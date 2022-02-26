FITCHBURG – After finishing second in the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament the week before, the Tewksbury High Wrestling team had already proven themselves to be one of the top teams in all of Division 3. And this past weekend, the Redmen came within a whisker of proving themselves to be the very best in the state, earning a second place finish at the Division 3 State Tournament at Game On in Fitchburg, finishing one point behind perennial powerhouse Melrose for the team title.
Tewksbury tallied 103 points over the two-day tournament last Friday and Saturday, while Melrose edged them out at 104, and Wakefield was nipping at their heels with 102.5. While the Redmen came up just short of capturing their first state wrestling title since 1988, they still put together a remarkable state tournament, with eight of their ten wrestlers at the tournament picking up at least one win, and four of their wrestlers finishing in the top six of their weight class to earn a spot in this weekend’s All-State Tournament.
They also brought home one state championship, with junior captain Jack Callahan winning the title at 120 pounds, while fellow junior Jack Donovan took third place at 132 pounds. Sophomore Paxton Green was fourth at 195 pounds, while senior Nick Wilson was fifth at 285 pounds. Sophomore Hunter Johnson meanwhile, will be a first alternate for the All-State Tournament with his seventh place finish at 145 pounds.
After being in first place after the first day of competition on Friday, the Redmen knew going into Saturday that they had a chance to make history. Tewksbury coach Steve Kasprzak made sure his team kept that chance at history in the right perspective, and while they did not finish first in the standings, Kasprzak couldn’t help by be impressed with the way his team stepped up to the challenge.
“I grabbed the kids earlier in the day, and just talked to them about it,” Kasprzak said. “There has only been one team state title in school history since the program started in 1969. So, this was a rare thing, and I just wanted them to be proud of that and take in the moment, and appreciate the opportunity and the position they put themselves in.
“I told them no pressure. If we win this as a team then great, but all I really cared about is that they go out and wrestle hard and have some fun and enjoy the position they put themselves in because of how hard they trained. They might not have won but they went out and wrestled great, and proved that the moment was not too big for them.”
The Redmen certainly proved that with a couple of big late wins in head to head matchups with Melrose, pulling them closer to the eventual champs and almost putting them over the top. One of those big wins came from Callahan in the finals at 120 pounds where he won by technical fall over Sean Thomas of Melrose by a score of 17-0.
Callahan had powered his way to the finals with three consecutive pins, all in 41 seconds or less, without allowing a single point. When he got to the finals, he was equally as dominant from start to finish against Thomas, leading 5-0 at the end of one period and 12-0 at the end of two on his way to the shutout victory.
“I am very happy for Jack. He deserves it more than anybody,” Kasprzak said. “Nobody puts more into it than him. He is just full go all the time, and he has the right mindset. He is such a hard worker and great leader for us, so we are very happy for him.”
Donovan also stepped up with a big, late win over Melrose, taking a 6-0 decision over the Red Raiders Alexander McLaughlin in his third place match at 132 pounds for some key points for the Redmen. Donovan had a long road to his third place finish. After winning his first round match he lost a 6-2 decision to Duxbury’s Anthony Inello in the quarterfinals, dropping him into the consolation bracket.
Once there, however, he was an unstoppable force, winning three straight matches, two by pin, on his way to his third place matchup with McLaughlin. In the consolation semifinals he earned an 8-0 major decision over Jason Winston of Norton, before being nearly as dominant in his 6-0 win over McLaughlin. Overall, Donovan was 5-1 on the weekend, certainly earning his way onto the podium.
“Jack Donovan has been an absolute warrior for us,” Kasprzak said. “He has a handful of losses on the year, but a lot of them have been one point losses. He never gets discouraged. He just gets back and wants to work harder and get better. He knows it doesn’t matter what you do earlier in the year, it matters what you do in the post season, and here is his wrestling for third place and qualified for All-States. He is definitely one of the best leaders in the room, and we are going to be counting on him as we go forward.”
Sophomore Paxton Green entered the tournament as the number nine seed at 195 pounds, but soon parlayed that into a fourth place finish in his weight class, pulling off one of the bigger upsets of the tournament in the process.
