METHUEN – After opening the season with a convincing win over Haverhill, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team played back-to-back games on Wednesday and Thursday because of last week's storm and came out with a split.
The Redmen were defeated by Chelmsford 45-34, before coming back the following night and trouncing Methuen on the road, 49-28, behind a brilliant and dominating performance by Alli Wild, who poured in 28 points.
"It was good to put (Wednesday night's) game behind us," said head coach Mark Bradley. "Alli was terrific on both sides. She was able to convert a lot of her shots and was dominant on the boards as well. When a player like Alli gets hot on the offensive side, it's kind of scary. It was a complete game for her tonight as we needed her to step up."
Besides the tremendous performance by Wild, senior Julia Cafferty added 13 as the duo combined for all but seven of the team's points.
"Julia Cafferty was just as good. It was a real good game for her," said Bradley.
In the loss to Chelmsford, "it was a four point game going into the fourth, but couldn't buy a basket in the fourth quarter."
Tewksbury will come back home on Monday to face a usual powerhouse in Lincoln-Sudbury as part of the MVC/DCL Night with the game starting at 7:00 pm.
Thereafter Tewksbury will host the annual Romano Christmas Tournament on the 27th and 28th. In the first game, Tewksbury will host Wellesley at 3:30 pm and then would play either at 1 pm (if they lose to Wellesley) or 4:00 pm (if they beat Wellesley) on Saturday against either Lowell.
