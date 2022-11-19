In this week’s edition, we thought it would be fitting to re-run Mike Ippolito’s story of the Shawsheen Tech Football team’s semi-final playoff win over Madison Park, which put the Rams into the Super Bowl. This Saturday, the Rams need a win in the semi-finals over Dover Sherborn to get back into the Super Bowl for the first time sicne that 2010 season.
This story appeared in the December 1st, 2010 edition of the Town Crier.
SUDBURY – History was made on the artificial turf of Lincoln Sudbury High School on Tuesday night. For the first time since 1978 the Shawsheen Tech football team clinched a spot in the Super Bowl, winning their first ever MIAA playoff game with a 21-0 victory over Madison Park in the semi-finals of the Division 4 playoffs
Shawsheen improved to 10-1 on the season with the win, while Boston North League champion Madison Park finished their season at 8-2. The Commonwealth Athletic Conference Large champion Rams will now move on to the Division 4 Super Bowl where they will take on Mayflower Large champion Blue Hills Regional of Canton. Blue Hills, with a record of 10-1 on the season, earned a bye into the title game.
As they have throughout the second half of the season, the Rams dominated from start to finish in this contest, outgaining their opposition by a margin of 306-59. A pair of missed field goal attempts and a turnover in Madison Park territory kept the game from being the same type of blowout the Rams have enjoyed in recent weeks, but they were never threatened limiting the Cardinals to two total first downs in the game, while they picked up 16 of their own.
Shawsheen dominated on both sides of the ball, piling up 244 yards on the ground, including 119 from junior running back Andrew Dascoli and 103 and a touchdown from junior Steve Reynolds of Wilmington.
Defensively the Rams earned their fourth consecutive shutout and held their opponents to under 100 yards of total offense for the fifth consecutive game.
“Our offensive line and our running backs all blocked so well and of the course the kids did a great job running the ball, Costabile said. “And defensively we were so well prepared. Coach (Jim) Sullivan and the staff did such a great job of preparing the kids and they kids did a great job executing the game plan.”
Shawsheen took a 14-0 halftime lead and added a score on their first series of the third quarter to extend their lead to 21-0 before closing the deal with the continued dominance of their rock solid defense.
Costabile is no stranger to high school Super Bowls, having led his Bishop Fenwick teams to title games in 1995 and 1996, but this berth with this team was very satisfying to the veteran coach who is in his 12th year at Shawsheen.
“I am just so proud of these players and the coaches,” Costabile said. “I have never been prouder of a staff or a group of players.”
The Rams dominance started from the opening whistle, as they held Madison Park to a three and out on their first possession. The Rams took control on offense as well, going on an eight play 61 yard drive to take the lead on their first possession of the game. Dascoli and Reynolds did the bulk of the work on the drive, picking up nice chunks of yardage with each carry, and then with the Cardinals keying on the run, quarterback Ryan Woolaver of Wilmington rolled out to his right and connected with Devin Connearney on a six yard touchdown pass with 4:50 left in the first quarter to give the Rams a 7-0 lead after Devonn Pratt’s extra point kick..
“It was important for us to get off to a good start,” Costabile said. “We came out and established ourselves right from the start.”
A big defensive play Connearney for a loss of six yards on Madison Park’s next possession forced another three and out Shawsheen went right back to attacking the Cardinals with their ground game once again, this time going on an eight play, 56 yard drive to extend their lead to 14-0. Once again it was Dascoli and Reynolds doing the damage with Dascoli carrying for the first three plays of the drive and Reynolds taking over for the final five plays, including the one yard burst up the middle on the first play of the second quarter to give the Rams the two touchdown lead. Reynolds continued his all around fine play on the night on the Cardinals next possession recovering a fumble at the Madison Park 29 yard line, but the Rams could not take advantage of the field position, as the Cardinals defense stepped up with a sack of Woolaver to end the threat.
On the ensuing possession Madison Park had their biggest threat of the game, moving deep into Shawsheen territory after a 61 yard run by Isaiah White. But after the play, the first of six personal foul penalties on the night against Madison Park moved them back to the Ram 30 yard line and from there they moved back eight yards after a penalty and a fine defensive play by Connearney on fourth down.
Shawsheen had to overcome Madison Park’s chippy play all night long, with many hits after the whistle, particularly late in the game when the outcome was no longer in doubt.
Shawsheen had two more chances to score before the end of the half but an interception on one possession and a blocked 27 yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the half sent the Rams to the break with a 14-0 lead.
The Rams got themselves some more breathing room early in the third quarter when they took the opening kickoff and proceeded to go on a 62 yard drive that was capped off with a one yard keeper by Woolaver with 6:13 left in the quarter for a 21-0 lead. Shawsheen was aided by another Cardinal personal foul penalty during the drive and Reynolds had a big 19 yard run to give the Rams a first down at the Cardinals 20 yard line to keep the drive going.
The Rams had one more long drive on the night moving from their 41 to the Madison Park two yard line, but a two yard touchdown run by Reynolds was negated by a holding penalty and they later missed a 25 yard field goal attempt.
It hardly mattered, however, as the Rams defense, led by Connearney, nose tackle David Summiel and defensive tackle Devin Summiel of Tewksbury along with defensive end Derek Bent continued to shut down Madison Park and pave the way to the Super Bowl.
