TEWKSBURY – Knowing that he needed a kicker for this Fall-2 season, Brian Aylward asked several of his students if they knew anyone who would be interested.
Nabil Barkallah heard about the vacancy and the captain of the Redmen soccer team figured why not give it a try? He spoke to Aylward and the two agreed to meet down the high school to see what the kid had in his right foot.
“It was like a cold, Sunday afternoon at like 2 o'clock with snow on the ground,” said Aylward with a laugh. “I said let's see if you can do it because he had never done it before. He had kicked a soccer ball obviously and now he was running up to kick the football. It wasn't impressive the first time. Then we just shortened things up and shortening things up, chip shot, chip shot and chip shot, getting the ball up in the air. Then we just built it from there.”
What has been built from there has been really something. On Saturday, Barkallah converted 5-of-6 PAT attempts, making it 11-for-12 in three games. In addition, he also executed a perfect squib kick to force a fumble recovery by his teammate Aaron Connolly.
Through the three games, he has also dynamite on the kick-offs, either blasting it deep or putting it in No Man's Land making it very difficult for team's to take it back.
The midfielder on the soccer team seems to have found a new sport and it all started first with some help from teammate Michael Duggan, before meeting Aylward down at the field.
“I never expected that situation to be out there, just me and coach, but it was really good,” said Barkallah. “He gave me a lot of good pointers and advice on how to kick. Obviously it's a little bit different than soccer. I thought I was pretty good right off the bat and then he took me in and put me on the team.”
Making the team and converting the kicks — and hopefully field goal attempts later on — barely scratches the surface of Barkallah's journey. Academically he is off the charts and is awaiting to hear back from three Ivy League Schools, including Harvard, Brown and Yale. He wants to go into Bio-Medical Engineering. Mature beyond his years, he also comes from a family, who immigrated here to the United States back in 2000.
“My parents are from Tunisia, which is a small country in North Africa. They immigrated here and I have lived here (in the United States) my whole life,” he said. “I was born in Philadelphia and moved to Massachusetts at the age of one. We lived in Haverhill for a little bit and I have lived here in Tewksbury ever since my sister, Sarra, was born and she came a year after me.”
The native language in Tunisia is Arabic, but Nabil said that once you get to school, students learn both English and French. He is fluent in all three. Once a year during the summer, he goes back to Tunisia to see his family.
“It's a different world. It's really hot and dry temperatures, but it's nice and we get to go to the beach all of the time. We have fun and we play a lot of soccer with my family,” he said.
Up until this newly designed Fall-2 season, all Barkallah played was soccer. He finished up his third year as a midfielder this past fall playing for Chris Burns and was one of the team's captains. Once he heard word that Aylward was looking for someone to replace Tyler Keough, who did the PATs and since graduated, and Padriac Green, who did the placekicking for the Redmen last year, Barkallah jumped at this opportunity.
“Padriac kicked for us last year and he was good,” said Aylward. “He got hurt in the fall in some of our fall workouts. He was going to be a key guy for us and we lost him so we knew that we had a gaping hole with our kicker. I had a couple of soccer guys in class and I expressed interest to some guys saying this isn't something you would normally be able to do. Nabil approached me and said that he was interested and I thought that was awesome.”
From there was the first get-together and then weeks of practice. All of that has turned into a near automatic with PATs, with potential to be a really strong kicker if he sticks with it.
“He's a great kid. The kids (on the team) have supported him the entire way. They understand that he can contribute and help us, and he's done a good job. The first two outings there were some strong winds and that was really tough, and today he was great,” said Aylward.
Indeed he was.
Tewksbury took the lead right away as Will McKay returned the opening kick-off for a TD. The Redmen built leads of 14-0, 21-8 and 27-8 after each of the first three quarters. Barkallah was in the action throughout the game, booting the important PAT kicks.
“Today was a perfect day. There was pretty much no wind. I felt pretty confident going into each (PAT attempt). In the game against Dracut, there was a good amount of wind, so those were a bit tougher, but we were able to adjust when we needed too,” Barkallah said.
The games against Dracut and Chelmsford were at night, both in the cold temperatures and some wind. Certainly that plays a factor in kicking a football.
“The shape of the ball makes it harder so that when you try to hit it in a certain direction, your margin of error is much smaller than it would be with a soccer ball,” he said. “Obviously the football is lighter, you have to deal with the wind a lot more, but after dealing with that a few times, I feel pretty good and pretty confident about it.”
On Saturday, Tewksbury dominated Billerica, coming away with a 41-14 win. After Barkallah made the first three PATs, sophomore teammate Michael Sullivan had a 26-yard pick-six, giving the Redmen a 27-8 lead. On the PAT attempt, Tewksbury was called for consecutive five-yard false start penalties moving the ball back ten yards. That attempt just missed far right, the only blemish of the young season.
“I'm pretty happy with the 11-for-12,” he said. “The one I missed today, I had the distance, but it was just off to the right. I'm happy with what I have done so far and hoping I can continue this and get a good streak going for the rest of the season.”
Tewksbury scored another touchdown making it 34-8 with 11:39 left. Barkallah then executed a perfectly placed squib kick, that hit the ground very hard, bouncing off a player's chest, all the while spinning at a rapid pace. After the ball went back to the ground, Aaron Connelly pounced on it, giving Tewksbury the ball back and eventually adding another score.
“Coach told me to hit it to the left and as hard as I could, while keeping the ball on the ground. I had to adjust by hitting the top of the ball and I tried to put as much spin on it as I could. The ball came up, bounced off of the kid and (Aaron) Connolly was able to recover the fumble. It's a topspin so I'm hitting the top of the ball so I'm getting topspin on it in a straight direction which will make it pop up at some point, but it's really unpredictable and difficult to make a play on it.”
How did he learn to do that?
“I definitely had a lot of practice. I have had a lot of reps in trying the onside and squib kicks. We do our special teams reps a few days before each game so it's definitely something that I have practiced a lot and getting ready for.”
Besides more football kicks, he is now getting ready for what appears to be a very promising future.
“I'm definitely looking to push myself academically for college. Right now I have a few options on the table and I'm waiting to hear back on the early decisions from the Ivy League Schools that I have applied to. I have applied to Harvard, Brown and Dartmouth, so hopefully I hear some good news soon.
“I want to major in Bio-Medical Engineering and I also want to get an MBA in Business Management. Potentially, I would like to start my own business, but I want to work in Bio-Tech. I want to work in a higher position and work my way up. I want to be an engineer, but would also like to lead my own group and to do projects,” he said.
Barkallah was asked where he got this drive and passion from, to excel in many different things in life.
“It's the way I have been raised. My parents definitely put a high emphasis on academics at a young age and I feel like that I have always have had a talent for learning new things and to learn quickly and remember things. I enjoy math and science a lot so I think that's why engineering appeals to me. I just want to be able to help the world, help with the health problems.
“As you can see the Coronavirus has caused a huge problem and it's people like the Bio-Medical Engineers and other companies who are on the frontlines and are dealing with this and basically saving the world on their own. That's something I want to be a part of and hopefully I can help.
I was planning on doing Bio-Medical before the pandemic, but (since then) it's something that motivates me (even more).”
