five marathons and becoming a six star marathoner, which is eleven thousand out of two billion people, is not bad.”
When Riddle came across a group of police officers and first responders during Monday’s event, he experienced a final wave of emotions that ignited his push to the finish line – where his journey all started ten years ago.
“I cried from the Buckminster Hotel all the way to the tunnel on Mass Ave because all those guys were at the bombing,” he said. “They were ripping down the fence and helping people. We were all one, trying to do whatever we could do for a ton of people. I was balling and a state trooper came up running next to me, and he said ‘keep going’. The emotion of that stuff is just incredible. It was electric, from the start to the finish.”
Riddle comes from an athletic family consisting of five siblings – Matt, Mark, John, Luke, and Missy. However, the 1987 Tewksbury High School graduate wasn’t exactly aligned with his family’s athletic abilities.
“Everybody in the family was super athletic. My sister (Missy) is one of the Hall of Famers at the high school, and they all had varsity letters and all that stuff. I was not, I dabbled in some sports but I was not very good,” said Riddle.
Now 54-years old, Riddle has flipped the script – with 25 marathons under his belt, he has the last laugh when it comes to family banter.
“It’s a joke within the family, particularly with my sister Missy, because she was the most athletic, and clearly now in our much later years I’m the most athletic. And she admits it, it’s on the record,” he said with a laugh.
As Riddle’s physical and mental 26.2 mile journey came to end, he made one final conclusion.
“All the runners are the same way. They don’t live for what happened ten years ago, you don’t forget, but it’s all the positive and goodness that comes out of it,” he said.
