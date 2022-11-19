MELROSE – Coming off their first round state tournament loss, with hearts aching and injuries to several players, a coach can never know what to expect when his team goes on the road to face a tough team in a consolation round game.
On Friday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team had all of those tasks in front of them. They had lost the week before to Marlboro, ending the thoughts of advancing another round in the statewide tournament, and went on the road to face a pesky Melrose team, led by 6-foot-3, 275-pound two-way lineman Braden Marceau-Olayinka, who after receiving about 30 Division 1 college offers, decided on Columbia University.
Tewksbury's offense sputtered a bit, and the defense gave up a late touchdown, but held off Melrose on both conversion attempts which ended up being the difference of the game, and the Redmen pulling out a 14-12 victory, to improve to 6-4 on the season.
“Melrose is a proud program. We have had battles with them before with bigger stakes but you know that they are going to be tough kids and they are going to fight,” said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. “We just had to be ready. We had a lot of different guys step up in different spots of the game. We made a couple of throws that we didn't make before, so it was good (to win) and I'm happy for our seniors because that was a rough week last week for a lot of those guys. Now they have a chance to lick their wounds for a little bit and start getting ready for Thanksgiving. That's going to be a battle. (Wilmington has) had a couple of good weeks in a row so that's going to be a tough day and always is.”
Tewksbury opened the game with the ball and moved it from its own 20 to the Melrose six. Facing first-and-goal, a one-yard loss on a run and an incomplete pass set up third down. There quarterback Vinnie Ciancio was sacked and the ball came loose and Melrose senior John Morrissey pounced on the fumble.
Melrose took over and on moved the ball for one first down, but on fourth-and-four from its own 33, they lost nine yards when the snap to the punter was bobbled, and he was dragged down.
Five plays later, an inside revere to senior Alex Arbogast from 10 yards gave the Redmen the first touchdown of the game, and freshman Jackson Feudo booted the very important PAT kick to make it 7-0 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.
Tewksbury's offense then had a three-and-out before punting on fourth down – and the final play of the half. Certainly trying to get past Marceau-Olayinka was difficult.
“He's a special player upfront. He's as good as we have seen for sure,” said Aylward. “There have been some good ones and we have seen some good ones and he's as good as them. Our guys had to fight. We are dinged up and we have a lot of guys who are limping around. From a knowledge standpoint, our guys had to fight through it and even in this game, nothing is easy. We had a couple of weird plays here tonight and we had to keep fighting back.”
Melrose opened the third quarter with the ball and put together a long, successful drive, which started from the Melrose 30 and moved to the Tewksbury 20. But on first-and-ten, junior Luke Shaw drilled Nicolas Chiulli for a four yard loss. After two small gains, Melrose faced fourth-and-six but an incomplete pass end that drive and Tewksbury's defense celebrated with that impressive stop.
Tewksbury followed with a three-and-out but on fourth down, a snap went over the head of punter Michael Sullivan. He ran back into the end zone and tried to get off a punt, but couldn't, and the ball was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown by Jack Mack. The kick failed and the Redmen lead 7-6.
Tewksbury moved the ball to the Melrose 34 on the ensuing drive but an incomplete pass on fourth down ended that threat. That series was followed by three punts, two for Melrose and one for the Redmen side. Tewksbury then took over on its own 26 with 5:21 left in the game, still leading 7-6. Arbogast made quick work, going 18 yards to his left on the first carry and then 56 yards going to his right on the second one, this one for the score. The kick was good and Tewksbury led 14-6 with 4:33 left in the game.
Melrose immediately came right back. After a 15-yard defensive pass interference call against the Redmen moved the ball to midfield, QB Josh Madden found tight end Daniel Dussault open for a 45-yard gain. Two plays later, Madden connected with Ellis Davis on a 7-yard TD. The conversion pass failed and the Redmen led 14-12 with 2:52 to go.
Melrose couldn't pull off the onside kick, and Tewksbury's offense managed two first downs before Ciancio took the knee to end the game.
“They have a big fullback who is kind of a down kid and wasn't here today. We worked hard with our scheme to put stuff together to try to take away what they wanted to do,” said Aylward. “Their quarterback is elusive so we tried to contain him. We made some good plays but we also missed on him a couple of times. They made a couple of throws there at the end, or at least one (and we held on). I'm happy for our guys and our coaches, so it's now it's time to prepare for our last game. We need to get some good work in with some of your younger guys.”
Sophomore quarterback Vinnie Ciancio ended the game completing 6-of-14 passes for 103 yards, which pushes him over 1,000 passing yards on the season. He has completed 66-of-134 passes for 1,089 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
