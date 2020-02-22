NEWBURYPORT – It was a busy week of play for the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team as they concluded the regular season with four tough games over eight days before the state tournament begins early next week.
The Red Rangers started the busy slate off with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to HPNA (Haverhill/North Andover/Pentucket Regional), 3-2. The loss gave HPNA the MVC/DCL Division 1 league title, ending the incredible streak by the Red Rangers of six consecutive league titles, including the last two in Division 1 and the previous four as part of the MVC/DCL Division 2 Conference.
After that loss, the Red Rangers were defeated by a desperate Westford Academy team, 3-1. The Grey Ghosts had to win that game to keep their post-season hopes alive.
Two days later, Tewksbury/Methuen participated in the first round of the annual Newburyport tournament and faced an outstanding Shrewsbury team. The game ended in a 2-2 tie, but went to a shoot-out to determine which team would advance to the championship round of the tourney. Shrewsbury came out on top, thus the Red Rangers were scheduled to face Masconomet Regional in the consolation game on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
Before the Masco game, the Red Rangers currently have a record of 10-4-5. On Tuesday morning, according to Jim Clark's bracketology on Masshshockey.com, there's a strong possibility that 31 teams will be competing in the upcoming Division 1 state tournament. Things will change from Tuesday to Friday when the pairings are announced, but if the season had ended Tuesday, the Red Rangers would be the No. 13 seed and would face the No. 20 seed Barnstable and a win there would put the team against the No. 4 ranked St. Mary's of Lynn.
That could all change depending on the outcome of the team's last regular season game against Masconomet, as well as the teams who are currently above and behind the Red Rangers.
Of the 31 teams that should make it to the bracket, the Red Rangers have faced 11 of them including No. 1 HPNA (twice), No. 7 Waltham, No. 8 Shrewsbury, No. 11 Boston Latin, No. 12 Needham, No. 14 Andover (twice), No. 16 Masconomet (will be twice), No. 24 Lincoln-Sudbury, No. 28 Westford, No. 31 Longmeadow and No. 32 Franklin.
The Red Rangers picked up wins over Franklin (3-2), Needham (2-0), Masconomet (3-0), Westford (4-3) and Boston Latin (3-2), ended in ties with Lincoln-Sudbury (1-1), Andover (3-3), HPNA (2-2), Waltham (1-1) and Shrewsbury (2-2), while getting defeated by Longmeadow (2-1), Andover (4-3), HPNA (3-2) and Westford (3-1, third goal empty-netter).
Thus all of that being said, the Red Rangers faced 11 of the top teams in all of Division 1, went 5-4-5 against those teams and played in 13 of 14 games that was decided by two goals or less and 11 games decided by one goal or finished in a tie.
"Yeah we certainly can play with these teams," said coach Sarah Oteri. "We have proven it. Jim Clark had us playing the third most difficult schedule in the state. Many of these teams are similar, so it's all about being prepared and going out and executing because the talent is pretty even amongst the teams."
Last year as we all know, Tewksbury/Methuen was the No. 3 seed and knocked off No. 19 Westford, No. 11 Peabody, No. 7 Longmeadow and then No. 1 seed Austin Prep, 2-1, in double-overtime to capture the program's first ever state championship title, finishing 22-1-1 on the season. To date, the program has a record of 134-23-28 in seven years and Oteri's mark is 90-11-4 in her five years as head coach.
Like last year, this year's bracket will be extremely deep.
"It's crazy and I think there's going to be 30 or more teams in the bracket," said Oteri. "I think the top seeds like HPNA, Austin Prep and Braintree are very good, but it's such a deep bracket, that I could see an eleventh or fifteenth seed making it, and knocking off some of the higher seeds. I think there's a lot of teams who are neck-and-neck and if you are a hot team at the right time, you can upset some teams."
In the loss to HPNA, the Red Rangers trailed 2-0 going into the third period before goals from Jessica Driscoll and Madi Sjostedt tied it up. HPNA then scored the game winner with under a minute to go.
In the loss to Westford, against the Red Rangers were down 2-0.
"We played OK against Westford," said Oteri. "They had to win to keep their chances going of qualifying and they came out real hard, they competed, they were buzzing around and just were very aggressive."
Trailing 2-0, Lydia Pendleton scored on assists from Driscoll and Ryan Quinn, but WA iced the game with an empty netter.
Hollingsworth made 31 saves in a tremendous effort.
Against Shrewsbury, the Red Rangers played much better.
"We played a real good game," said Oteri. "I thought we were very competitive and we controlled the puck and the play. We played betted than the previous game, and Shrewsbury is a very team."
Abby O'Keefe and Nikole Gosse scored the goals with Riley Sheehan picking up assists on both goals. Hollingsworth made 19 saves.
