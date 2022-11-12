WORCESTER – Last year as a sophomore, Matthew Jo had quite the season for the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team. At the sectional meet, he won both the 200-IM and the 100-yard breaststroke, and he was also part of the first place 200-free relay and was part of the second placed 400-free relay. He then became a state champion in the breaststroke and as part of the 400-free relay.
This past Sunday, he added to those accolades once again in impressive style. Individually, he won the 200-IM with a time of 2:06.05, breaking the meet record set by Billerica's Troy Eakman of 2:06.59 set in 2017. Jo also “branched out” and competed in the 500-freestyle, even though he only did it a few times during the regular season. He not only won that but set a meet record there too with a time of 5:25.19.
On top of that, he was part of the first place 200-free relay team, which broke a meet record, and was part of the second place 200-medley relay team.
“Matthew had a big day and it was difficult because in his two individual events, he's swimming in a big pool all by himself. He did two events unopposed and that is never easy,” said head coach Jason Smith. “His 200-IM time was just a slight bit off his best time which happened the week earlier at the MVC Championships and it was still a really good time. The 500-freestyle was a really good swim for him. It was only the second time he had swam it all year. His 5:10 time is pretty impressive especially for someone who doesn't swim that event regularly.”
The 200-medley relay race was first, and the team of Philip Nguyen, Jo, Alan Dang, also of Tewksbury, and Mazen Halloul finished second with a collective time of 2:10.67.
The next two events were the individual ones, and like Smith said, Jo was all alone, swimming on an island all by himself.
“I was kind of nervous before the race because I knew I would be swimming against myself. I had my teammates cheering me on and I felt pretty motivated,” said Jo. “I think I was a little extra motivated knowing that everyone was watching me. I got a pretty good time and I was pretty happy with it.”
After some rest, he was back at it, this time with the 500-freestyle.
“That's the longest race and I was pretty happy with it as I got a personal record and also got the sectional meet record,” he said. “I wasn't really aiming for (the sectional, meet record). I was just trying to go as fast as I could, but when I found out that I got the record, I was pretty happy.”
He was asked about taking on the challenge of the 500-yard freestyle, as opposed to the other individual events such as the 100-yard breaststroke or the 200-IM.
“I had to pace myself a little bit more than I would normally do The shorter events I would kick it out faster, but this being the longest event, I had to slow it down a bit and try to keep (the same) pace throughout the entire race. That can be tough to do,” said Jo.
His day wasn't done. He had one relay race left, and he joined up with familiar faces, Johnathan Phan, Carter DeLano and Nguyen to take the race and break the meet record with a time of 1:38.82.
“I've been on a lot of relays with the three of them. I know that I can always rely on them for a good relay. We've done a lot of good relays together and we always put up a good time and we did it once again here at sectionals,” said Jo. “We're all kind of similar in speed. Carter is more of a distance guy, Johnathan is a butterflyer and Philip is kind of good at everything. It's fun practicing with them. We race each other at practice a lot and it's just fun being with them.”
At last year's state meet, Jo barely edged out DeLano in the breaststroke with respective times of 1:05.39 and 1:05.58. The two will once again face one another in the same event, as well as cheer on each other in other individual events and join up together as part of the two relay races.
“Matthew is looking forward to the state meet. So we have one more week of work to prepare for it and he's going to swim the 200-IM and the (100-yard) breaststroke, like he did last year,' said Smith. “Matthew and Carter will once again go head-to-head in the breaststroke. We are winding the season down and everyone is looking forward to having some time off but also swimming some good races at this weekend's state meet.”
When asked about facing DeLano, Jo kept things simple saying, “It should be a good race. I'll be trying just to go as fast as I can. (For the state meet) I just want to have a personal record in both of my individual events and hopefully the relay teams can also finish with our best times.”
