HINGHAM – Although she wanted to quit, Jaden Kasule knew that's not her nature. She didn't like the pole vault and had no idea why she was even practicing it.
“To be honest, I never gave pole vault a thought before I started track (last spring),” said the sophomore. “Then Coach (Fran) Cusick reached out to me and thought it would be a good idea if I gave it a shot since a lot of gymnasts do it. I was a bit nervous (trying it for the first time) mostly because it was new territory and I mostly had been a gymnast. I was a little bit nervous, a little bit excited and it felt a little weird at first, so I'm not going to lie and I didn't really like it at first. It wasn't a personal choice, but (now) I'm glad that he made it for me.”
The now is because last Thursday, she took home the Division 4 state championship in the pole vault, clearing 9-0 for the first time in her life.
“Going into the meet, I had a bit of a feeling that I would place first or second but I was still very nervous because you can always have off days,” she said. “(When I won) it was really surreal. I didn't even think I was going to clear nine feet and when I landed I was like 'oh my goodness' and my faced dropped because I had never done that before. It was a really cool moment and I did not expect that to happen.”
The other thing she didn't think was going to happen was getting hurt. Prior to last year, she's always competed in gymnastics, where she is currently a Level-9 gymnast. As a freshman, she made an immediate impact on the TMHS Varsity team competing in the All-Around competition scoring on an average of 35’s and 36’s. Then came the spring season, and she elected to give track and the pole vault a go, which led to a significant injury.
“At the end of last season at the MVC Championship Meet, I was jumping at 8-6 and fell and actually stretched my MCL in my knee. The pole fell on top of my knee and I stretched the MCL. When I fell, my knee bent inwards, so sometimes when I would twist my knee, I would hear it click and it would do a weird thing. It was not the best (feeling).”
Like she said earlier, starting out with the new event didn't go as well as she had hoped.
“I have taken a lot of falls. I remember my first meet last year I fell about ten times and I didn't know what I was doing at all. I was so aggravated. Ask anybody because I just wanted to quit. I fell at least ten times and did not want to go back at all. It is a work in progress. I'm glad that I kept going back. It was a good learning experience. Freshman year I took it way too seriously. I was very serious saying that I have to be the best, but honestly once you relax with it, it just came naturally.”
Kasule was asked how difficult the pole vault event is, and the secret, or her secret on how she gets over the bar.
“The speed is what gives you that boost to get up there so that speed is a main factor with jumping with the higher heights,” she said. “It's just all about your form, how you pace yourself and how you lift yourself up on the pole. It was a lot easier than I thought it would be. I thought it was going to be a lot harder.”
That ability boost herself up over the 9-foot mark, gave her the Division 4 State Championship Title. She becomes what's believed to be the sixth different female to be crowned a Divisional/State Champ in the pole vault, following Tiffanie Driscoll, Amie LeBoeuf, Courtney Walls and then Nikki Cunha and Ashley Colarrusso did it two times each.
“Jaden Kasule was the top performer for us with a huge first place finish. She’s had a great season and had a big improvement in this meet, looking forward to seeing what she can do at All-States. Jaden was injured last summer, so she wasn’t able to do much vaulting over those months. Huge credit to coach Shaylee Puleo for working with her and all the other vaulters,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Kasule will compete Thursday in Day 1 of the two-day All-State Meet. While she knows there will be a lot of strong vaulters around from the other five divisions, she's just hoping to improve on this latest mark.
“I think at the All-State Championship that I can clear 9-6. On my last jump (last Thursday) it was pretty close. I do believe in myself that I can do it,” she said. “I'm looking forward to the meet. It'll be exciting as it'll be my first time competing in the All-States. I doubt we will practice too hard. I'm just going to make sure that I take in all of the suggestions and advice that I receive.”
