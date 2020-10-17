TEWKSBURY – On Saturday morning, three Lowell High School teams — field hockey, volleyball and boys soccer – came to Tewksbury Memorial High School and walked off the fields and court with convincing wins. It wasn't until later in the afternoon when the Redmen finally chalked up a win with the girls soccer team.
The morning started out with field hockey and Lowell was able to defeat Tewksbury, 5-1.
“Lowell always gives us a run for our money,” said Redmen head coach Jordan Buckland. “I was talking to Lisa (Kattar, the Lowell coach) before the game and she said that this is one of her strongest teams in a while. I can't say that our girls didn't play well and that they didn't play to their fullest. I feel that we played very well, also. Maybe we had the first game jitters so hopefully we got that out of our system and we can move on for the rest of the season.”
Lowell scored its first goal coming just under a minute left in the first of four 15-minute quarters. The score remained 1-0 at the halftime break before the Red Raiders scored two more in the third period and two more in the third, while Tewksbury broke the shut out as Alexis Raymond set up Cora Gagnon, whose hard shot found the back of the net.
“I thought Alexis played a fantastic game,” said Buckland. “We obviously have a weird set-up this year and she's playing a position she has never played before. Today, everytime she came off the field for a breather, she was asking what she was doing wrong and it was killing me that I couldn't tell her anything because she wasn't do anything wrong, she was doing everything we were asking of her and she was in the right place.”
The Merrimack Valley Conference Athletic Directors have decided to release schedules on a week-per-week basis on Thursday afternoons. Tewksbury is scheduled to play Methuen this Saturday but that's not official. Either way, Methuen or another club, Buckland knows her team has to play better.
“I'm not sure if it's because it was the first game, or we aren't not used to the morning games, but it seemed like everyone needed that extra second today to think about whatever they were supposed to be doing. Obviously we can't have that happening,” she said.
VOLLEYBALL
After losing almost its entire line-up from last year's state tournament team and bringing back a roster that has just one senior on it, it's expected that the TMHS Volleyball team will go through some peaks and valleys this season. The peak hit when the Redmen won the first set against Lowell, 25-22, and then the valley hit when the Red Raiders countered with three straight sets, 25-14, 26-24 and 25-21, to win the match, 3-1.
“We're definitely a young team and I talked to my girls before and told them that we're going to learn a lot in these games,” said head coach Ally Luppi. “In practice we see each other everyday so in games, we're going against new players, new hitters and they all hit the ball differently than we do and serve the ball differently so it's just going to be a lot of learning.
“We're young so there's a lot to learn and that's going to be something we will battle with all season long is just every single game we play we're going to take that as an opportunity to get better.
“Going in (to games) I would love to win, but if the girls can learn a concrete skill or learn about a new spot to be in, or where to be on a tip, those are going to be the wins for us this season. Of course along the way, I would like to get some wins, but we'll see how it goes.”
In the first set, the teams went back-and-forth with nine lead changes while the match was also tied eight additional times. With the scored tied at 17, Tewksbury took the lead for game when Madison Cuerva's serve was not returned. From there, Tewksbury played much better defense, which included a key block by McKayla Conley and the Redmen rolled to that first set victory.
In the second set, the score was tied at 303 before Lowell just went on a run and couldn't be stopped building leads of 12-6 and 20-10 before ending in the 25-14 win.
In the third set, Tewksbury started off strong leading 11-4 behind two kills from Kaitlyn Cueva. But Lowell countered chipping away and trailed 16-11 and 22-15 before ending the match outscoring Tewksbury 11-2 to come away with the set and lead 2-1.
In the third set, Tewksbury again led early at 5-4 before Lowell rallied to go up 6-5 and never looked back, leading the rest of the way.
For Tewksbury, Kaitlyn Cueva had 7 kills and also led the team with 13 service points, including one ace. Her twin sister Madison Cueva finished with three kills, five service points, including one ace. Conley and Madelyn Montejo had two kills each and Kiley Kennedy and Carrina Barron had one each. Kennedy and Amanda Moreira also had one ace each. Kennedy finished with 8 service points, Barron and Moreira with 7 each and Ava Fernandes with two.
Barron was absolutely sensational in the back row on defense, getting to nearly every ball.
“My hope for this season is that my returning players are going to really step up and help, especially those girls who have never been on a varsity floor before,” said Luppi. “I'm hoping those girls really step up and make this a really enjoyable season for everybody. It's definitely going to be a challenging year for us so our returning players need to play well and help the people around them play well, too. That's our goal. Carrina was absolutely phenomenal back there. She picks everything up.”
BOYS SOCCER
For someone who has played and coached the game of soccer as long as he has, Chris Burns is still trying to get acclimated to the new rules and modifications during this different season. Regardless of what rules they played in the opener, Lowell was going to win this game, but if Burns wants his team to compete better the rest of the way, instead of a tough 5-0 defeat, the adjustment period needs to end sooner rather than later.
“The first goal that (Lowell) scored, the ball was in the air so Brady (Eagan) would have just headed it and it would have been cleared, but instead he can't head it and they score because of that,” he said. “Then another goal they scored, the refs called Nabil (Barkallah) for a slide tackle, which was fine but no one knew about the call. The ref has the mask on and no one can hear him say anything, so they go right down the field and score. He has to be more definite than that — he has to point and be louder because he has the mask on. That goal should not have happened. It is what it is. After they scored their first goal, our level of play really dropped. We did have some chances to score and you have to put the ball in the back of the net to win.”
Lowell dominated play from the start to finish scoring one goal in the first of four 20-minute quarters, adding two more in the third and two more in the fourth. The Redmen managed three shots on net in the entire game.
“I was surprised because I thought the shoulder-to-shoulder would be the biggest rule change but really it's the no heading,” said Burns. “In practice, it's hard to simulate that — we just pass the ball around and we don't kick it in the air. Then here in the game, the ball gets kicked in the air and kids can't head the ball so everyone is standing around.
“There was one play when the ball hit the crossbar and went off and the ball was in the air and we were just watching it because we can't head it. It's just an adjustment that we have to make and haven't made yet. But we also need to possess the ball a lot more.”