After a pin of Gavin Luciano of Norton in 50 seconds in the first round, Green moved on to the quarterfinals where he was matched up with number one seed David Czartoryski of Hampden Charter East. Green made quick work of the top seed, pinning him in just 45 seconds to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Once in the semis he suffered a loss by pin to Michael Glirein of Ludlow, before going on to win by pin in the consolation semifinals and eventually losing his third place match to Ronan Noke of Burlington. Kasprzak is looking for even bigger things in the future from Green, who has shown tremendous potential early in his career.
“Paxton is coming along,” Kasprzak said. “We honestly weren’t all that surprised by his beating the number one seed. We know what we have in Paxton. I think that once he really focuses in and dials in on his technique, he won’t be wrestling for third place, he will be in the finals. Once he really figures it out, he is going to be a dangerous force over the next couple of years. He is only a sophomore, and I don’t know that we have a stronger kid in the room physically.”
Nick Wilson battled a tough road to his fifth place finish, going 4-2 for the tournament, with three of his wins coming by pin, including a pin in 3:30 over Bret Matthews of Tri-County in his fifth place match. Earlier he had picked up an overtime win over Quinton Gardener of Hampden Charter East by a score of 5-3.
“Nick had a great couple of days,” Kasprzak said. “The heavyweights are always tough because they are usually a one point match, so you have to be focused and maintain that focus for all six minutes. Nick wrestled tough. I think the kid from Hampden Charter probably had a about a foot on him height wise, but Nick just used that old fashioned Tewksbury attitude and out toughed him”.
Hunter Johnson earned his seventh place finish by going 3-2 for the tournament. His most exciting win came when he pinned Quinn Bennett of Middleboro in a time of 4:23 in his first consolation match. Johnson trailed 8-5 at the time of the pin, but in what has become a recurring occurrence for him, he dug deep and came up with the pin, certifying himself once again as a “home run hitter” for the Redmen.
“Hunter doesn’t quit. If there is time on the clock, it doesn’t matter what the score is because he is that home run hitter,” Kasprzak said. “And he hits a lot of home runs. You’ve got to be prepared to wrestle him for minutes because he is always looking for a chance, and if you throw him a fastball down the middle, he is going to hit it.”
Three other Redmen wrestlers, freshman Nick Desisto at 106 pounds, sophomore Ben Barrasso at 113 pounds and sophomore Luke Shaw at 220 pounds all went 1-2 on the weekend, but their single wins played a big part in the Redmen’s run towards the top of the standings.
“Those are important wins for us, and those all add up, just like the pins and the major decisions all add up,” Kasprzak said. “And then you have a kid like Ben Barrasso, who gets into the tournament as an alternate and wins a match. Without that, we finish in third place. So, every point counts, and we had a lot of kids contribute to how well we did.”
The Redmen will now move on to the All-State Tournament this weekend back at Game On in Fitchburg, with four (or five if Johnson gets in as an alternate) wrestlers competing. Kasprzak is confident in his team’s chances against the best wrestlers in the state, but he also knows the competition will be fierce.
“The kids showed their mettle and earned their spot in the All-States. There are only 16 kids in each weight class left in the state, so they will all be outstanding wrestlers,” Kasprzak said. “They will be tough matches, but I feel like our kids have a chance in any match until the clock says zero. I feel like we can do well, but the other teams have also trained hard.”
Kasprzak wins Division 3 Coach of the Year
At the Coaches Meeting which was held at the tournament on Friday, Kasprzak was chosen by his fellow coaches as the Division 3 Coach of the Year in recognition of leading the Redmen to an outstanding season. While very appreciative of the honor, Kasprzak credited those around him for making it possible.
“It is really nice to be recognized by your peers and I am honored that they would even consider me,” Kasprzak said. “I am just humbled and appreciative, because I have a lot of respect for a lot of these other coaches and I have admired their work for a long time.
“But it is really all about the kids. It is their program, and that program is only as good as your leaders in the room and we are fortunate enough to have some great leaders. That is why coaches win Coach of the Year, because you have great kids. And I also have to credit my assistant coaches, Derek Welch, Steve O’Keefe and Brian Aylward. They are a very big part of this as well.”
