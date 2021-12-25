TEWKSBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Hockey team opened the season last Wednesday night at home against Concord-Carlisle. From the second the puck was dropped to start the game, it was painfully obvious how much superior in every aspect of the game, that the Redmen were over the Patriots.
Tewksbury indeed dominated, jumping out to a 6-0 lead early into the third period before things got chippy, including a scrum after a whistle, which sent all ten players on the ice to the penalty box. Cooler heads prevailed down the stretch and the Redmen skated away with a 7-1 win.
"The game got a little fiery, we had guys running around and then the game starts opening up a bit. We talked about it in the locker room, that's not our style. We need just to play in all three zones and knock off the other stuff (and we'll stay out of the penalty box). We're going to be bigger and stronger than a lot of other teams (so we need to be wary of that and stay out of the penalty box)," said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty.
With 10:16 left in the third, the whistle blew and over on the right hand boards, pushing-shoving began. The ref decided to give all ten players misconducts, even though some deserved it and some didn't.
"He took all ten guys off the ice and said that he wanted to slow the game down. I thought for the most part my guys did a good job of not retaliating," said Doherty.
Seven different goal scorers found the back of the net for the Redmen including Aaron Connolly, Jason Cooke, Matthew Cooke, Caden Connors, Tyler Barnes, Conor Cremin and Jeremy Insogna. Cole Stone added two assists, while, Matthew Cooke, Barnes, Sean Lane and Insogna had one each.
"We know we are deep and we have three forward lines who can all score. We've had some good third lines before, but not one like this where all three guys can score. They all pretty talented and we use four kids on it, and all four are talented and they all play good in all three zones," said Doherty.
Tewksbury finished with a 39-8 advantage in shots, and whenever CC did have possession and tried to get into the Redmen end, the defensemen weren't allowing it.
"We have great defensemen, we really do. (Nick) DiCicioccio is really good and Caden (Connors) is just so consistent. The game tonight, you know that you're better than the other team, you know you are bigger and stronger than them, then you score a couple of quick goals and quickly you can start getting into some bad habits. We'll regroup (during practice) tomorrow – Newton South will be a lot better," said Doherty.
That was true – two days later, Tewksbury edged out Newton South 2-1, on goals from Connors and DiCicioccio. Ben O'Keefe, who made eight saves in the first game for the win, stopped 22 shots to start out 2-0.
Tewksbury now has six days off before hosting North Andover on Thursday afternoon for a 2:30 start. Then next week, the Redmen will go to Maine to play one game this year, as opposed to the usual three, and that will take place on Tuesday, before having the next seven days off to then face Lincoln-Sudbury on January 5th.
