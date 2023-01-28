At this point in the winter collegiate season, teams across the country are bearing down to either solidify their playoff hopes or to simply reach them.
For Tewksbury college athletes, that effort is well represented across the world of NCAA sports.
On the hardwood, Worcester State’s Erin Gallella led the Lancers in assists (eight) in their first MASCAC game of the season in a 76-72 loss to Salem State on January 4th.
In the effort, she added five points, five rebounds, and four steals. Elizabeth Gallella also played in the game, picking up four points and four rebounds off the bench.
Elizabeth Gallella had her best game of the season on January 9th in a 72-53 loss to Amherst. She had 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the effort.
In a 75-69 win over Westfield on January 14th, Erin Gallella had 13 points to go along with nine assists and eight rebounds.
The two sisters have been key parts of the Lancer offense this season. Erin Gallella has played in 16 games this season, averaging 11.4 points per game along with 5.2 assists. Through Elizabeth Gallella’s seven games, she’s averaged 8.5 points per game and 4.9 rebounds.
Worcester State is currently 7-11 as they await Framingham State on Wednesday.
In other action, At Emmanuel College, junior Allison Wild dropped a team high 14 points off the bench in a 49-48 win over Colby-Sawyer on January 14th. She also collected six rebounds, including four on the offensive glass.
In the Saint’s most recent game against Lasell, Wild had seven points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the 84-55 win.
Emmanuel is currently 12-5 as they tip off with Rivier on Wednesday.
At WPI, sophomore Adrianna Niles tied her season high ten points in a 66-40 win over Clark on January 14th. She also added seven rebounds.
On January 18th, WPI dropped a close one to Smith in overtime by a score of 67-64. Niles led the team in rebounds with nine while notching eight points.
Niles is averaging 5.2 points per game and 3.1 rebounds as WPI is 12-4 with Wheaton approaching on Wednesday
TRACK-AND-FIELD
UMass Lowell’s Zach LaLonde and Derek Munroe had successful days at the Suffolk Ice Breaker Invitational on January 14th.
In the 60-meter hurdles, LaLonde placed second with a time of 8.88, just 0.2 seconds behind the winner.
Munroe was the sixth place finisher with a time of 10.28. Munroe also placed in the high jump, coming in fifth with a distance of 1.70m.
At Colby Sawyer, junior Joseph Branchaud competed in the Bowdoin College Invitational on January 14th.
Branchaud ran in the 60-meter dash, finishing in fifth place. Also competing in Maine was sophomore Connor Moynihan, throwing shot put and earning fifth place with a distance of 10.10 meters.
Branchaud also ran the 60-meter dash in the Branwen Smith-King Invitational Hosted by Tufts University on Saturday, coming in 16th place with a time of 7.62.
The Chargers are back on the track on Saturday against Wheaton College.
At Springfield College, senior Colby Wilson placed eighth with a time of 7.24 in the 60-meter dash at the Tufts Jumbo Invitational on January 14th.
On Saturday, Springfield hosted the Massasoit Classic in their second home event this winter season. Wilson placed first place in the long jump (6.74m).
Wilson and Springfield continue their season on the track on Saturday at the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University.
Turning to the women, Faith Mazzapica, a junior at Colby Sawyer, also competed in the Tufts University Meet.
In the weight throw event, she finished in 16th place with a 10.03 meter throw. In the shot put, she posted a throw of 7.12 meters.
Mazzapica and the Chargers will face off with Wheaton on Saturday.
At UMass Lowell, graduate student Emily Sessa was a second place finisher at the Ice Breaker Invitational on January 14th. She posted a time of 2:52.34 in the 1,000 meter run.
Graduate student Tatum Pecci ran the 400-meter, coming in seventh place with a time of 1:01.39.
The River Hawks are back in action this weekend with two events, including the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University as well as the River Hawk Invitational.
At Lasell, junior Sarah Milne took part in the Springfield Massasoit Classic on Saturday, competing in the relay team. Milne and the Lasers finished with a time of 4:42.76 and took sixth place.
Lasell has two events next weekend in the UMass Lowell Invite and the Boston University Terrier Classic.
ICE HOCKEY
At UMass Lowell, freshman Owen Fowler has collected five points since returning for the second half of the River Hawk’s season.
On Friday night against UNH, Fowler recorded two goals to help lift the River Hawks over the conference foe by a score of 6-2.
On January 7th, he scored a goal in the 4-2 win over American International.
Fowler has five goals and two assists for a total of seven points as UMass Lowell is currently 14-9-1 and fighting their way up the Hockey East Standings. They await UMass Amherst on Friday.
At Saint Anselm, sophomore Richie Colarusso collected an assist in a 4-3 loss to Assumption on January 20th.
The Hawks sit at 13-8-1 with Post up next on the slate on Friday.
On the women’s side, Anna Maria graduate student Riley Cote assisted on a goal in a 2-0 win over Assumption on January 20th, while shooting two shots on goal.
Anna Maria is going through a 2-13-2 season with a game against Curry on the clock for Tuesday.
At Rivier, freshman Jessica Driscoll scored two goals in a 8-0 win over Hilbert on January 14th. Those scores added to the freshman’s seven point total thus far into her rookie season.
The Raiders are 4-10-2 with a matchup with Anna Maria on Friday.
Senior Julia Masotta had a three point game for Plattsburgh State in their January 13th 4-3 win over Oswego State. Her three assists added to her total of eight on the season.
The very next game, Masotta had a two point game (goal, assist) in the second game against Oswego State in the home and home. Masotta has a total of 18 points on the season for a total of 83 in her career.
At Suffolk, senior Cassidy Gruning has scored two points in her four games played since coming back from winter break. She picked up an assist in a 3-1 loss to No. 4 Adrian on January 7th as well as a goal in a 4-1 win over Curry on January 20th.
The Rams are 11-5-1 on the season with a Friday matchup with Western New England up next.
Finally, At Saint Anselm, graduate student Kelly Golini has recorded eight points since returning from the team’s winter break.
Most recently, Golini had a goal and two assists in the two game series with division one Stonehill last weekend. Her two assists came in a 5-3 win on Friday.
On January 6th, Golini had another standout game against another division one opponent. In a 4-4 tie with Long Island University, she netted two goals and an assist.
On the season, Golini now has 15 goals and 15 assists for a total of 30 points as the Hawks are 12-14-2.
