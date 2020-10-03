TEWKSBURY — Even with the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked on the 2020 varsity volleyball season, a rebuilding Tewksbury High girls’ team was looking at a two-year plan, anyway, to get the Redmen back into Merrimack Valley Small title and MIAA Div. 2 North.
As far as leading the team on the court in Tewksbury’s two-year plan, the Redmen have the perfect duo to do the job in co-captains and twin sisters, Kaitlin Cueva and Madison Cueva.
The two juniors are aware of what awaits them in terms of building a team with only three regular contributors on the court from last year, and they are ready to tackle the assignment.
“I love it,” said Kaitie, on being named a co-captain. “I like being someone that the team can look up to, and be a good role model, so I’m excited.”
“When you’re a freshman, I feel like your role is to want to contribute a lot more than just being on varsity,” said Maddie, reflecting on where she came from in the Redmen program. “I feel like being a captain is something, like what Kaitie said, have them (new players) look up to me whenever they need someone to rely on. I just want to be a good role model for them.”
“I’m super excited about them,” said Luppi, of the Cueva Twins. “They’re great, they are super-positive and they work really hard. That’s why they are captains, too. They’re awesome.”
Like most of the varsity sports, volleyball will have restrictions in place to help keep the players, coaches, officials and spectators safe. The ones involved in playing the game itself include a three-foot line on the floor in front of the nets to keep the front rows of each team from getting too close on a regular basis, as can happen over the course of a match.
The players also have to adjust to not getting too close to their teammates on the court in a way they normally do, such as huddling up after every point and constantly patting hands.
It is an adjustment, for sure, but the Cuevas think it is a small price to pay to get back on the court, playing a game they love.
“It’s definitely not ideal, but I think all of us agree we’re happy to just play and be on the court and have a season,” said Kaitie Cueva.
“We’ve been wiping down the balls, every day, before practice and after practice, and obviously wearing the mask,” said Maddie Cueva, on some of the new procedures. “Even though it’s a hard adjustment, I feel like because we love the game so much, it’s not hard to make those sacrifices.”
The Cuevas played on the junior varsity as freshmen and then made the move to varsity as sophomores, last year. Neither started but both were among the few players who rotated in off the bench, every game.
Kaitie was an outside hitter, but the player in front of her in the starting lineup was star player Alli Wild, a multiple-year MVC All-Conference power hitter. Maddie was also an outside hitter, who came off the bench to hit from the right side.
“They jumped in last year and played a major role for our team, so that was big for them,” said Luppi. “I’m hoping for the same thing this year, and stepping up even more.”
Kaitie Cueva will maintain her position as an outside hitter, this time in the starting lineup. Maddie Cueva will expand her role from right side hitter to being the outside hitter, opposite her sister, in the starting lineup.
“I was actually a right side, last year, so I didn’t get as many touches and was always subbing in and out,” said Maddie. “So now I want to work on helping out the back row and the libero. I’m willing to help out anywhere at this point.”
“They are definitely offensive players, so they are smart hitters,” said Luppi. “This year I would love to see them work on defense, so that would be huge. They both played in the front row, last year, so if we can get them to play all around, that would be great.”
While the ultimate goal is to be ready to compete for the big prizes, next year, all the girls on the practice court want to win now, even if the opportunities are fewer this season and there is no postseason on the horizon.
“Yes, we have a really young team, but we are hoping to win a few games, at least,” said Maddie. “Then we can see where we are at and maybe make some changes for next year, but I feel like if we can be good this year, we’ll be even better next year.”
“Hopefully we can gel more for our team, next season,” said Kaitie. “I think this year we will try and work out the kinks so that next year we can be even better.”
“They both have a lot of intensity,” said Luppi. “Kaitie might be a little more vocal with her intensity, but Maddie can be a little more explosive with her intensity, if that makes sense. Like I said, they work really hard, they’re super coachable. They lead by awesome example for our younger players.”
Club volleyball has been put on hold during the pandemic, and the twins hope it is back this winter so they can continue to work out and get their reps.
The Cuevas are also looking forward to the spring, when they will enter their first season playing for the softball team.
