TEWKSBURY – As anybody who has ever played the sport can tell you, golf can be a frustrating game at times. What was going well one day, can be just the opposite the next day. Good luck and good shots one day mean absolutely nothing the next time out.
Unfortunately for the Tewksbury High Golf team, they found this out all too well this past week.
After pulling off a pair big wins the week before, including a terrific upset win on the road at Renaissance Golf Course against Andover last Tuesday, Tewksbury returned home to Trull Brook Golf Course for a pair of matches this past week hoping to keep the momentum going. Instead, however, despite playing very well at times, the Redmen dropped both matches, to MVC rivals Central Catholic and Billerica by identical 12.5-7.5 scores, to drop their record on the season to 3-4.
The Redmen kicked off their week by hosting Central Catholic last Wednesday, and for much of the day, it looked like they might be able to extend their winning streak, with the match tied 7.5-7.5 heading into the final group of the day. But it was not to be as Central dominated the late stages of the match to take the 12.5-7.5 victory.
Group one went in favor of Central Catholic, with senior John Ragucci coming away with the two points for Tewksbury winning his match 2-up. Tewksbury would take group two by the same score behind sophomore Matt Cooke's 2&1 win while he and Junior Conor Cremin teamed up to win the best ball match 1-up to deadlock the match at 5-5 at the halfway point.
Group three continued the evenly played match, finished at 2.5-2.5, yet again, to make the overall score of the match 7.5-7.5. Tewksbury's points came from sophomore Jeremy Insogna's 3&2 individual win while he and junior partner Andrew Della Piana earned a hard-fought half point by winning the ninth hole to turn a 1-down best ball match into a flatted best ball match and steal a half a point and keep the match deadlocked.
The final group of Jason Cooke and Ryan Flynn went out looking to recapture their magic from the week before but Central Catholic's seven and eight players proved to be too tough on this day for Cooke and Flynn to overcome as Central won the group 5-0 securing a 12.5-7.5 win.
"It was tough today, especially coming off of yesterday's (Andover) thrilling win for these guys,” Tewksbury coach Jim Sullivan said. “But, I'm just as proud of them today as I was yesterday. No one came out here and just rolled it out, our guys came out today looking to stay hot and on a roll. They came out with the same intensity and competitiveness as they did yesterday.
“Central Catholic was just better than we were today overall that's all. There are no excuses, we just needed to be better today than we were yesterday and unfortunately we weren't.”
Coming off that tough loss, the Redmen were back at home at Trull Brook against Billerica looking for a better result, but unfortunately for the Redmen, the script read pretty much the same as against Central, as they played very well at times, only to come up short of the victory, once again falling by a score of 12.5-7.5.
While both teams went out and dodged raindrops on a tough weather day. there was once again, another barn burner of a match going on between MVC rivals. When group one came in soaked from the rain, Tewksbury led 3-2 with Ragucci winning his match 1-up in a very well played match, but one that he never trailed in, and Brady Lane coming back from being down two holes with two to play to earn a flat in his match. In a match that was close throughout, with neither player holding more than a 1 Up lead, and Lane never being ahead in the match, Lane found himself standing on the eighth tee box, two holes down with just two holes remaining. After having some recent struggles, Lane stepped to the plate and went out and won the eighth and ninth holes, both with pars to earn a very hard-fought one point flat.
In group 2, Cooke and Conor Cremin also came away with a 3-2 victory. Cooke continued his hot play by winning his match 3&1 overall, but in being a good teammate and partner, even though his individual match was over, Cremin continued to work hard and fight and helped Cooke in securing the best ball match by a 2-up score, giving TMHS another 3-2 group win putting them ahead 6-4 overall in the match.
"Oh boy, here we go again! It's like Deja Vu all over again,” Sullivan said. “6-4 through two groups and both the third and fourth groups matches were close once again. it was looking like it was going to be pop the Pepto Bismol pills again time!"
Sullivan was right, of course, as Billerica would take group 3 by a score of 4.5-1.5 to even the overall score at 7.5-7.5. Della Piana would flat his match earning the one point for Tewksbury while he and Insogna would also flat the best ball match bringing in the other half point for Tewksbury in the group and keeping the match tied up.,
The final group of senior Jason Cooke and junior Ryan Flynn were out on the course yet again, with the balance of the match in their group, without them knowing yet again for the third match in a row. Unfortunately, today would turn out the same way as last Wednesday did, this time with Billerica winning the group 5-0 and taking home the victory 12.5-7.5.
"It was tough and it is tough on Jason and Ryan, again, it's not on them,” Sullivan said. “It's hard, and a difficult concept for people to understand with golf being an individual game when you're paying it one on one in your individual match, but in order to win a high school match, you need everyone, not just the one and two spots, or the seven and eight spots, you need contributions from everyone to be successful.”
Sullivan knows the effort has been there from his team, and he also knows they are a talented group. He just wants to see a more consistent focus and performance, starting with himself.
“As we talked about after the match, we all need to be better from top to bottom, including me, it all starts at the top,” Sullivan said. “We need to be more focused in practice and get back to being more competitive against one another in individual matches. Those things are on me, those are the reasons that we, unfortunately, have ended up on the short end of the scoreboard these last two matches, not these players. They work, they do what is asked of them, I need to ask more of them in practice to help get them better and more prepared for these situations.”
It's a busy week ahead for the Redmen. On Wednesday they took on Chelmsford at Chelmsford Country Club, with results not available as of the Town Crier’s press time. The Redmen will then be back home again on Thursday for another MVC II matchup with Dracut.
“Honestly, we're taking it one day at a time, and just looking to be better tomorrow than we were today,” Sullivan said. “After Chelmsford, we’ll think and talk about Thursday, but I promise you this, our focus won't change, and we won't lose our way. It will be on being better than we were at Chelmsford.”
